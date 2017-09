A record entry of 950 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 16th September.

BULLOCKS

350 bullocks sold in a steady trade with good quality heavy bullocks selling steadily from £200 to £228 per 100 kilos for 600k Charolais at £1,370 from a Donacloney farmer.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks to £226 for 100 kilos for 570k at £1,300 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Middleweight bullocks sold from £200 to £231 per 100 kilos for 346k Charolais at £800 from a Lurgan farmer.

Friesian bullocks sold steadily from £150 to £177 for 510k at £905 from a Tandragee farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Donacloney farmer 600k, £1,370, £228.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 574k, £1,300, £226.00; Poyntzpass farmer 604k, £1,355, £224.00; Armagh farmer 510k, £1,090, £214.00; Collone farmer 626k, £1,335, £213.00; Richhill farmer 680k, £1,450, £213.00; Forkhill farmer 538k, £1,130, £210.00; Dungannon farmer 604k, £1,255, £208.00; Richhill farmer 670k, £1,390, £208.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Lurgan farmer 346k, £800, £231.00; Lurgan farmer 348k, £800, £230.00; Lurgan farmer 334k, £740, £222.00; Scarva farmer 458k, £1,020, £223.00; Lisnadill farmer 490k, £1,090, £222.00; Tandragee farmer 448k, £995, £222.00; Armagh farmer 462k, £995, £215.00; Armagh farmer 492k, £1,050, £213.00.

Friesian bullocks

Tandragee farmer 510k, £905, £177.00; Keady farmer 598k, £980, £164.00; Derrynoose farmer 508k, £830, £163.00; Keady farmer 586k, £940, £160.00; Dromara farmer 534k, £850, £159.00; Keady farmer 532k, £840, £158.00; Keady farmer 556k, £870, £156.00; Keady farmer 644k, £990, £154.00.

HEIFERS

350 store heifers continued to sell in an excellent demand.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £229 per 100 kilos for 386k at £885 from a Portadown producer.

Forward heifers sold readily to a top of £219 per 100 kilos for 550k at £1,210 from a Whitecross producer.

All good quality heifers sold steadily from £200 to £216 per 100 kilos.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold up to £206 per 100 kilos for 610k at £1,255.

Forward heifers

Whitecross farmer 552k, £1,210, £219.00; Tassagh farmer 516k, £1,130, £219.00; Tassagh faremr 544k, £1,190, £219.00; Banbridge farmer 550k, £1,190, £216.00; Cullyhanna farmer 526k, £1,130, £215.00; Newtownards farmer 502k, £1,075, £214.00; Tynan farmer 514k, £1,100, £214.00; Collone farmer 586k, £1,250, £213.00; Newtownards farmer 542k, £1,155, £213.00; Banbridge farmer 582k, £1,240, £213.00.

Middleweight heifers

Portadown farmer 386k, £885, £229.00; Portadown farmer 386k, £875, £227.00; Portadown farmer 378k, £855, £226.00; Jerrettspass farmer 394k, £890, £226.00; Newtownards farmer 468k, £1,065, £227.00; Camlough farmer 468k, £1,040, £222.00; Tynan farmer 466k, £1,035, £222.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 410k, £895, £218.00.

WEANLINGS

240 weanlings sold in a steady trade. Suitable heifers sold steadily from £220 to £267 for 266k Limousin at £710 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Light male weanlings sold from £220 to £271 for 280k Blonde at £760 from a local producer.

Stronger male weanlings selling to £234 per 100 kilos for £402 at £940.

Heifer weanlings

Newtownhamiton farmer 266k, £710, £267.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 238k, £630, £265.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 252k, £665, £264.00; Armagh farmer 240k, £600, £250.00; Keady farmer 318k, £825, £259.00; Newry farmer 314k, £785, £250.00; Armagh farmer 250k, £620, £248.00.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 402k, £940, £234.00; Moy farmer 420k, £960, £229.00; Armagh farmer 430k, £955, £222.00; Armagh farmer 430k, £875, £204.00.

Light male weanlings

Markethill farmer 280k, £760, £271.00; Crossmaglen farmer 300k, £770, £257.00; Markethill farmer 352k, £890, £253.00; Newry farmer 312k, £785, £252.00; Newry farmer 316k, £780, £247.00; Armagh farmer 296k, £730, £247.00; Markethill farmer 282k, £690, £245.00; Markethill farmer 386k, £935, £242.00.