Prices from Ballymena

An entry of 420 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday, August 3, resulted in a steady trade. Beef cows sold to 200p for a Blue 900kg at £1800, Fr cows to 144p for 590kg at £849, beef heifers to 222p at 590kg at £1309, beef bullocks to 235p for a Char 650kg at £1527 and Fr bullocks to 165p for 650kg at £1072,

Beef cows sold to: JM Morrison & Sons, Armoy BB 900kg £1800 (200), WD Marshall, Clough Char 650kg £1196 (184), Alexander Ross, Newtownards Sim 540kg £988 (183), K & P Buchanan, Larne Lim 630kg £1146 (182), David Hamilton, Broughshane AA 880kg £1592 (181), Alexander Ross Lim 750kg £1342 (179), A & J McClelland, Doagh BB 730kg £1299 (178), P McConnell, Ligoniel BB 600kg £1056 (176), S McAllister, Glenarm Char 630kg £1096 (174), local farmer Sim 690kg £1173 (170), D Bell, Antrim BB 550kg £935 (170), TA & P Paul, Dunloy Lim 650kg £1105 (170), Donal Gillan, Garvagh Lim 490kg £823 (168), W McVey, Carnlough Char 800kg £1344 (168), John Buick, Kells Lim 670kg £1125 (168), WR Arrell, Randalstown BB 770kg £1262 (164), BB 640kg £1043 (163), S McAllister, Glenarm Lim 630kg £1026 (163), Graham Kissock, Broughshane Lim 660kg £1056 (160), G Cunningham, Hannahstown Lim 710kg £1136 (160), D Rainey, Finvoy Char 730kg £1168 (160), Hugh O’Neill, Glenarm Lim 650kg £1033 (159), WD Marshall, Clough Sim 590kg £938 (159), T O’Kane, Swatragh Sim 690kg £1090 (158).

Friesian cows sold to: D Borland, Bushmills 590kg £849 (144), WR McIntyre, Cloughmills 640kg £915 (143), H Geddis, Moira 690kg £931 (135), JF Smith, Islandmagee 770kg £1039 (135), 740kg £999 (135), DJ & S Allen, Limavady 690kg £910 (132), Donal Gillan, Garvagh 600kg £768 (128), JF Smith 780kg £998 (128), A Gaston, Glarryford 700kg £889 (127), DJ & S Allen, Limavady 660kg £838 (127), WR McIntyre, Cloughmills 620kg £787 (127), 590kg £749 (127), Lyle Bryson 660kg £838 (127), JF Smith 740kg £939 (127), JT Reid, Ballymoney 480kg £604 (126), C Casey, Cloughmills 820kg £1033 (126), Desmond McKee, Randalstown 640kg £800 (125), Howard McNabney, Clough 670kg £837 (125), Wilbert Craig, Crumlin 750kg £937 (125), Brian McConnell, Doagh 680kg £850 (125), DJ & S Allen, 600kg £744 (124), T & J Mackey, Ballynure 610kg £756 (124), TW Calderwood 690kg £855 (124), Wilbert Craig 700kg £868 (124).

Beef heifers sold to: Brendan McLoughlin, Glenariffe Lim 590kg £1309 (222), S Patterson, Milebush AA 580kg £1258 (217), W McVey, Carnlough Char 510kg £1081 (212), E Ferguson, Magherafelt Lim 540kg £1139 (211), A Baxter Char 510kg £1071 (210), E Ferguson, Magherafelt Lim 570kg £1186 (208), Lim 540kg £1112 (206), Desmond Morrow, Glenarm Lim 610kg £1250 (205), E Ferguson Lim 660kg £1353 (205), Brendan McLoughlin Lim 570kg £1162 (204), Jeffrey Alexander, Broughshane Sim 560kg £1142 (204), S Taylor, Ligoniel Lim 540kg £1101 (204), C McCroary, Broughshane AA 560kg £1136 (203), C Millar, Kilrea Lim 460kg £933 (203), S Herbison, Ballymena AA 590kg £1180 (200), E Ferguson Lim 470kg £940 (200), S Herbison AA 550kg £1089 (198), John Hamilton, Rathkenny Lim 540kg £1069 (198), E Ferguson Lim 500kg £990 (198), John Hamilton Lim 570kg £1117 (196), C Millar Lim 470kg £902 (192), John Hamilton Lim 600kg £1140 (190), WD Marshall, Clough Here 540kg £1026 (190), George A Hamilton, Randalstown Sim 520kg £977 (188).

