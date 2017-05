Omagh Mart: Bullocks sells to £1,480 at 750k

The May Day sale at Omagh Mart produced an entry of over 1,000 head of stock with keen demand in all sections.

Bullocks: S Mitchell, Eskra 640k, £1,345; 750k, £1,480; 645k, £1v330; 610k £1,310, Wm Doherty, Strabane 630k, £1,350; 610k, £1,315; 550k, £1,150, M McCrossan, Seskinore 890k, £1,635; 680k, £1,355; 840k, £1,565, Geo Harpur, Mountjoy 535k, £1,180; 640k, £1,350 and £1,335; 605k, £1,225, K Maynes, Beragh 500k, £1,125; 610k, £1,315; 565k, £1,200, N Curly, Claudy 575k, £1,275, D Gormley, Plumbridge 545k, £1,195; 550k, £1,150; 410k, £1,015, L Furey, Plumbridge 560k, £1,210; 570k, £1,175; 495k, £1,095, M Hegarty, Drumquin 555k, £1,190, V and K Preston, Omagh 610k, £1,300; 620k, £1,315; 530k, £1,110; 445k, £1,000, F Gormley, Drumquin 540k, £1,130; 430k, £1,035; 405k, £950, P and M Mullan, Seskinore 515k, £1,075; 480k, £1,080; 465k, £1,035, G Doyle, Cookstown 600k, £1,235; 655k, £1,325; 640k, £1,300, M Ferris, Leglands 630k, £1,295; 625k, £1,250, H McDonnell, Dromore 610k, £1,250, E Giboney, Beragh 510k, £1,040, P Sheerin, Donemana 515k, £1,055; 390k, £895, H P McDonnell, Drumquin 440k, £1,020; 450k, £1,025; 405k, £920, P Conway, Loughmacrory 400k, £990; 335k, £860; 380k, £920, P McGrath, Melmount 430k, £985; 505k, £1,045, A J Brown, Lack 445k, £990; 410k, £900; 390k, £905, P F Ward, Mullaslin 365k, £1,090 (£3 per kilo); 350k, £965, A Glass, Greencastle 315k, £815.

Heifers: W l Wilson, Corlea 525k, £1,330, Chas Quinn, Cookstown 525k, £1,190, P and M Mullan, Seskinore 580k, £1,230, M Walker, Corlea 540k, £1,140; 580k, £1,190; 500k, £1,000, G Doherty, Strabane 550k, £1,160; 515k, £1,075; 595k, £1,230, Pat Loughran, Clanabogan 555k, £1,155; 495k, £1,020, G Clarke, Sixmilecross 560k, £1,170; 505k, £1,040, L Furey Plumbridge 535k, £1,115, K Mills, Dromore 565k, £1,140; 455k, £940, Jas Tanney, Carrickmore 540k, £1,080, N Curly, Claudy 490k, £1,270 (260p per kilo), P Brogan, Gortin 405k, £990, D Gormley, Plumbridge 470k, £1,100, P McNulty, Mountfield 470k, £1,070; 405k, £840, G Quinn, Dungannon 485k, £1,015; 365k, £825, C Campbell, Clanabogan 435k, £895, R Gordon, Drumquin 340k, £820, D Gallagher, Mountfield 350k, £845; 320k, £705, Wm Farrell, Drumquin 350k, £825, H P McDonnell, Drumquin 375k, £855 and £850, M G O’Kane, Drumquin 390k, £855

A selection of Luing/Simmental heifers exhibited by Alan Crockett, Castlederg sold to a ceiling of £980 for 460kg.

Fat cows: M Coll, Drumquin 590k, £185, E Coyle, Strabane 660k, £180, R Elkin, Omagh 640k, £173, B and J Hasson, Ervey 560k, £171, J Tanney, Carrickmore 590k, £168, M Meenagh, Mountfield 770k, £168, M Walker, Corlea 710k, £168, R Wilson, Baronscourt 640k, £166, J Donnelly, Dromore 840k, £161, Wm Weir, Ederney 630k, £161, R Scott, Gortin 560k, £157, D Gallagher, Mountfield 690k, £156, J Cleary, Dromore 560k, £155, K Lynch, Castlederg 680k, £154, A and V Simpson, Ederney 660k, £152.

Dropped calves: D Gallagher, Mountfield £510 Char bull, M Beattie, Fintona £390 Angus bull, R Elkin, Omagh £440 Char heifer, M Conlin, Omagh £400; £370 and £365 Char heifers, Hugh Owens, Brackey £390 and £368 Angus bulls, Ed Stevenson, Kesh £365 and £360 Lim bull; £355 Lim heifer, D Johnston, Strathroy £350 Simmental, S J Carson, Fyfin £380 Angus bull; £345 Simmental bull, J Maguire, Trillick £350 Lim heifer, M Dolan, Castlederg £350 Angus heifer.