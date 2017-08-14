Record prices for beef cows at Clogher Mart

Another large entry of 1,377 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart this week again sold to a strong demand especially for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to record prices with a 1,000kg Belgian Blue selling to £236 per 100kg totalling (£2,360), 850kg Belgian Blue to £193, 690kg Limousin to £192 and 860kg Charolais to £192.

Cow heifers sold to £210 for a 630kg Limousin, £204 for a 590kg Charolais, £204 for a 510kg Limousin and £203 for a 540kg Limousin.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold to £133 per 100kg and the top twenty average this week for cows and cow heifers rose to £193 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES IN THIS SECTION: Fivemiletown producer 1,000kg Belgian Blue to £236. Augher producer 630kg Limousin to £210. Brookeborough producer 590kg Charolais to £204. Rosslea producer 510kg Limousin to £204 610kg Belgian Blue to £193 and 530kg Saler to £189. Portadown producer 540kg Limousin to £203 and 660kg Charolais to £190. Pomeroy producer 600kg Limousin to £203. Augher producer 610kg Simmental to £194. Strabane producer 850kg Belgian Blue to £193. Plumbridge producer 660kg Limousin to £193 and 690kg Limousin to £192. Fivemiletown producer 860kg Charolais to £192. Ballygawley producer 600kg Limousin to £189. Dunmoyle producer 650kg Limousin to £188. Armagh producer 630kg Limousin to £187. Fivemiletown producer 630kg Limousin to £185. Portadown producer 520kg Limousin to £183. Aghalane producer 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £183.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £180 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £115 to £137 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £126 to £133 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £112 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £58 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 970kg Limousin to £150. 610kg Limousin to £142. 1,170kg Charolais to £141. 820kg Hereford to £138. 1,080kg Limousin to £137. 920kg Charolais to £134. 1,110kg Charolais to £129. 880kg Simmental to £124. 860kg Charolais to £124. 930kg Charolais to £122.

FAT STEERS (overage): 710kg Limousin to £186. 590kg Charolais to £184. 630kg Charolais to £183. 730kg Simmental to £180. 580kg Limousin to £178. 620kg Limousin to £175. 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £170. 810kg Friesian to £170. 610kg Friesian to £159. 640kg Friesian to £150. 530kg Shorthorn dairy. to £147. 520kg Jersey to £145. 510kg Jersey to £143. 540kg Jersey to £140. 540kg Belgian Blue to £232. 730kg Charolais to £229. 530kg Charolais to £217. 650kg Charolais to £213. 560kg Charolais to £213. 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £185. 670kg Limousin to £185. 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £184. 670kg Friesian to £160. 580kg Friesian to £146. 530kg Friesian to £146. Other Friesians sold from £128 to £140 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £202. 520kg Charolais to £199. 480kg Limousin to £199. 560kg Limousin to £198. 580kg Charolais to £194. 640kg Charolais to £193. 490kg Limousin to £189. 490kg Charolais to £186. 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £168. 460kg Holstein to £156.

STORE BULLOCKS (246): A brisk demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,590 for a 780kg Charolais, £1,500 for a 760kg Charolais and £1,435 for a 690kg Charolais to Peter Quinn, Dungannon. T A Willis, Dungannon sold 720kg Charolais to £1,550, 690kg Charolais to £1,545, 720kg Charolais to £1,505, 730kg Charolais to £1,500, 650kg Limousin to £1,480, 660kg Charolais to £1,470, 690kg Charolais to £1,460 and 650kg Lim. to £1445. Augher Producer 760kg Ch. to £1530, 730kg Ch. to £1520, 660kg Charolais to £1,460 and 660kg Charolais to £1,455. R and N Lavery, Portadown 690kg Charolais to £1,490, 700kg Limousin to £1,490 and 660kg Charolais to £1,470. G and J Edwards, Dungannon 700kg Belgian Blue to £1,455. S McGlinchey, Dungannon 650kg Limousin to £1,425.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: D Leonard Magheraveely 460kg Limousin to £1,100. V Terris, Armagh 480kg Limousin to £1,085, 480kg Charolais to £980 and 450kg Charolais to £955. P McKenna, Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1,080, 490kg Limousin to £1,080, 500kg Limousin to £1,000. S Trouton, Portadown 490kg Limousin to £1,045 and 490kg Charolais to £995. F McStay, Lurgan 470kg Charolais to £990, 460kg Limousin to £980, 450kg Charolais to £980 and 440kg Charolais to £965. L Donnelly, Galbally 440kg Limousin to £985 and 410kg Limousin to £970. P J McCullagh, Omagh 450kg Charolais to £975. G Steen, Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £960 and 470kg Simmental to £950.