Beef bulocks sold to: A Baxter, Ballyclare Char 650kg £1527 (235), John Hamilton, Rathkenny Lim 560kg £1254 (224), Robert McIlveen, Connor Lim 610kg £1354 (222), H McCullough, Randalstown Char 600kg £1320 (220), E Ferguson, Magherafelt Lim 570kg £1254 (220), JM Morrison, Armoy BB 490kg £1068 (218), CB Wilkinson, Randalstown AA 660kg £1432 (217), Robert McIlveen, Connor Lim 620kg £1345 (217), James McFadden, Kells Lim 620kg £1326 (214), H McCracken, Ballywalter Lim 660kg £1405 (213), H McCullough, Randalstown Lim 690kg £1455 (211), Robert McIlveen, Connor Char 670kg £1413 (211), E Ferguson, Magherafelt Lim 520kg £1092 (210), Thornton farm, Lisburn Char 580kg £1206 (208), JM Morrison, Armoy BB 550kg £1144 (208), BB 520kg £1081 (208), T & S Reid, Crumlin AA 640kg £1331 (208), R & J Park, Ballymena Lim 550kg £1133 (206), R & J Park Lim 550kg £1133 (206), John Hamilton, Rathkenny Char 540kg £1107 (205), Ian McConaghy, Bushmills Char 640kg £1299 (203), R & J Park AA 590kg £1197 (203), Thornton farms, Lisburn Char 640kg £1292 (202), S Dougan, Castledawson Lim 560kg £1131 (202), John Hamilton, Rathkenny Lim 460kg £929 (202).

Friesian bullocks sold to: D & S Kennedy, Broughshane 650kg £1072 (165), R & K Skelton, Ballymoney 580kg £957 (165), George & Sean Carey, Dunloy 680kg £1115 (164), W Patterson, Ballyclare 660kg £1049 (159), D & S Kennedy 610kg £963 (158), 630kg £982 (156), G & S Carey, Dunloy 660kg £1023 (155), 660kg £1016 (154), 660kg £1016 (154), 640kg £966 (151), A & W McMaster, Broughshane 840kg £1176 (140).

FRIDAY 4TH AUGUST 2017

Dairy stock met excellent demand selling to £1800 for a choice calved heifer from S Holland, Aughnacloy. Calved cows to £1420.

S Holland, Aughancloy calved hfr £1800, W Weatherup, Carrick calved hfr £1610, E & J Hunter, Templepatrick calved hfr £1520, W Patterson, Ballyclare calved hfr £1460, Howard McNabney, Clough calved hfr £1440, R Thompson, Ligoniel calved hfr £1420, Howard McNabney calved cow £1420, R & J Millar, Stewartstown calved cow £1400, W Patterson calved hfr £1350, Rbt McCluggage, Larne calved cow £1320, David McClintock, Moorfields calved hfr £1080.

43 lots in the suckler ring sold well to £1650 for a Lim cow with bull calf at foot. Ruling prices:-

MJ Lucas, Antrim Lim cow & bull calf £1650, Mervyn Rea, Nutts Corner AA hfr £1640, Darren Russell, Muckamore Lim cow & hfr calf £1630, John Perry & Ptnrs, Dundonald Lim hfr & hfr calf £1480, B Mulholland, Aghalee Lim hfr & hfr calf £1450, TW Johnston, Nutts Corner Lim cow & bull calf £1420, K & P Buchanan, Larne St hfr & hfr calf £1420, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Blonde hfr & bull calf £1400, K Fleck, Clough Lim cow & bull calf £1380, B Mulholland Sim hfr & bull calf £1360, S McDonnell, Glenariffe Sim hfr & bull calf £1360, James Wallace, Dunloy Pie hfr & hfr calf £1350, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill AA hfr & hfr calf £1350, WD Osborne, Dromore Lim hfr & hfr calf £1350, S McDonnell Sim hfr & bull calf £1350, Mervyn Rea, Nutts Corner AA £1300.

