Pedigree Charolais bull sells for £3,100 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: Swatragh Livestock Mart had another excellent show of good quality cattle for sale on Monday 8th May which was met with a flying trade and a super ring of buyers with some excellent prices.

More quality stock required to meet demand.

Bullocks selling to £1,270 for 550kg (£2.31 per kg), £755 for 298kg (£2.53 per kg) and £810 for 334kg (£2.43 per kg).

Heifers selling to £1,020 for 442kg (2.31 per kg), £680 for 272kg (£2.50 per kg), £675 for 270kg (£2.50 per kg) and £570 for 186kg (3.06).

Pedigree Charolais bull born October 2015 fetched £3,100.

Bullocks: Portglenone producer 550kg, £1,270; 540kg, £1,110; 554kg, £1,095; 560kg, £1,135; 500kg, £1,130; 600kg, £1,100; Rasharkin producer 670kg, £1,340; 622kg, £1,240; 556kg, £1,175; 530kg, £1,105; 610kg, £1,280; 542kg, £1,130; 598kg, £1,230; Maghera producer 322kg, £700; 334kg, £860; Garvagh producer 366kg, £765; 436kg, £900; 404kg, £800; 424kg, £945; 400kg, £965; Claudy producer 444kg, £920; Maghera producer 550kg, £995; 530kg, £900; 386kg, £845; Cookstown producer 266kg, £615; Coagh producer 310kg, £675; Ballymena producer 274kg, £595; 294kg, £600; Limavady producer 308kg, £590; Swatragh producer 460kg, £990; 390kg, £785; 412kg, £950; 282kg, £645; 346kg, £760; 358kg, £830; 390kg, £930; Donemana producer 348kg, £820; 394kg, £880; 294kg, £750; 298kg, £755; 334kg, £810; Toomebridge producer 404kg, £955; 474kg, £940; 458kg, £980; 448kg, £975; 414kg, £1,020; 380kg, £855.

Heifers: Maghera producer 176kg, £455; 168kg, £420; 186kg, £570; Swatragh producer 418kg, £810; 366kg, £840; 440kg, £740; 376kg, £795; 418kg, £875; 403kg, £775; 438kg, £785; Garvagh producer 400kg, £750; Claudy producer 456kg, £890; 362kg, £775; 450kg, £850; 466kg, £905; Maghera producer 270kg, £675; 282kg, £700; Portglenone producer 464kg, £870; 444kg, £860; 372kg, £740; 426kg, £800; 376kg, £790; Swatragh producer 512kg, £1,070; Coagh producer 268kg, £635; Ballymena producer 288kg, £550; Kesh producer 372kg, £650; 272kg, £655; 300kg, £690; 386kg, £760; 286kg, £560; 322kg, £580; 306kg, £685; 352kg, £620; 300kg, £560; 256kg, £530; Maghera producer 456kg, £890; Garvagh producer 442kg, £1,020; 286kg, £655; 304kg, £590; 274kg, £630; 466kg, £1,000; 258kg, £600; 272kg, £680; Donemana producer 332kg, £705; 328kg, £750; 362kg, £740; Donemana producer 320kg, £730; 418kg, £790; 316kg, £685; 422kg, £850.

Sheep: A very strong entry of approximately 900 quality sheep were presented at the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 6th May. Several pens of heavy lambs sold well in excess of £92.00 each to a top rate of £101.00, spring lambs sold to £95.00 for 25.5kg and fat ewes were in high demand with several over £90 and a top price of £95.00 being paid with over 150 for sale. Breeders were in high demand with the top price of £179 being paid for doubles and singles to £178. More stock required to meet the demand.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs: Limavady producer 24 lambs 30kg at £101.00 = 337p; Toomebridge producer 22 lambs 23.25kg at £94.80 = 408p; Toomebridge producer 5 lambs 25.5kg at £94.80 = 372p; Toomebridge producer 2 lambs 25.5kg at £94.80 = 372p; Cookstown producer 4 lambs 24.75kg at £93.00 = 376p; Swatragh producer 6 lambs 23.5kg at £92.00 = 391p.

Spring lambs: Maghera producer 2 lambs 25.5kg at £95.00 = 373p; Coleraine producer 1 lamb 31kg at £93.50 = 302p; Kilrea producer 11 lambs 22kg at £91.20 = 415p; Swatragh producer 3 lambs 21.5kg at £90.00 = 419p; Draperstown producer 2 lambs 21.5kg at £85.50 = 398p; Maghera producer 16 lambs 21.5kg at £81.80 = 380p; Magherafelt producer 7 lambs 19.75kg at £80.00 = 405p.

Ewes: Dungannon producer 7 Suffolks at £95.00.

Ewe with 2 lambs: Draperstown producer £179

Ewe with 1 lamb : Dunloy producer £178.