SMALLER SORTS 400KGF & UNDER: D H Parr, Aughnacloy 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £945. K McAleer, Pomeroy 340kg Fleckvieh to £650, 300kg Jersey to £540. H B and R Cuddy, Dungannon 330kg Friesian to £375.

STORE HEIFERS (156): A good entry sold easily to a brisk demand with Pat Corrigan, Dungannon selling a 670kg Charolais to £1,465 (£218). J McMinn, Dungannon 630kg Charolais to £1,395 (£221) and 580kg Limousin to £1,380 (£238). W S Hall, Magheraveely 630kg Charolais to £1,370 (£217), 580kg Charolais to £1,330, 580kg Charolais to £1,320 twice, 580kg Charolais to £1,305, 600kg Charolais to £1,290, 560kg Charolais to £1,270 and 560kg Charolais to £1,265. B Pryce, Rosslea 610kg Limousin to £1360. L Potts, Dungannon 580kg Charolais to £1,335. Geo Potts, Dungannon 560kg Shorthorn to £1,330, 580kg Charolais to £1,300, 550kg Limousin to £1,300, and 580kg Charolais to £1,280. Keith Caldwell, Fivemiletown 560kg Limousin to £1,305. Walter Hogg, Fivemiletown 580kg Charolais to £1,280. Wm Smiton Fintona 580kg Charolais to £1,275.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: Wm Smiton, Fintona 460kg Charolais to £1,130. Walter Hogg, Fivemiletown 480kg Limousin to £1,070. J and F McCaffery, Derrylin 450kg Charolais to £1,070. P Flannigan, Rosslea 460kg Charolais to £1,065, 450kg Charolais to £1,050, 430kg Limousin to £1,025, 420kg Charolais to £1,010, 450kg Charolais to £980, 440kg Charolais to £940, 430kg Charolais to £930 and 460kg Charolais to £905. J McCann, Coalisland 490kg Limousin to £1060. B F McMahon, Fivemiletown 490kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £1,020. E Askin, Ballygawley 480kg Charolais to £1,015, 450kg Charolais to £1,010 and 490kg Charolais to £975. Peter Tally, Dungannon 430kg Limousin to £1,005. B Pryce, Rosslea 430kg Limousin to £925.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: K J Parsons, Tempo 380kg Charolais to £880 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £695. Bureau Aughnacloy 400kg Herereford to £810, 360kg Charolais to £755, 350kg Charolais to £750, 330kg Limousin to £745, 350kg Limousin to £700 and 330kg Limousin to £680. P Shannon, Lisnaskea 390kg Limousin to £810 D H Parr, Aughnacloy 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £770 and 390kg Limousin to £700. P Flannigan, Rosslea 360kg Charolais to £750. C A McAninley, Dungannon 380kg Charolais to £700. P Conlon, Benburb 360kg Charolais to £660. D L Morrison, Lisnaskea 310kg Charolais to £635.

WEANLINGS: A very strong demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,200 for a 380kg Charolais (£316) to M Gallagher Omagh. Co Down producer 450kg Charolais to £1,125 (£250), 440kg Charolais to £1,060, 450kg Charolais to £1,055, 460kg Charolais to £1,050, 440kg Charolais to £1,000, 400kg Charolais to £960 twice and 410kg Charaolais to £925. O Gillespie, Ballygawley 460kg Charaolais to £995, 380kg Limousin to £960, and 400kg Charolais to £910. J Mullan, Benburb producer 370kg Charolais to £990 and 380kg Charolais to £970. S Cousins, Omagh 380kg Charolais to £985. C Breen, Kinawley 380kg Limousin to £965. T Donnelly, Augher 410kg Simmental to £950.

