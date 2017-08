Prices from Kilrea

Have your say

A good entry of 230 calves on Thursday, August 3, at Kilrea met a flying trade for all types on offer. Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull Calves: RD & A Smyth, Dungiven, Lim £430, £252, £250; R Armstrong, Garvagh, BB £398, FKV £370; G Clarke, Ballyronan, BB £392; J Thompson, Randalstown, AA £370; Ballymena Farmer, Sim £350, £232; H Snodgrass, Drumahoe, CH £345, £245; J McCollum, Ballykelly, Sim £340, £262, BB £215; Antrim Farmer, Lim £290; M Cochrane, Mosside, AA £290; Upperlands Farmer, Her £290; K Scullion, Portglenone, Her £285; R Duddy, Drumahoe, Lim £280, £255; Ballymoney Farmer, Her £275; C Bates, Magherafelt, Her £270; J Junkin, Bellaghy, AA £256; Magherafelt Farmer, Her £250; V Craig, Ballykelly, Lim £250; P & R Sleeman, Limavady, BB £250; GW & D Millen, Aghadowey, Her £240, AA £210; GI Wallace, Upperlands, AA £240; T McAleese, Aghadowey, Lim £235; I Smyth, Castlerock, AA £232; P McGuire, Dungannon, Her £225; JH McClelland, Limavady, BB £215; M & H Gilmour, Ballymoney, MB £210.

Heifer Calves: R Armstrong, Garvagh, BB £390, £380, £360; S Booth, Ballymoney, BB £375;

Claudy Farmer, AA £330; J Thompson, Randalstown, AA £290; G Clarke, Ballyronan, BB £272; RD & A Smyth, Dungiven, Lim £265, £255, £230; M Cochrane, Mosside, AA £240, £200; H Snodgrass, Drumahoe, CH £240; C Bates, Magherfelt, Her £225; Ballymena Farmer, Lim £222; J Junkin, Bellaghy, AA £210; Magherafelt Farmer, Lim £200.

Friesian Calves: Super Trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £185. Good demand for thick types.

A good entry of 420 sheep on Monday, August 7, met an easier trade than the previous week, however quality lambs & ewes realising premium prices. More sheep needed every week. Lambs: D Norris & Sons, Coleraine, 21k £77.80 (371); M Pollock, Coleraine, 21k £78 (371); J McNeill, Coleraine, 21.5k £78 (363); RC Reid, Glarryford, 22k £80 (363); Ballymoney Farmer, 21k £75.80 (361); R Dick, Ahoghill, 20.5k £74 (361); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 22k £79 (359); D Lynn, Portglenone, 21.5k £77 (358); D Adams, Bushmills, 23k £82 (357); A Blair, Macosquin, 23k £82 (357); J Currie, Ballymoney, 23.5k £84 (357); J Ferguson, Bushmills, 22k £78.50 (357); A E & W Henderson, Tobermore, 23k £82 (357); TS Moon, Kilrea, 21k £75 (357); G Moore, Ballymoney, 23.5k £84 (357); D Torrens, Garvagh, 23.5k £84 (357); M Burton, Limavady, 22.5k £80 (356); D Hazlett, Aghadowey, 22.5k £80.20 (356); E Lagan, Garvagh, 21.5k £76 (354).

Fat Ewes: 120 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £84.00. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of Dairy Stock on Tuesday 8th August at Kilrea met a good steady trade to a top of £1690 for a calved Cow. More stock required weekly.

T & J Mackey, Ballyclare, Calved Cows to £1690, £1280.

A good entry of 250 stock on Wednesday 9th August at Kilrea, continued to meet with a super trade. Steers to £1142, Heifers to £1270. Fat Cows £1330.

Fat Cows (65 on offer, flying trade - more required): Limavady Farmer, 690k Lim £1330 (193), 610k £1100 (180), 620k Sim £930 (150); N Quigg, Kilrea, 690k AA £1290 (187); G Rea, Ballymoney, 570k AA £995 (175), 580k MB £810 (140); Claudy Farmer, 580k Lim £975 (168), 610k £870 (143); JA Cunningham, Garvagh, 630k BB £1040 (165); RD McWhirter, Glarryford, 560k Hol £925 (165), 560k £890 (159), 530k £715 (135); JR & SJA Pollock, Coleraine, 590k Lim £968 (164); W Tweed, Ballymoney, 570k Fr £925 (162); N McKay, Portglenone, 600k Lim £960 (160); M Glenn, Coleraine, 580k Hol £900 (155); T Kirk, Cloughmills, 570k Fr £875 (154); P Gillan, Armoy, 710k CH £1055 (149); D McKee, Coleraine, 550k SHD £810 (147); H McLean, Coleraine, 620k Fr £900 (145); J Higgins, Ringsend, 550k Lim £765 (139), 590k CH £770 (131); C McKenna, Swatragh, 640k Lim £870 (136); D Dunlop, Glarryford, 730k FKV £972 (133), 690k £900 (130); R Kelso, Upperlands, 560k Fr £725 (130).

Heifers: Ballymena Farmer, 350k Lim £850 (243); JR & SJA Pollock, Coleraine, 390k Lim £930 (239), 340k £718 (211), 390k Sim £780 (200); B Millar, Randalstown, 480k BB £1128 (235), 270k Lim £622 (230), 330k £700 (212), 430k £870 (202); J McCracken, Limavady, 390k CH £880 (226), 380k £815 (215), 450k £960 (213), 410k £870 (212), 330k £700 (212), 440k £915 (208), 400k £825 (206), 480k £980 (204); N Campbell, Kilrea, 350k Lim £770 (220); D Thompson, Dungiven, 580k DAQ £1258 (217), 530k £1135 (214), 460k £950 (207), 510k Lim £1040 (204), 410k CH £825 (201); Garvagh Farmer, 560k CH £1185 (212), 570k £1200 (211), 610k £1270 (208), 560k £1130 (202); J McGarry, Dunloy, 520k CH £1088 (209), 610k £1260 (207), 510k Lim £1045 (205); J Collins, Rasharkin, 340k CH £695 (204);

Steers: B Graham, Rasharkin, 480k DAQ £1110 (231), 500k £1100 (220), 490k CH £1025 (209); P Gillan, Armoy, 480k CH £1090 (227), 490k £1085 (221), 440k BB £930 (211), 460k Her £940 (204); J Adams, Coleraine, 500k CH £1128 (226), 520k £1090 (210); JR & SJA Pollock, Coleraine, 390k Sim £880 (226), 450k Lim £925 (206), 320k £640 (200); M Glass, Maghera, 390k Sim £875 (224), 420k CH £860 (205), 390k Sim £780 (200); T Bates & Son, Magherafelt, 260k Lim £580 (223), 340k Lim £695 (204); D McAleese, Rasharkin, 400k Lim £890 (223), 400k £860 (215), 500k AA £1040 (208), 510k Lim £1045 (205), 310k £630 (203); Magherafelt Farmer, 380k Lim £830 (218), 480k AA £1000 (208), 370k £760 (205); T McAleese, Aghadowey, 400k Lim £840 (210); TJ Lamont, Garvagh, 350k BB £725 (207);

Claudy Farmer, 430k AA £878 (204); J Johnston, Ballymoney, 560k CH £1142 (204).