Omagh Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,580 for 780k

A smaller entry of 260 beef and stores at Omagh Mart met with a firm demand for forward sorts while longer-keep animals were a shade easier.

Bullocks

William O’Neill, Donemana 510k, £1,125; 525k, £1,115; 500k, £1,060; 570k, £1,200, P Gallagher, Beragh 600k, £1,260, R Rea, Omagh 555k, £1,150; 540k £1,075, F Gormley, Sixmilecross 520k, £1,055; 485k, £1,035, L Burnt, Trillick 580k, £1,175, S McCann, Altamuskin 780k, £1,580, H and C Grugan, Seskinore 595k, £1,185, P McMenamin, Loughmacrory 415k, £970; 410k, £890; 375k, £850, M Donnelly, Dromore 445k, £890, E Monteith, Castlederg 320k, £745, M Donnelly, Creggan 395k, £845, Peter O’Kane, Drumquin 340k, £705, I Donnell, Strabane 370k, £745; 385k, £775 and £765.

Heifers

N Melaugh, Strabane 510k, £1,100, D McKinney, Dromore 505k, £1,050; 530k, £1,085; 435k, £920, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 580k, £1,205, S Kelly, Carrickmore 530k, £1,090; 500k, £1,035; 425k, £950, A McFarland, Clanabogan 625k, £1,280, C A Cathers, Beragh 505k, £1,035; 515k, £1,040, D Hetherington, Omagh 530k, £1,075; 445k, £1,065; 460k, £940, M McCanney, Sion Mills 585k, £1,175, D Gillan, Garvagh 430k, £915, G McMaster, Pomeroy 495k, £1,040, S McGuigan, Dromore 405k, £825; 415k, £835, P O’Kane, Drumquin 425k, £855, S Moore, Seskinore 480k, £965.

Fat cows

F Rafferty, Carrickmore 550k, £172, S Carlin, Castlederg 770k, £167; 790k, £165, P J Fox, Carrickmore 490k, £166, P McNally, Cookstown 650k, £164, O McMenamin, Leglands 660k, £162, D Hughes, Carrickmore 820k, £162; 800k, £145, J McKeown, Mountjoy 600k, £162, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 770k, £155, T Connolly, Beragh 760k, £155, W J Donnell, Strabane 490k, £154, J Cunningham, Kileeshil 690k, £151, P Daly, Carrickmore 550k, £149.

Friesian cows

H Smyth, Dromore 570k, £140, I Hamilton, Newtownstewart 760k £127, N Kee, Trillick 880k, £123; 900k, £122, William Wilson, Omagh 810k, £123, R H Simpson, Ederney 760k, £121; 700k, £120; 680k, £115, M Davis, Dromore 750k, £112.

Dropped calves

S McCaffrey, Trillick £435 Charolais bull, J Gallagher, Newtownstewart £400 Charolais bull, J M Kinnear, Irvinestown £390 Simmental bull: £335 Charolais heifer, K Graham, Drumquin £420 Limousin heifer, K Maguire Leggs P O £385 Charolais bull, K Warnock, Trillick £370 Limousin bull, B McBride, Trillick £360 Limousin bull, R J Graham, Ederney £355 Belgian Blue bull, M Beattie, Fintona £350 Simmental heifer, N Jack, Mountjoy, £350 Belgian Blue heifer, £335 Belgian Blue bull.