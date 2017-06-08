Rathfriland Co-Op: Beef heifers sell to £1,325

340 head of cattle entered into Friday’s sale at Rathfriland Co-Op with 339 sold in one of the best trades this year as more new buyers attend each week.

Beef heifers sold to £1,325 for 610k Ch or 217p/k.

The bullock section excelled, for example, 620k Lim from Ballykeel sold at £1,390 or 224p/k.

A second lot from the same farm weighing 598k at £1,325 or 221p/k.

Friesian bullocks were a flying trade to £1,140 for 638k from Ballyroney or 178p/k.

Fat cows sold to £1,205 for a 722k AA from Rathfriland.

Holstein cows sold to £690 for 580k.

A six year old cow with a calf at foot topped a larger entry of sucklers at £1,340.

100 weanlings cleared up to £1,090 from Scarva and £1,040 from Castlewellan.

Female weanlings sold to £790 for 390k from Kilkeel.

A 290k Ch heifer from Killowen sold at £700.

A top price per kilo of 282p was paid for 304k Lim at £860.

Dropped calves peaked at £460 for an Angus bull from Castlewellan.

A Lim bull from Newcastle reached £450 and two Lim bulls from Mayobridge sold at £440 and £430.

DROPPED CALVES: There was a tremendous trade for dropped calves on Friday. Eg Castlewellan farmer: AA bull at £460, Her bull at £415 and Sim heifer calf at £410. Newcastle farmer: Lim bulls, £450 and £430. Banbridge farmer: BB bull at £415. Donaghmore farmer: £400 each for 2 and 1 Lim heifer at £390. Newry farmer: Sim heifer, £380. Cabra farmer: 3 Her heifer calves at £340 for 2 and £320 for 1.

100 WEANLINGS: Weanlings cleared up to £1,090 from Banbridge and £1,040 from Castlewellan. Scarva farmer: 450k at £935. Banbridge farmer: 318k at £860, 304k at £860, 344k at £850, 296k at £800, 300k at £800. Kilkeel farmer: 7 heifers, 396k at £790, 370k at £760 etc. Ballykinlar farmer: 298k at £710, 300k at £700, 276k at £700 etc. Killowen farmer: 290k at £700. Shin farmer: 328k at £785 for three Angus heifers.

HEIFERS: Begney farmer: 610k at £1,325, 584k at £1,240, 576k at £1,175. Rathfriland farmer: 634k at £1,270. Ballykeel farmer: 584k at £,1200, 616k at £1,200, 548k at £1,135. Aughrim farmer: 572k at £875, 374k at £805.

FAT COWS & SUCKLERS: Rathfriland farmer: 732k at £1,205. Shin farmer: 598k at £975, 664k at £960. Dundrum farmer: 580k at £690. Hillsborough farmer: 504k at £510.

Cows and calves from Ballynahinch sold at £1,340, £1,240, £1,220, £1,120, £1,100 and £1,060.

Springers to £1,000. An 11 month old Lim bull sold at £1,280.

BULLOCKS

Ballykeel farmer: 620k at £1,390 and 598k at £1,325. Aughrim farmer: 636k at £1,290 and 624k at £1,225. Moybrick farmer: 560k at £1,080 and 530k at £1,000. Ballyholland farmer: 474k at £1,055. Ballyward farmer: 520k at £1,020, 490k at £1,010. Ballynafern farmer: 552k at £1,050. Crossmaglen farmer: 380k at £900.

FRIESIAN BULLOCKS: Friesian bullocks were an excellent trade. 638k at £1,140, 688k at £1,100, 442k at £870, 390k at £780, 506k at £790, 482k at £750, 480k at £860 etc.

This Tuesday evening at Rathfriland Co-Op saw another week with a great trade for sheep.

Breeding ewes sold to a top of £190 and lambs to £101.

This was paid to a Katesbridge farmer for a pen of 23.5k lambs.

Trade overall was very consistent with the top 10 lots of lambs selling from £96-£101.

A Shanrod farmer sold 22.7k at £99. Curley farmer: 21.3k at £95. Attical farmer: 19.8k at £87. Dromore farmer: 22k at £95.50. Ballykeel farmer: 19k at £82. Lacken farmer: 21k at £93. Annalong farmer: 21.4k at £92.50.

FAT EWES: Farmers from Tierkelly and Shinn each sold fat ewes at £81 per head. Katesbridge farmer: £80 with main trade from £70 up.

BREEDERS: There was a great trade for breeders this week.

A Rathfriland farmer sold a ewe with two lambs at foot at £190. Kilcoo farmer: £184, £182 and £170 twice.