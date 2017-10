Outstanding prices for cattle at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A great entry of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 23rd October which sold very briskly with some outstanding prices.

More quality stock is required to meet demand.

Heifers: Crumlin producer 324kg, £750; 238kg, £530; 268kg, £575; 266kg, £600; 294kg, £590; 198kg, £560; Magherafelt producer 390kg, £765; Maghera producer 360kg, £650; 332kg, £635; 390kg, £750; Magherafelt producer 314kg, £620; 318kg, £665; 242kg, £480; 252kg, £500; Portglenone producer 412kg, £675; 376kg, £705.

Bullocks: Crumlin producer 302kg, £820; 326kg, £800; 284kg, £600; 284kg, £720; 424kg, £860; 328kg, £910; 334kg, £865; Maghera producer 332kg, £720; 396kg, £700; Limavady producer 284kg, £695; 348kg, £750; 278kg, £550; Claudy producer 352kg, £695; 296kg, £840; 370kg, £740; 378kg, £725; 444kg, £925; Magherafelt producer 502kg, £935; 488kg, £1,080; 488kg, £835; 488kg, £850; 534kg, £1,035; Draperstown producer 346kg, £525; 284kg, £440.

Sheep: Slightly over 900 quality sheep were presented at the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 21st October 2017 which witnessed a sharper trade than the previous week.

Over 100 fat ewes were highly sought after with a top price of £100 being paid.

820 lambs were presented with trade a lot sharper than the previous week with many lots passing £80 with a top price of £89 being paid.

More fat lambs required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Garvagh producer 1 lamb 25kg at £89.00 = 356p; Garvagh producer 1 lamb 27kg at £89.00 = 330p; Magherafelt producer 12 lambs 27kg at £84.80 = 314p; Kilrea producer 11 lambs 26.9kg at £84.00 = 312p; Eglinton producer 48 lambs 27.5kg at £83.80 = 305p; Maghera producer 10 lambs 26kg at £83.80 = 322p; Garvagh producer 22 lambs 25kg at £82.20 = 329p; Draperstown producer 12 lambs 24kg at £81.00 = 338p; Swatragh producer 18 lambs 24.4kg at £80.00 = 328p; Swatragh producer 25 lambs 24kg at £80.00 = 333p; Kilrea producer 4 lambs 24kg at £80.00 = 333p.

Middleweight lambs: Draperstown producer 7 lambs 21kg at £76.80 = 366p; Portstewart producer 10 lambs 23.2kg at £79.50 = 343p; Ballymena producer 15 lambs 23.7kg at £80.00 = 338p; Maghera producer 7 lambs 23.25kg at £79.50 = 342p; Moneymore producer 13 lambs 23.8kg at £79.20 = 333p; Maghera producer 1 lamb 23kg at £77.80 = 338p; Swatragh producer 14 lambs 22.6kg at £77.20 = 342p; Ballymena producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £76.50 = 340p.

Store lambs: Garvagh producer 9 lambs 17.3kg at £60.00 = 347p; Dungiven producer 4 lambs 17.75kg at £60.50 = 341p; Dungiven producer 9 lambs 18kg at £68.80 = 382p; Draperstown producer 17 lambs 14.5kg at £45.50 = 314p; Dungiven producer 10 lambs 15kg at £50.00 = 333p.

Sample ewes prices: Dungiven producer 1 ewe (Dorset) at £100.00; Draperstown producer 2 ewes (Texel) at £86.00.