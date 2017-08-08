More cattle on offer at Omagh

Ground conditions meant more cattle on offer, but did not deter the trade at Omagh Livestock Mart
Bullocks: V. Barrett, Dromore 660k £1485, O. Anderson, Sixmilecross 680k £1465, G. McGirr, Trillick 670k £1430; 660k £1425; 670k £1420; 680k £1435, J. Cunningham, Kileeshil 510k £1165; 540k £1190; 410k £1005; 430k £1025, P&C Mullin, Sixmilecross 500k £1120; 610k £1320; 585k £1245,R. Gallagher, Greencastle 570k £1270; 520k £1120; 580k £1250, M. Taggart, Leglands 565k £1255; 600k £1260; 460k £1000, F. W. Kyle, Sixmilecross 500k £1050, D. McKinney, Fintona 585k £1195; 660k £1340; 665k £1335, Ivan Jobb, Fintona 660k £1345, C. Conway, Greencastle 460k £995; 360k £970; 325k £855, J. McNulty, Strabane 400k £1040; 370k £970; 335k £900, B. McAleer, Arvalee 350k £785; 335k £745, B. McMenamin, Castlederg 325k £725, G. J. King, Knockmoyle 375k £790; 400k £840, R. J. Lecky, Castlederg 635k £1355.
Heifers: O. Mulgrew, Killucan 500k £1100; 495k £1105; 440k £975, M. McNeilis, Beragh 530k £1145; 495k £1070, T. McCarroll, Eskra 520k £1100; 425k £970, A, Hetherington, Ballinamallard 505k £1055; 575k £1185, Arvalee Estates 535k £1115; 585k £1180, Ian Jeffers, Coagh 525k £1085; 510k £1040, M. Rodgers, Donemana 530k £1090; 465k £1020; 455k £960, D. McKinney, Fintona 585k £1180, B. Gibson, Beragh 485k £1100; 480k £1040; 425k £905, Ray Elkin, Omagh 460k £1030; 480k £1010; 390k £1045 (268p), P. O’Donnell, Castlederg 490k £1085; 450k £990; 430k £920, D. Gillan, Garvagh 480k £1035; 495k £1000, C. Fraser, Omagh 455k £955; 360k £880, W. Hetherington, Ballinamallard 590k £1195; 495k £1060, P. Farley, Sixmilecross 485k £1015; 325k £755, M. Taggart, Leglands 475k £1065, C. Conway, Greencastle 305k £795; 345k £865, B. McMenamin, Castlederg305k £770; 345k £800, M. Meenagh, Mountfield 390k £940.
Fat Cows: H. Crawford, Fintona 610k £206; 640k £177; 910k £167, O. Mulgrew, Killucan 750k £162, M. McGlinchey, Mullaslin 670k £161; 720k £157, C. McCormack, Creggan 760k £159, Hugh McAleer, Pomeroy 560k £158, P. Connolly, Castlederg 650k £157, D. Colton, Dromore 770k £156, A. Allen, Donemana 610k £155, R. J. Keys, Dromore 800k £153.
Friesian Cows: S. Caldwell, Beragh 550k £139, J. Haughey, Beragh 650k £137, B&S Sloan, Irvinestown 480k £128, J. Gallagher, Newtownstewart 660k £126, M. Connolly, Fintona 580k £124, R. A. McConnell, Knockmoyle 730k £120, G. Woods, Fintona 610k £118.
Dropped Calves: A.Stevenson, Sion Mills, £550 Limousin Bull, W. Baxter Lislap £500 Simmental Bull; £525 and £515 Simmental Heifers, C. Murray, Plumbridge £490 Charolais Bull, S. Slevin, Dromore £480 B. Blue Bull, M. G. O’Kane, Drumquin £430 Limousin Bull, C. McAskie, Mountjoy £430 Angus Heifer, Hillside Farms, Dromore £370 and £352 B. Blue Heifers, J. M. Kinnear, Irvinestown £355 Simmental Bull.
Suckler Cows: W. C. Smyth, Killen £1740 1st Calver and Charolais Bull Calf, J. Anderson, Sixmilecross £1680 2nd Calver and Simmental Bull Calf.
Weanlings: Weanlings topped at £705, paid to R. H. McElrea, Newtownstewart.
