Newtownstewart Mart: Lambs peak at £90.20 and fat ewes at £85

Another full yard of lambs and ewes on offer at Newtownstewart Mart which sold to an easier trade as was anticipated.

Lambs peaked at £90.20 and fat ewes at £85.

Lamb prices: An Omagh farmer 27kgs, £90.20; 23kgs, £80; B Bradley 26kgs, £90; W Milligan 27kgs, £87; R Pinkerton 25.80kgs, £87; T R McKinley 24.10kgs, £87; S J McKane 24.90kgs, £86; R Scott 23.70kgs, £86; P Gormley 25.50kgs, £85.50; D Dunbar 24.65kgs, £85; M Sheerin 24.80kgs, £85; Ray Elkin 25.75kgs, £85; C F Kee 23.40kgs, £84.50; P McFarland 23.60kgs, £84; A Condy 24.10kgs, £83.50; C McAskie 23.40kgs, £83; S Allen 23.50kgs, £83; Jas Bradley 23.77kgs, £83; B Nethery 23.20kgs, £82.

Fat ewes: An Omagh farmer £85; R Scott £81; I Crilly £70; A Condy £70; P McGurk £69 and £64; C McAskie £68; S J McKane £67.50.