Omagh Mart: Bullocks sell £1165 for 550kg

More bullocks on offer this week with light and medium weights in greater demand.

Bullocks: F Ferris, Leglands 550k, £1165, E McAleer, Dromore 515k, £1090; 460k, £960, S Hannigan, Dromore 515k, £1090; 590k, £1190, M B Monaghan, Dunamore 650k, £1355, M Quinn, Omagh 540k, £1115, Ian Henderson, Trillick 560k, £1155; 600k, £1230; 630k, £1280; 655k, £1330, J F Kelly, Loughmacrory 525k, £1080, D Galbraith, Castlederg 510k, £1045; 475k, £970; 525k, £1060, D Hetherington, Omagh 640k, £1300; 525k, £1060; 490k, £1000, D McAleer, Dromore 520k, £1055, Jas Donnelly, Sixmilecross 405k, £955; 420k, £970, A Flanagan, Belleek 400k, £960; 455k, £980, Park Daly, Carrickmore 375k, £900; 450k, £940; 395k, £890, B E McGrath, Knockmoyle 450k, £1000, F Flanagan, Belleek 425k, £980; 380k, £900; 405k, £890; 415k, £880, B Daly, Greencastle 400k, £875; 415k, £850, Gary Hawkes, Omagh 435k, £925; 430k, £895 and £860, M Nugent, Carrickmore 490k, £1015, Jack Sproule, Castlederg 330k, £785 and £770; 295k, £720, E Slevin, Dromore 345k, £805, K and M Conway, Greencastle 320k, £700; 390k, £845; 370k, £785, Jas Coyle Belleek 385k, £845.

Heifers: D S Palmer, Gortaclare 505k, £1060; 460k, £1010; 475k, £1010, Geo Earls, Roscor 515k, £1080; 545k, £1120 and £1110; 520k, £1055, J Alexander, Drumquin 505k, £1055, M B Monaghan, Dunamore 565k, £1165, D McKinney, Fintona 535k, £1105, P McGread, Trillick 585k, £1185, C McVitty, Newtownbutler 560k, £1120; 570k, £1140; 490k, £1020, A Barrett, Trillick 445k, £1000; 490k, £1035, G Law, Kesh 480k, £1065; 490k, £1090; 460k, £970; 440k, £930, C Loane, Kesh 420k, £910; 385k, £770, G Donnelly, Dromore 455k, £970; 435k, £925, N McQuaid, Dromore 480k, £1020; 450k, £930, S McLaughlin, Dromore 440k, £885; 420k, £840, F Flanagan, Belleek 300k, £760; 330k, £735, O McFarland, Omagh 385k, £770, S McCann, Altamuskin 360k, £725.

Dropped calves: R Ryan, Lisnaskea £400 and £380 B Blue bull, M Love, Coa £390 B Blue bull; £375 B Blue heifer, Gordon Hawkes, Omagh £385 and £335 Angus bull, K A Alcorn, Omagh £360 Angus bull, F and H Smyth, Dromore £335 B Blue bull, S McCrossan, Strabane £330 Angus bull, A Armstrong, Dromore £315 Lim bull, J McAleer, Mountfield £310 Angus bull.

Fat cows: J Cunningham, Kileeshil 620k, £195; 690k, £159, D Baxter, Castlederg 460k, £189, M C Monaghan, Dunamore 660k, £169; 680k, £150, P Horisk, Errigal 630k, £160; 610k, £144, Ivan Frazer, Omagh 660k, £149; 710k, £147, K Teague, Dromore 610k, £147, T Rafferty, Carrickmore 580k, £136; 540k, £136, S McCann, Altamuskin 730k, £136, M McCullagh, Plumbridge 760k, £136.

Friesian cows: D Hamilton, Donemana 450k, £138, C McGinley, Ballygawley 580k, £135; 560k, £117, S Pinkerton, Baronscourt 610k, £129; 580k, £126, Robt Robb, Castlederg 680k, £116, B Walker, Omagh 720k, £116; 670k, £105, W Scott, Castlederg 810k, £114; 780k, £109, Thos Patrick, Drumleagh 580k, £113, S and A Wilson, Omagh 660k, £112, D Alexander, Omagh 490k, £111, W J Hamilton, Castlederg 760k, £108, R Crosbie, Mountjoy 610k, £108.

Dairy cows: A batch of first calving heifers from Messrs McFarland sold to top prices of £1900; £1820 and £1800.

Sale of suckled calves: 330 calves on offer met excellent demand with bullock calves selling to an average of 224 pence per kilo and heifer calves 215 pence per kilo.

Bull/bullock calves: R Scott, Gortin 415k, £1000; 400k, £960, Noel McCauley, Urney 410k, £990; 480k, £1055; 340k, £925 (272ppk), S F Laird, Ardstraw 415k, £990; 455k, £1010, D Gormley, Plumbridge 420k, £925, E Coyle, Castlederg 415k, £910; 305k, £780; 260k, £640, Patk Travers, Castlederg 480k, £1040; 445k, £950, P Dobbs, Carrickmore 465k, £1000; 325k, £825, D Monaghan, Ederney 430k, £920; 345k, £900; 330k, £835, Patk McNabb, Drumquin 445k, £950, G McDonagh, Ederney 345k, £935; 295k, £825, G Wilson, Carrickmore 345k, £935; 270k, £750, John Reid, Newtownstewart 315k, £840; 305k, £780; 260k, £685, M Conway, Cranagh 310k, £815, J T Robinson, Claudy 310k, £800; 290k, £810, P Gormley, Carrickmore 310k, £795; 280k, £720, P Slevin, Dromore 300k, £760; 340k, £845; 325k, £810, G Donnelly, Trillick 350k, £880, C McAskie, Mountjoy 350k, £870; 280k, £700, W Buchannon, Drumquin 270k, £750, E Slevin, Dromore 280k, £765, A McElduff, Carrickmore 270k, £665.

Heifer calves: M Aiken, Drumquin 405k, £920; 355k, £845, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 405k, £900; 420k, £900; 390k, £930; 380k, £900, E McCaughey, Fintona 405k, £850; 440k, £900, M Conway, Cranagh 300k, £780, G Starrs, Clanabogan 340k, £880, R Scott, Gortin 320k, £800; 290k, £690, K Quinn, Strabane 350k, £860; 340k, £790, W Noble, Ederney 310k, £750, R J Mowbray, Newtownstewart 320k, £760; 355k, £805, G McDonagh, Ederney 370k, £870; 325k, £760; 285k, £715, W A Hamilton, Castlederg 385k, £905, O Robb, Castlederg 315k, £740; 280k, £720, M McNabb, Dromore 390k, £920, W Buchannon, Drumquin 320k, £740, D Gormley, Plumbridge 315k, £735; 275k, £660, C Carson, Drumleagh 320k, £735; 260k, £585, B Coll, Drumquin 330k, £730, P Dobbs, Carrickmore 345k, £760, M McMenamin, Drumquin 300k, £650; 245k, £590, K Teague, Dromore 240k, £610, A McCartan, Carrickmore 280k, £680, B Cooper, Castlederg 300k, £710.