223 lots in the calf ring continued to sell at terrific prices- bull calves to £475 for a 5 month old BB, young bulls to £455 for a Sim (5 weeks), heifer calves to £560 for a pair of SH (5 months), young heifer calves to £320 for a Sim (1 month).

Beef bred bull calves sold to:-

Ganaway farms, Millisle BB £475, JA Thompson, Randalstown AA £475, AA £465, Mrs A Currie, Larne Sim £455, Ian Lamont, Cullybackey BB £450, Wilbert Mills, Glenarm Sim £425, Ian Lamont, Lim £400, Ganaway farms Here £395, SD Torrens, Ballymoney AA £390, Hugh McNeill, Ballygally Char £380, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm (2) Lim £380, Ganaway farms Here £375, N & S Wilson, Rathkenny Sim £370, R Thompson, Glenarm Sim £365, SD Torrens, Ballymoney AA £365, Hamilton Alexander Lim £360, D Boreland, Bushmills AA £365, Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee BB £350, Ganaway farms Here £350, SD Torrens (2) AA £350, Ganaway farms Here £340, Hamilton Alexander, Lim £340.

Heifers calves sold to: Ganaway farms, Millisle SH £560, SH £560, SH £555, SH £510, BB £495, Darren Russell, Muckamore Sim £460, Ganaway farms SH £450, Wilbert Mills, Glenarm Sim £440, N & S Wilson, Rathkenny AA £395, SD Torrens, Ballymoney AA £385, JA Thompson, Randalstown AA £385, Ganaway farms SH £370, SD Torrens AA £370, Julie Rea, Aldergrove BB £350, W Campbell, Ballymoney BB £345, local farmer Here £340, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Blonde £340, Julie Rea BB £330, D Devlin, Randalstown Sim £320, Ganaway farms SH £320, SD Torrens AA £320, D Montgomery, Glenwherry BB £315, David McClintock, Broughshane BB £315, H Park, Ballymena AA £310.

Friesian bull calves sold to: SD Torrens, Ballymoney £300, G Fitzimmons, Downpatrick £230, SD Torrens £215, L McCammond £210, David McClintock, Broughshane £180, £165, Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee £165, Trevor Smyth, Randalstown £165, Ian Thompson, Templepatrick £160, Edward Peacock, Islandmagee (3) £160, Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee £155, WW McCormick, Ballycastle £155, JC Barkley, Ballymena £150, Mrs M Wilkin £145, R Thompson, Glenarm £145, H Park, Ballymena (2) £130, Mrs M Wilkin £130, D Borland, Bushmills £130, £120.

An entry of 210 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £600 over for a Char 450kg at £1050 offered by James McQuiston, Ballymoney. Heifers sold to £570 over for a Char 370kg at £940 presented by M McKeown, Crossgar.

Bulls/blks 0-300kgs: DJ & R White, B’shane Char 300kg £835 (278), A & D McAfee, Bushmills Lim 300kg £795 (265), Hannah Healey, Belfast Lim 270kg £715 (264), DJ & R White, B’shane Char 280kg £735 (262), Joe Steede, Cullybackey Sim 260kg £670 (257), S Dougan, Castledawson Lim 220kg £540 (245), Joe Steede Sim 200kg £490 (245), DJ & R White, Char 300kg £725 (241), Joe Steede Lim 270kg £645 (238), A Park, Ballynure Lim 280kg £665 (237), Hannah Healey Lim 230kg £540 (234), S Dougan Lim 260kg £600 (230), local farmer Blonde 270kg £620 (229), A Park, Ballynure Lim 290kg £655 (225), WH Harkness, Crumlin Lim 290kg £650 (224), Jean Craig, Larne AA 290kg £650 (224).

