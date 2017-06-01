Saintfield Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,420 for 710kg

A larger turnout of fat cattle at Saintfield Mart this week with an excellent trade throughout and top price of £1,420 for 710kg Lim bullock £200 per kg.

Leading prices: Newtownards producer Lim bullock 710kg, £200, £1,420, BB bullock 690kg, £187, £1,290, Ch bullock 650kg, £187, £1,280.

COWS: Downpatrick producers Ch 610kg, £202, £1,232, Limousin 740kg, £166, £1,228, Ch 750kg, £159, £1,192, BB 770kg, £151, £1,162, BB 760kg, £149, £1,132, Daq 560kg, £202, £1,131, BB 700kg, £156, £1,092, Dromore producer Limousin 740kg, £170, £1,258, Ch 810kg, £150, £1,215, Lisburn producer Hereford 810kg, £147 £1,190, Hereford 830kg, £140, £1,162, Ballynahinch producer AA 730kg, £148, £1,080, Downpatrick producer Lim 620kg, £170, £1,054, Killyleagh producer Holstein 800kg, £130, £1,040, Dromara producer Limousin 700kg, £148, £1,036, Newtownards producer 660kg, £155, £1,023, Comber producer Sim 730kg, £140, £1,022, Downpatrick producer BB 710kg, £142, £1,008, Ch 690kg, £146, £1,007, Ch 520kg, £192, £998, Newtownards producer Sal 750kg, £132, £990, Carryduff producer Holstein £154, £970

BULLOCKS: Increased entry of good quality bullocks selling to a very brisk trade with a top of £1,350 for 650kg Lim.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Limousins 650kg, £1,350, AA 700kg, £1,300, Limousin 550kg, £1,235, Ch 540kg, £1,195, Sh 700kg, £1,190, Limousin 610kg, £1,160, Limousin 580kg, £1,135, AA 620kg, £1,100, Limousin 510kg, £1,075, Ch 420kg, £1,035, Belfast producer Limousin 560kg, £1,325, AA 520kg, £1,200, BB 500kg, £1,105, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 670kg, £1,280, AA 550kg, £1,250, Limousin 610kg, £1,190, Limousins 630kg, £1,165, 580kg, £1,145, Ch 560kg, £1,040, Bangor producer AA 540kg, £1,245, Hereford 660kg, £1,220, AA 590kg, £1,195, BB 530kg, £1,140, Hereford 570kg, £1,130, BB 530kg, £1,065, Saintfield producer Limousins 540kg, £1,140, 530kg, £1,085, 590kg, £1,060, Hereford 520kg, £1,045, Newtownards producer Hereford 520kg, £1,035, Herefords 430kg, £900, 490kg, £900.

HEIFERS: Good entry of heifers selling to a top of £1,095 for 490kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Limousins 490kg, £1,095, 360kg, £835, 420kg, £815, 540kg, £1,060, 530kg, £1,015, 440kg, £700, Ch 330kg, £725, Ch 340kg, £720, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 460kg, £910, 440kg, £890, 360kg, £815, 380kg, £740, Ch 440kg, £750, Dromara producer AA 450kg, £900, Limousins 440kg, £810, 420kg, £795, 360kg, £715, 370kg, £700, BB 330kg, £700, AA 370kg, £680, Ballywalter producer Limousin 330kg, £720, Castlewellan producer Hereford 440kg, £700, Lisburn producer AAs 320kg, £675, 290kg, £605, Saintfield producer Limousin 330kg, £650.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £410 for Limousin bulls and £275 for Limousin heifers.