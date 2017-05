New record price of £1,845 in bullock ring at Omagh Mart

Keen demand all round with a new record price of £1,845 in the bullock ring at Omagh Mart this week.

Bullocks: Glyn Walker, Castlederg 1,015k, £1,845, J B Barrett, Tattysallagh 505k, £1,170; 620k, £1,340; 580k, £1,215; 455k, £1,050, T Young, Killen, 525k, £1,200; 555k, £1,205, 535k, £1,150, Peter O’Neill, Carrickmore 525k, £1,190; 595k, £1,305; 615k, £1,300, S McCanny, Clanabogan, 505k, £1,140, 570k, £1,225; 580k, £1,220, M Donnelly, Dromore, 510k, £1,130; 425k, £1,155 (272p); 395k, £960, G Doyle, Cookstown, 580k, £1,275; 525k, £1,145; 590k, £1275, Jas McLaughlin, Omagh, 520k, £1,130; 640k, £1,320; 590k, £1,225, L G Gregg, Belleek, 465k, £1,070; 515k, £1,085; 415k, £890; 430k, £920, M McLaughlin, Castlederg, 440k, £1,090, S Kelly, Carrickmore, 405k, £890, P Connolly, Clogher, 450k, £970, S Beattie, Trillick, 430k, £920; 425k, £900; 455k, £940; 375k, £835, J Woods, Beragh, 385k, £1,000; 360k, £985; 335k, £905; 350k, £945, F Hagan, Mountfield, 330k, £855; 540k, £1,100, K Ward, Mullaslin, 310k, £710; 335k, £745, I Anderson, Sixmilecross, 335k, £755; 395k, £835, N E Patterson, Clanabogan, 505k, £1,045, D Dixon, Donemana, 560k, £1,145, 550k, £1,120, F Hamilton, Douglas Bridge, 665k, £1,330.

Heifers: M McCrossan, Seskinore, 585k, £1,270; 590k, £1,200, B Sloan, Irvinestown, 510k, £1,100; 430k, £950, R Hamilton, Drumquin, 580k, £1,255; 535k, £1,160; 555k, £1,190, Wm Stronge, Ederney, 545k, £1,170; 490k £1,090, L G Gregg, Belleek, 505k, £1,065; 545k, £1,135, C McAnulla, Mountjoy, 500k, £1,040, S Kelly, Carrickmore, 475k, £1,125; 430k, £1,000; 490k, £1,040, J Woods, Beragh, 410k, £930; 365k, £875, M McLaughlin, Castlederg, 405k, £850; 335k, £760, Loane Partners, Kesh, 425k, £875; 300k, £735; 315k, £755, Jas Coyle, Belleek, 330k, £700, Des Millar, Sion Mills, 325k, £660; 285k, £635, M McFadden, Strabane, 270k, £765; 300k, £755; 285k, £690, F Hagan, Mountfield, 270k, £710.

Fat cows: O McCallan, Drumnakilly, 420k, £183, W McCay, Castlederg, 460k, £178; 460k, £176, S Kelly, Carrickmore, 730k, £177; 640k, £159, G Donnelly, Trillick, 710k, £175, S Beattie, Trillick, 800k, £174, G McElroy, Dromore, 520k, £169, C Crumley, Strabane, 420k, £167, W B Nethery, Drumquin, 590k, £165, F McCrossan, Leglands, 620k, £164; 560k, £159, . Teague, Trillick, 590k, £163, M Thompson, Kesh, 630k, £159, D Colton, Dromore, 710k, £158, K Walsh, Waterside, 800k, £158.

Dropped calves (310): M and S Conway, Cranagh, £495 Charolais bull, B McDonnell, Dromore, £475 B Blue bull, Nigel Irwin, Enniskillen, £450 Limousin bull, J McBrien, Fintona, £440 Limousin bull, J G McCullagh, Plumbridge, £430 Limousin bull, A and R Armstrong, Trillick, £425 Hereford bull; £375 B Blue heifer, P McGarvey, Drumquin, £385 Hereford bull, D Longwell, Omagh, £390 Simmental bull, C E Bradley, Dromore, £380 Charolais bull, A and S McFarland, Omagh, £360-£355 Salers bulls, R Robb, Castlederg, £370 Hereford heifer, R McCrea, Claudy, £355 B Blue bull, J A McFarland, Gortin, £350 Simmental Heifer, Thos. O’Kane, Leglands, £350 Limousin bull, Hillside Farms, Dromore, £350 B Blue bull; £305 B. bull heifer, D Donnell, Ballymagorry, £340 B Blue bull, S J Carson, Fyfin, £355 Angus heifer, E Wallace, Dungannon, £315 Limousin heifer.

Sale of wintered suckled calves: 240 calves on offer met another excellent trade with quality fronts selling close to £3 per kilo.

Bulls/bullock calves: C Brannigan, Drumquin, 425k £1,000, B Moss, Scraghey, 405k, £940; 315k, £820; 370k, £910, B McBrien, Leglands, 480k, £1,070, J McAleer, Plumbridge, 420k, £930, F Smyth, Dromore, 315k, £920 (295p), J T Robinson, Claudy, 320k, £930; 345k, £865; 290k, £755, P Horisk, Errigal, 315k, £855; 330k, £890 and £880; 355k, £870, E O’Kane, Drumquin, 360k, £965; 340k, £875, M O’Connor, Dromore, 300k, £790, R Sproule, Castlederg, 320k, £835, A Cathers, Drumnakilly, 360k, £940; 380k, £860, P Cassidy, Castlederg, 330k, £850; 290k, £760, J Donnelly, Fintona, 315k, £780, M McGoldrick, Ederney, 250k, £740; 270k, £735, J Gormley, Donemana, 270k, £790, R Gilchrist, Douglas Bridge, 260k, £720; 295k, £735, K McCullagh, Greencastle, 240k, £660, R W Loane, Kesh, 225k, £575, F Donnelly, Altamuskin, 360k, £815; 540k, £1,100, Robt McCullough, Cookstown, 425k, £880; 445k, £920; 365k, £800.

Heifer calves: D Carolan, Cranagh, 320k, £935; 285k, £840, D Monaghan, Ederney, 320k, £850, S Mullan, Sixmilecross, 315k, £835, J. Patterson, Drumquin, 305k, £795; 350k, £900; 330k, £790; 410k, £910, J Teague, Dromore, 310k, £805, M Colton, Dromore, 325k, £820; 295k, £685, M McKeown, Gortin, 360k, £900, B McBrien, Leglands, 395k, £960, M. McGoldrick, Ederney, 345k, £830, K Donnelly, Dromore, 310k, £735; 225k, £585, C Brannigan, Drumquin, 425k, £990, Jas McCrory, Mullaslin, 485k, £1,035, F Donnelly, Altamuskin, 435k, £930; 425k, £900, S Mullin, Sixmilecross, 295k, £825, R Rafferty, Carrickmore, 295k, £810, M McGoldrick, Ederney, 200k, £545; 270k, £705, B Moss, Scraghey, 275k, £715, J Donnelly, Fintona, 275k, £740.

Suckler cows: Ian Kee, Douglas Bridge, £2,020 first calver with heifer calf; £1,910 and £1,840 first calver with bull calves. Ed McCann, Fintona, £1,820 (2) first calver with bull calves. B McBrien, Leglands, £1,640 first calver with bull calf. G McAleer, Sultin, £1,440 in-calf heifer. Pat Donnelly, Loughmacrory, £1,500 fourth calver with heifer calf.