301-350kgs: A & D McAfee, Bushmills Lim 320kg £875 (273), Char 310kg £830 (267), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Char 340kg £910 (267), W & G Hanna, Ballymoney Char 320kg £840 (262), WB McKinney, Finvoy BB 340kg £865 (254), Lim 320kg £805 (251), W & G Hanna Char 340kg £830 (244), Jean Craig Lim 310kg £740 (238), James A McQuiston Char 330kg £785 (237), K Smart, Glenwherry Lim 340kg £805 (236), Jean Craig AA 340kg £785 (230), Lim 310kg £700 (225), B Gingles, Larne Lim 340kg £765 (225), Jean Craig Lim 330kg £730 (221), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally Char 340kg £750 (220), A Park, Ballynure Lim 340kg £715 (210).

350kg and over: James A McQuiston, Ballymoney Char 370kg £940 (254), P McConnell, Ligoniel Lim 360kg £875 (243), Jean Craig, Larne AA 360kg £875 (243), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Char 380kg £920 (242), WB McKinney, Finvoy Lim 370kg £895 (241), James A McQuiston Char 390kg £935 (239), DJ & R White, B’shane Char 360kg £860 (238), J McQuiston Char 420kg £995 (236), M & R Simpson, B’shane Lim 370kg £865 (233), WG Hughes, Clough AA 370kg £865 (233), P McConnell, Ligoniel Lim 390kg £910 (233), J McQuiston Char 450kg £1050 (233), Wm McCroary, B’shane Char 390kg £910 (233), A & D McAfee, Bushmills Lim 370kg £860 (232), James A McQuiston, Ballymoney Char 450kg £1040 (231), P McConnell, Ligoniel Char 430kg £990 (230).

Heifers 0-300kgs: W & G Hanna, Ballymoney Char 300kg £840 (280), Hannah Healey, Belfast Lim 270kg £650 (240), local farmer Blonde 250kg £570 (228), DJ & R White, B’shane Char 290kg £650 (224), G Connon, Aldergrove Lim 180kg £400 (222), S Dougan, Castledawson Lim 220kg £480 (218), Jean Craig, Larne Lim 230kg £495 (215), B Gingles, Larne Lim 300kg £640 (213), Lim 270kg £575 (213), (2) Lim 250kg £530 (212), Edgar McIlwaine, Kilwaughter Lim 260kg £535 (205), Jean Craig, Lim 250kg £510 (204), G Connon, Aldergrove Here 160kg £320 (200), L McKee, Ballymoney (2) St 280kg £550 (196).

301-350kgs: W & G Hanna, Ballymoney Char 310kg £815 (262), Char 330kg £830 (251), A Abbott, Lisburn Lim 310kg £775 (250), B Gingles, Larne AA 310kg £745 (240), DJ & R White, B’shane Char 330kg £775 (234), Char 310kg £705 (227), T Rainey, M’felt BB 350kg £790 (225), S & E Mullan, Glarryford AA 340kg £760 (223), Richard Harkness, Crumlin Lim 340kg £760 (223), K Smart, Glenwherry Lim 340kg £720 (211), L McKee, Ballymoney Lim 340kg £710 (208), David Woodburn, B’shane Char 340kg £700 (205), Jean Craig, Larne Lim 310kg £620 (200), David Woodburn, B’shane Lim 310kg £620 (200), Char 350kg £655 (187), A Park, Ballynure Lim 310kg £580 (187).

351kg and over: M McKeown, Crossgar Char 370kg £940 (254), M & R Simpson, B’shane Lim 360kg £855 (237), A & D McAfee, Bushmills Char 360kg £845 (234), David Woodburn, B’shane Char 410kg £950 (231), Lim 440kg £1000 (227), M & R Simpson, B’shane Lim 380kg £850 (223), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Char 360kg £800 (222), S & E Mullan, Glarryford Lim 380kg £835 (219), Wm McCroary, B’shane AA 420kg £920 (219), J McQuiston Lim 380kg £830 (218), S & E Mullan, Glarryford Lim 370kg £805 (217), Julie Rea, Aldergrove BB 400kg £855 (213), W Livingstone, Ballymena BB 380kg £800 (210), Wm McCroary Char 430kg £900 (209), David Woodburn Char 390kg £800 (205), A Abbott, Lisburn Lim 390kg £800 (205).

