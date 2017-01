Middleweight hoggets sell to 372p per kilo at Markethill

An entry of 850 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 18th January sold in a noticeably firmer trade.

Middleweight hoggets sold to 372p per kilo for 20.7 kilos at £77 each followed by 368p per kilo for 20.5 kilos at £75.50 each. All good quality middleweights sold from 340p to 362p per kilo.

Heavy hoggets sold to £84 each with most pens from £81 to £83.50. Top rate of 346p per kilo was paid for 24kilos at £83 each. Main demand from 325p to 344p per kilo.

Good quality store lambs sold from 340p to 371p per kilo for 16.7 kilos at £62 each. Stronger stores sold to 361p for 19kilos at £68.50 each.

Cull ewes sold to £88 each. All good quality ewes from £65 to £85 each.

An increased entry of ewes and lambs sold in a firm demand. Doubles sold to £200 with several more outfits from £150 to £185 each. Singles reached £140 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Belleeks farmer: 24k, £83, 346p: Keady farmer: 24.4k, £84, 344p: Newry farmer: 24.5k, £84, 343p: Glenanne farmer: 24.2k, £82.80, 342p: Tynan farmer: 25.2k, £84.20, 334p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS: Loughbrickland farmer: 20.7, £77, 372p: Loughbrickland farmer: 20.5k, £75.50, 368p: Armagh farmer: 23.2k, £84, 362p: Collone farmer: 20.5k, £74, 361p: Armagh farmer: 20k, £72, 360p: Armagh farmer: 20.3k, £73, 359p: Ballydown farmer: 20.6k, £73.50, 357p: Burren farmer: 23k, £81.50, 354p: Markethill farmer: 22.9k, £80.80, 352p.

STORES: Rostrevor farmer: 16.7k, £62, 371p: Rostrevor farmer: 12.7k, £46, 362p: Armagh farmer: 19k, £68.50, 361p: Armagh farmer: 16.5k, £59, 358p: Newry farmer: 19.9k, £70, 352p: Armaghbreague farmer: 17.2k, £60, 344p: Newry farmer: 18.8k, £65.50, 348p.