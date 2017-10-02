Newtownstewart Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,325

A good entry of cattle at Newtownstewart Mart saw bullocks selling to £1,325 and £715 over £1 while heifers sold to £1,170 and £660 over £1.

Fat cows: W J A Houston, Donemana 775kgs, £150. D McIlwaine, Letterbratt 745kgs, £150. Ms P McCullagh, Plumbridge 595kgs, £151. I S Hempton Gortin 720kgs, £150, 660kgs, £144, 705kgs, £143, 735kgs, £139, 670kgs and 710kgs, £134, 620kgs, £133, 695kgs, £130, 685kgs, £124. B McColgan £120. G McMullan, Gortin 660kgs, £144.

Bullock prices: J Arthur, Douglas Bridge 610kgs, £1,325, 580kgs, £1,275 and £1,235, 575kgs, £1,200 and £1,160, 615kgs, £1,200, a local farmer 595kgs, £1,140 and £1,100, 610kgs, £1,170 and £1,015, 600kgs, £1,085, 575kgs, £1,095. C Sproule, Gortin 515kgs, £1,075. R A McConnell, Gortin 465kgs, £1,040. W Hawkes, Castlederg 500kgs, £947. R Giles, Omagh 460kgs, £945; T Robb, Castlederg 405kgs, £870.

Heifer prices: Robert A McConnell, Gortin 495kgs, £1,155, 480kgs, £980, 415kgs, £900, 470kgs, £840, 425kgs, £800. A Gortin farmer 465kgs, £1,000, 445kgs, £960, 435kgs, £900, 410kgs, £835. T Robb, Castlederg 555kgs, £1,125, 540kgs, £1,090, 440kgs, £1,000, 425kgs, £905, 470kgs, £965, 405kgs, £870. R Giles, Omagh 595kgs, £1,170, 450kgs, £925, 470kgs, £900. C Sproule, Gortin 510kgs, £1,075, £965 and £850. P Devine, Donemana 420kgs, £850. D Conway, Donemana 395kgs, £800. W J Ballantine, Glenhull 500kgs, £940, 415kgs, £800.

Sheep sale: P McGurk 26.45kgs, £82; W T R Crawford 25.70kgs, £80.75; William Rankin 24kgs, £80; C McAskie 24.7kgs, £80; Wesley Barton 24kgs, £80; B Nethery 25.8kgs, £80; F McKenna 27kgs, £80; L McFarland 26.4kgs, £78.40; I McKelvey 25kgs, £78.50; P McFarland 24kgs, £77.50; G Farrell 24.4kgs, £76.50; K G Pinkerton 24.25kgs, £76.50, P Gormley 24.50kgs, £76.00.