Newtownstewart Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,390

At Newtownstewart Mart there was a full yard of cattle on offer sold to a very steady trade throughout with cows selling to £1,045 and £167 per 100kgs.

Bullocks selling to £1,390 and £740 over £1 while heifers sold to £1,240 and £705 over £1.

Fat cows: J O’Donnell, Omagh, 620kgs, £167; G Hamilton, Castlederg, 685kgs, £145; R Irwin, Drumquin, 785kgs, £133, 670kgs, £122; J F Devine, Donemana, 695kgs, £132; G Hegarty, Artigarvin, 625kgs, £133; R Sproule, Castlederg, 710kgs, £128; K Harper, Castlederg, 555kgs, £126; T and J Adams, Omagh, 615kgs, £120.

Bullock prices: James Gallagher, Omagh, 600kgs, £1,340 (£740 over) £1,230, 560kgs, £1,170 and £1,100, 580kgs, £1,130 and £1,100, 515kgs, £1,060, 550kgs, £1,125, 535kgs, £1,050, 540kgs, £1,087; W and D C Millar, Douglas Bridge, 715kgs, £1,390, 615kgs, £1,250; a local farmer 675kgs, £1,325, 670kgs, £1,190; W J Houston, Donemana 705kgs, £1,370, 710kgs, £1,200, 665kgs, £1,150; an Omagh farmer 640kgs, £1,340; J D Thompson, Castlederg 595kgs, £1,245, 580kgs, £1,160, 590kgs, £1,080; a Gortin farmer 580kgs, £1,205, 490kgs, £1,065, 470kgs, £1,000; M McShane, Glenmornan, 660kgs, £1,200, 560kgs, £1,150, 535kgs, £1,005; G Hamilton, Castlederg, 515kgs, £985; Mrs D McCaffery, Drumquin, 550kgs, £1,155, 510kgs, £1,080, 570kgs, £1,050, 430kgs, £1,000, 405kgs, £922; E and C Baxter, Drumquin, 395kgs, £835; R J Gallagher, 435kgs, £930.

Heifer prices: A Devine, Donemana, 700kgs, £1,240; R Scott, Newtownstewart, 490kgs, £1,195, 470kgs, £980, 485kgs, £945; W and D C Millar, Douglas Bridge, 540kgs, £1,155, 580kgs, £1,105; a local farmer 580kgs, £1,120, 630kgs, £1,130, 550kgs, £1,020; S and P Connolly, Victoria Bridge, 485kgs, £1,025 and £945, 495kgs, £980, 435kgs, £840; J D Thompson, Castlederg, 550kgs, £1,145 and £1,135; William Hamilton, Castlederg, 465kgs, £930; D Baxter, Crowhill, 445kgs, £920, 455kgs, £900, 470kgs, £900, 430kgs, £915, 415kgs, £810; G Hamilton, Castlederg, 425kgs, £865; R Giles, Omagh, 510kgs, £995, 500kgs, £995, 460kgs, £880; E and C Baxter, Drumquin, 485kgs, £920, 400kgs, £832, 350kgs, £770; R F Cummins, Strabane, 415kgs, £840, 440kgs, £820.