SATURDAY 5TH AUGUST 2017

SUFFOLK CHEVIOT REPORT

The opening sale of Suffolk and Texel X hoggets at Ballymena Mart attracted a heavily increased entry with the result that the overall sale average fell by £5 per head on 2016 to level at £152.74 per head for 2635 hoggets sold. However good quality Suffolk Cheviot hoggets met the best of the trade and sold to a high top of £280 per head paid to Morris Breen who also received £255 and £215 for pens of Suffolk Chevot hoggets. In contrast to the fall in hogget prices the ewe average was up by £10 per head to level at £93.79 per head for 582 sold with a top price of £138 per head paid to Logan Anderson. Leading prices and averages in each section were as follows:- Hoggets – M Breen Tempo 12 S/C @ £280, 12 S/C @ £255, 12 S/C @ £215, J Alexander Toome 12 S/C @ £210, 11 S/C @ £200, 12 S/C @ £200, 14 S/C @ £200, 6 S/C @ £200, W Blackburn Clogher 14 S/C @ £195, P Donnelly Rathkenny 11 S/C @ £195, D Gibson Mallusk 10 S/C @ £195, 12 S/C @ £195, M Breen 12 S/C @ £195, J Alexander 11 S/C @ £190, 10 S/C @ £190, 12 S/C @ £190. (Leading averages – M Breen 58 ave £227.41, J Alexander 172 ave £191.57, W Blackburn 157 ave £162.92, T Martin 132 ave £161.14, D Gibson 208 ave £156.34, D Knox 138 ave £155.93) Ewe Lambs – L Anderson Kilwaughter 10 S/C @ £138, 10 S/C @ £128, A McFarlane Dungiven 3 Tex X @ £123, T Rodgers Tullog 16 S/C @ £121, 16 S/C @ £115, S Hall Larne 12 Rouge/Texel @ £114, 10 Rouge/Texel @ £114, 12 Rouge/Texel @ £113, L Anderson 8 S/C @ £112, T Rodgers 15 S/C @ £110, 16 S/C @ £110, 17 S/C @ £110, A McFarlane 12 Texel X @ £108. (Leading averages T Rodgers 94 ave £112.28, S Hall 55 ave £108.51, A McFarlane 155 ave £93.94).

MONDAY 7TH AUGUST 2017

A good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a sharp trade. Store lambs sold to £74, hoggets to £165, rams to £380 and ewe lambs to £86.

Leading prices:

Store lambs: J Dobbin, Aughafatten 1 Suff £74, Frank McCormick, Martinstown 52 Suff £71.50, Ian Gibson, B’shane 20 Tex £70.50, K Kidd, B’shane 22 Tex £69.50, GL Porter, Antrim 29 Tex £69, C Calvert, Lisburn 1 Tex £69, James McLoughlin, Carnlough 58 Suff £68.50, J Dobbin, Aughfatten 7 Suff £68, B Cannon, Antrim 13 Tex £67.50, RB & JH Kennedy, Dundrod 41 Tex £66.50, GL Porter 28 Tex £66, C Calvert 1 Tex £66, JR Loughery, Limavady 44 Mule £66, Paul McKillop, Ballygally 48 Sff £65.50, John Houston, B’shane 23 Tex £65.50, AV Magill, Carnlough 65 Suff £65, 65 Suff £65, 64 Suff £65, Frank McCormick, Martinstown 24 Suff £63.50, J Dobbin, Aughafatten 7 Suff £63, M McQuillan, Glenrael 40 Tex £63, J O’Kane, Carnlough 55 Mule £62.50, B Gingles, Larne 24 Tex £62.50, R Topping, Kilwaughter 11 Suff £62.50, 15 Suff £62.50.

