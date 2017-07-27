Quality heavy lambs sell from £82 to £87 at Markethill Mart

Have your say

An entry of 1,630 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, July 26th sold in a slightly easier demand for fat lambs and store lambs eased in price also.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from £82 to £87 each and to a top of 353p per kilo for 24.2 kilos at £85.50 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold steadily from 350p to 373p per kilo for 22 kilos at £82 each.

A large entry of store lambs sold readily with light stores selling from 390p to 488p per kilo for 12.9 kilos at £63 each from Hilltown farmer followed by 10.8 kilos at £52.50 and 486p per kilo for a Hilltown farmer.

Stronger store lambs sold steadily from 360p to 387p per kilo for 17.3 kilos at£67 each.

A large entry of 280 fat ewes sold in a strong trade.

Fleshed ewes sold from £78 to a top of £107 paid for 19 ewes.

Second quality ewes from £60 to £75 each.

Breeding hoggets returned a firm demand with good quality pens selling from £150 to a top of £178 each.

Special sale of store lambs on Monday, August 7th at 6.30pm.

HEAVY LAMBS: Loughbrickland farmer: 24.2k, £85.50, 353p; Annaghmore farmer: 24.2k, £84, 344p; Loughbrickland farmer: 25.5k, £87, 341p; Portadown farmer: 24.8k, £84, 339p; Lislea farmer: 24k, £81, 338p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Crossmaglen farmer: 22k, £82, 373p; Jerrettspass farmer: 22k, £80.50, 366p; Galbally farmer: 22.6k, £82.50, 365p; Collone farmer: 22.5k, £82, 364p; Armagh farmer: 21.6k, £78.50, 363p; Armagh farmer: 22.5k, £81.50, 362p; Glenanne farmer: 23.1k, £83, 359p; Mowhan farmer: 23k, £82.50, 359p; Cullyhanna farmer: 22.9k, £82, 358p.

STRONG STORE LAMBS: Moy farmer: 17.3k, £67, 387p; Moy farmer: 17.6k, £68, 386p; Ballygawley farmer: 17.5k, £67, 383p; Ballygawley farmer: 18.4k, £69.50, 378p; Glenanne farmer: 18.7k, £70, 374p; Armagh farmer: 18.5k, £68.50, 370p; Hilltown farmer: 18k, £66, 367p.

LIGHT STORE LAMBS: Hilltown farmer: 12.9k, £63, 488p; Hilltown farmer: 10.8k, £52.50, 486p; Glenanne farmer: 13.5k, £58.50, 433p; Hilltown farmer: 13k, £54.50, 419p; Glenanne farmer: 15.2k, £63, 415p; Armagh farmer: 14.4k, £59, 410p; Glenanne farmer: 16.2k, £65.50, 404p; Hilltown farmer: 14k, £56.50, 404p.