Numbers and prices up at Enniskillen, heavy cattle selling to £1805

Numbers and prices were up at Thursday’s cattle sales at Enniskillen.

In the bullock ring light weight bullocks sold from 200 to 230p for a Ch 360kg at 830.

Medium weights sold from 190 to 229p for a Ch 456kg at 1045.

Heavy lots sold from 1805 to 210ppk for a Ch 556kg at 1165.

BULLOCKS: Kesh producer Ch 360kg at 830, Bellanaleek producer Ch 456kg at 1045, Lim 430kg at 940, Lim 480kg at 1045, Derrylin producer Ch 418kg at 965, Kesh producer Lim 432kg at 940, Trillick Ch 448kg at 970, Enniskillen Ch 556kg at 1165, Ch 592kg at 1230.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £905 paid for a 400kg Ch, while heifers ranged from £550 to £995 for a 346kg for a 345kg Lim.

Ruling prices: Ederney producer 324kg Ch hfr at 755, 286kg Ch hfr at 660, 278kg Lim hfr at 635, 339kg Lim bull at 775, Irvinestown producer 292kg Ch bull at 750, 309kg Ch bull at 745, 308kg Ch hfr at 715, 353kg Ch bull at 835, Fivemiletown producer 356kg Ch bull at 7875, 300kg Ch hfr at 730, 317kg Ch hfr at 725, 337kg Ch hfr at 7255, Enniskillen producer 307kg Lim hfr at 700, 333kg Lim hfr at 700, 358kg AA bull at 825, 305kg Ch hfr at 655, Lisnaskea producer 370kg Lim hfr at 810, 420kg Lim hfr at 815, 450kg AA hfr at 870, 248kg Ch hfr at 540, 219kg Lim hfr at 490, Letterbreen producer 315kg Lim hfr at 800, 292kg Lim hfr at 800, 310kg Lim hfr at 790, 316kg Lim hfr at 660, 345kg Lim hfr at 965. Belleek producer 228kg Ch hfr at 560, 212kg Ch hfr at 525, 241kg Ch hfr at 530, Trillick producer 230kg Ch bull at 680, 282kg Ch bull at 700, Derrylin producer 306kg Ch bull at 750, 260kg Ch bull at 670, 248kg Ch hfr at 770, Magheraveely producer 359kg Ch bull at 830, 332kg Ch hfr at 800, 340kg Ch hfr at 725, 400kg Ch bull at 905, Roslea producer 233kg Ch hfr at 555, 270kg Ch bull at 710, 280kg Ch bull at 605, 324kg AA bull at 565. Newtownbutler producer 402kg Ch steer at 925, 30kg Ch hfr at 635, 301kg Lim hfr 630.

CALVES 2 MONTHS: Lisbellaw producer Sim bull at 420, Belcoo producer AA bull at 375, Lack producer AA bull at 380, Florencecourt producer Here at 350, Kesh producer Ch at 350.

CALVES: Drumcose producer Sim bull at 305, Enniskillen producer Ch bull at 290, BB at 240, Derrygonnelly producer Ch hfr at 275, Drumcose producer Sim bull at 275, Sim bull at 270, Letterbreen producer AA bull at 265, Rosslea producer Lim hfr at 255, Ballinamallard producer BB bull at 250, Dromore producer Fr bull at 85.

SUCKLER COWS: Derrylin producer Lim cow with bull calf at 1470, Lim cow with bull calf at 1310, Fivemiletown producer springing cow Sim hfr at 1440, Ballinamallard producer Ch cow with bull calf at 1240, Letterbreen producer Ch cow with bull calf at 1150.

Heifers: Lisnaskea producer Ch 580kg at 1170, Lim 546kg at 1095, Kesh producer Ch 558kg at 1120, Enniskillen producer Ch 614kg at 1220.

Fat cows: Kesh producer Ch cow hfr 602kg at 1170, Lim cow hfr 478kg at 840, Ballinamallard Ch cow hfr 464kg at 780, Ch cow hfr 552kg at 910, Enniskillen producer AA cow hfr 578kg at 910, Kinawley producer Ch cow 724kg at 1075, Omagh producer Lim cow 708kg at 1020, Derry Lester producer Lim cow 650kg at 925, Belleek producer Lim cow 572kg at 805, Garrison producer Lim cow 652kg at 900, Newtownbutler producer Here cow at 790kg at 1070, Letterbreen producer Sim cow 652kg at 870, Lisnaskea producer Fr cow 654kg at 865.