Ewe lambs sold to: J Gray, Doagh 10 Tex £86, Hugh Weir, Ballynure 10 Tex £80, R Williamson, Coleraine 7 Tex £80, WR Boyle, Larne 11 Suff £76.

Breeders sold to (all hoggets): John Laverty, Armoy 10 Tex £165, Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills 9 Suff £148, 9 Suff £148, PJ McKillop, Loughgiel 10 Suff £146, Declan McKillop, Loughgiel 12 Suff £144, PJ McKillop 13 Suff £140, T Paul, Coleraine 12 Suff £138, Declan McKillop, Loughgiel 14 Suff £134, A Drummond, Larne 6 Dor £132, T Paul 7 Suff £132, 2 Suff £132, M Fulton, Ballymena 12 CB £132, A Hamilton, Upper Ballinderry 14 Suff £131, D Montgomery, Glenwherry 11 Mule £130, 2 Mule £130, A Drummond, Larne 4 Dor £130, Karen McIlroy, Carrick 10 CB £130, T Paul 7 Suff £130, A Hamilton, Upper Ballinderry 12 Suff £130, John McIlwaine, Ballynure 10 CB £128, AS Pearson, Newtownards 8 Tex £126, 12 Tex £125, 8 Suff £124, 12 Tex £123, 12 Tex £122.

Rams sold to: N McNeice, Markethill Suff £380, Tex £320.

TUESDAY 8TH AUGUST 2017

An entry of 260 stores in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade. Bullocks sold to £700 over for a Char 560kg at £1260 offered by Sandra Hunter, Bushmills. Heifers sold to £610 over for a Char 590kg at £1200 presented by Sandra Hunter also.

Bullocks sold to:

0-500kgs: B McCrory, B’shane Char 440kg £1090 (247), J Knox, B’shane Char 460kg £1130 (245), Lim 420kg £1030 (245), James McLoughlin, Carnlough Char 480kg £1150 (239), Richard Cowan, Magheramourne Char 360kg £860 (238), J Knox Char 440kg £1050 (238), Char 390kg £930 (238), Lim 420kg £1000 (238), James McLoughlin Lim 480kg £1135 (236), J Knox Lim 480kg £1135 (236), Char 480kg £1130 (235), Tom Gibson, Stewartstown Lim 470kg £1105 (235), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Char 450kg £1055 (234), J Knox Char 480kg £1125 (234), T McCroary, Ballyclare Char 440kg £1030 (234), W McKendry, Cullybackey BB 430kg £1000 (232).

501kg and over: C Tinsdale, Carnlough Char 520kg £1205 (231), James McLoughlin, Carnlough Char 510kg £1180 (231), C Tinsdale Lim 520kg £1180 (226), Tom Gibson, Stewartstown Lim 540kg £1225 (226), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills Char 560kg £1260 (225), Tom Gibson Lim 520kg £1140 (219), Char 530kg £1155 (217), T Cubitt, Cullybackey Par 510kg £1105 (216), W Montgomery, B’shane Char 580kg £1255 (216), Sandra Hunter Char 610kg £1305 (213), JA Gaston, B’shane AA 580kg £1240 (213), James McQuiston, Ballymoney Char 550kg £1170 (212), Sandra Hunter Char 630kg £1340 (212), Tom Gibson Lim 550kg £1165 (211), George Kerr, Ahoghill (2) AA 510kg £1180 (211).

Heifers sold to: 0-500kgs: TP Crawford, Kircubbin Lim 460kg £1000 (217), James A McQuiston, Ballymoney Char 480kg £1040 (216), Brendan McLoughlin, Glenariffe Lim 500kg £1070 (214), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Char 500kg £1060 (212), TP Crawford Lim 480kg £1000 (208), Richard Cowan, Magheramourne Char 340kg £700 (205), TP Crawford Lim 430kg £880 (204), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Sim 480kg £970 (202), James McQuiston Char 450kg £900 (200), TP Crawford Lim 400kg £800 (200), James A McQuiston Char 440kg £880 (200), J McQuiston Lim 470kg £930 (197).