WEANLING HEIFERS: M G Donnelly, Augher 520kg Charolais to £1,040, 460kg Limousin to £960, 430kg Charolais to £925, 400kg Charolais to £900, 400kg Limousin to £880 and 440kg Charolais to £820. Gary J McKenna, Clogher 440kg Charolais to £1,015, 430kg Charolais to £965, 440kg Charolais to £940, 380kg Charolais to £925 and 320kg Charolais to £800. O McAnespie, Ballygawley 380kg Charolais to £930 and 320kg Limousin to £810. E McCaughey, Fintona 380kg Limousin to £900 and 390kg Simmental to £875. A and A Armstrong, Tempo 460kg Charolais to £880. Keady producer 360kg Limousin to £875. T Donnelly, Augher 340kg Simmental to £870. M McCaughey, Trillick 340kg Charolais to £820. J Mullan, Dungannon 340kg Charolais to £800.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A larger entry sold to a brisk demand with Mary Harte, Pomeroy selling calved heifers to £1,410 and £1,200. J Greaves, Derrylin sold a fourth calver to £1,305. S Mullan, Beragh sold a selection of calved cows calved six to eight weeks to £1,240, £1,160, £1,060, £990, £950, £880 with a springing heifer to £1,420. More of these cows on offer Saturday, August 19th. G McGinnitty, Derrynoose sold AI maiden heifers to £825 each.

BREEDING BULLS: Representatives of the late Alan Pepper £1,710 for pedigree registered Simmental. N J Robinson £1,240 for pedigree non registered Charolais.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES (146 lots): A massive entry this week sold readily for a lot of quality stock on offer sale included a dispersal sale for the representatives of the late Alan Pepper, Co Down and a Pomeroy producer. Leading prices: Representatives of the late Alan Pepper second calver and bull calf £2,470, 08 cow and heifer calf £1,850, £1,825 for 2010 cow and bull calf, £1,820 for 2011 cow and bull calf, £1,800 for heifer and bull calf, £1,645 for heifer and bull calf, £1,640 for heifer and bull calf, £1,550 for 07 cow and heifer calf, £1,510 for 2011 cow and heifer calf. M/S B P and M Quinn, Pomeroy £2,070 for heifer and bull calf. E O’Neill, Dungannon £1,710 for heifer and bull calf, £1,655 for heifer and heifer calf, £1,630 for heifer and bull calf. R Murphy, Pomeroy £1,700 for heifer and bull calf, £1,675 for second calver and bull calf, £1,665 for 2010 cow and bull calf, £1,600 for 09 cow and heifer calf, £1,530 for 2010 cow and bull calf. G A Mitchell, Dungannon £1,600 for 08 cow and bull calf. A large selection of other outfits sold from £1,010 to £1,505. Incalf heifers sold to £1,170. A selection of Simmental, Shorthorn and Limousin maiden heifers sold £850, £880, £910, £1140 and £1,205.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A very keen demand for a large entry this week again with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £600 for a Charolauis, £450 and £400 for Fleckviehs to an Omagh producer. B Cassidy, Derrylin £545 for Limousin. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon 460 and £400 for Charolais. W R Adams, Fivemiletown £435 and £365 for Charolais. P Byers, Fivemiletown £420 for Limousin. O Gillespie, Ballygawley £390 for Limousin. J Conway, Omagh £390 for Simmental. S Gormley, Augher £355 for Limousin.

HEIFER CALVES: I Gillespie, Ballygawley £460 for Limousin. Dungannon producer £455 £440 and £435 for Charolais. Clogher poducer £425, £420, £415 and £405 for Limousins. J Brownlee, Fermanagh £375 for Limousin. O P Donnelly, Augher £370 for Simmental. K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw £360 for Belgian Blue. W R Adams, Fivemiletown £345 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS: Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £680 for Limousin. I Gillespie, Ballygawley £645 for Limousin. M McGovern, Newtownbutler £635 twice and £575 for Charolais. Fermanagh producer £620 for Aberdeen Angus. D E Hicks, Ballinamallard £605 for Charolais. C McDonnell, Brookeborough £600 for Charolais. K McKee, Keady £575 for Limousin. D Simpson, Aughnacloy £570 for Charolais. C Loughran, Pomeroy £570 for Belgian Blue and £535 for Limousin. S McDonald, Omagh £475 and £470 for Simmentals.

REARED HEIFERS: Emmett Kelly, Augher £750 for Limousin and £640 for Charolais. J Keys, Clogher £670 and £640 for Limousins and £600 for Charolais. Augher producer £640 for Aberdeen Angus and £470 for Charolais. R Simpson, Aughnacloy £630 for Limousin. Fermanagh producer £615 twice for Charolais. W Breadon, Clogher £600 for Limousin. Coalisland producer £520 for Limousin. S McDonald, Omagh £490 for Simmental.