501kg and over: J McQuiston, Ballymoney Char 520kg £1085 (208), Richard Cowan, Magheramourne Char 540kg £1125 (208), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills Char 540kg £1100 (203), Char 590kg £1200 (203), Char 540kg £1080 (200), Char 540kg £1075 (199), Char 550kg £1060 (192).

WEDNESDAY 9TH AUGUST 2017

An entry of 2132 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade. Fat lambs sold to 386p for a pen of 22kgs Texels at £85 and to a top per head of £100 for a pen of heavy Texels. Fat ewes sold to £100.

Fat lambs (1751)

Top prices per kg: L Lyons 9 Tex 19.5kg £76 (389), H Wilson, Cullybackey 5 Tex 22kg £85 (386), DA & N Simpson, Ballyrobert 1 Tex 23.5kg £90 (383), Tex 23.5kg £90 (383), WJ Cubitt, Rasharkin 6 Tex 22.5kg £86 (382), Donal Gillan, Garvagh 25 Ham 19.5kg £74.50 (382), Alex Wilson, Glenarm 4 Tex 21kg £80 (381), David Warwick, Moorfields 5 Tex 20.5kg £78 (380), Ryan Hamill, Randalstown 5 Tex 22.5kg £85.50 (380), C McAuley, Carnlough 26 Suff 19.5kg £74 (379), L Weatherup, Ballyclare 14 Tex 22.5kg £85 (377), Liam Reid, Glenarm 19 Tex 19kg £71.50 (376), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills 23 Suff 24.5kg £92 (375), C Millar, Kilrea 7 Tex 24kg £90 (375), Thomas O’Kane, Newtowncrommelin 10 Tex 20kg £75 (375), WL Wilson, Ballyclare 4 Tex 22kg £82.50 (375), James Boyle, Ballyclare 19 Tex 24kg £90 (375), Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 29 Tex 23.5kg £88 (374), S McKeegan, Cushendall 15 Tex 23.5kg £88 (374), Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy 22 Tex 22.5kg £84 (373), Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm 9 Tex 22.5kg £84 (373), Andrew White, Kells 8 Tex 22.5kg £84 (373), P Martin, Dunloy 27 Suff 22.5kg £84 (373), Luke Finlay, Broughshane 10 Tex 22kg £82 (372), B Cannon, Antrim 23 Tex 22kg £82 (372).

Fat lambs

Top per head: W Kennedy, Ballyclare 1 Tex 32kg £100, John McFall, Broughshane 1 Tex 29kg £96, JA O’Loan, Martinstown 10 Tex 25.5kg £92.50, Richard Currie, Ballymena 1 Tex 28kg £92, John McFall, Broughshane 18 Tex 25.5kg £92, Sandra Hunter, Bushmills 23 Suff 24.5kg £92, Alex Knox, Broughshane 16 Tex 24.5kg £90, Gordon Montgomery, Broughshane 14 Char 25kg £90, C Millar, Kilrea 7 Tex 24kg £90, J Loughery, Limavady 4 CB 25.5kg £90, J Thompson, Kells 2 Tex 27.5kg £90, Robert McMullan, Ahoghill 4 Tex 25.5kg £90, DA & N Simpson, Ballyrobert 2 Tex 23.5kg £90, Esther Farquhar, Moorfields 1 Tex 26kg £90, Gordon Francey, Ballymena 1 Suff 27kg £90, John Moore, Cullybackey 2 Suff 25kg £90, James Boyle, Ballyclare 19 Tex 24kg £90, A Gaston, Carnlough 13 Tex 25kg £89, H Crawford, Carnalbana 31 Suff 24.5kg £89, Wm Adams, Ballymena 2 Bor 27kg £89, Wesley Crawford, Broughshane 16 Suff 25kg £89, A & W Gregg, Cloughmills 5 Tex 24kg £88.80, S Rainey, Ballygally 10 Tex 24kg £88.50, S Bonnar, Broughshane 27 Tex 24.5kg £88.

Fat ewes (681)

1st Quality

Suff - £80-£95

Tex - £80-£100

CB - £58-£75

BF - £40-£60