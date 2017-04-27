Saintfield Mart: Fat cattle sell to a top price of £1,422

A good entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with trade keeping up in all sections.

FAT CATTLE: Sold to a top of £1,422 for 790kg Ch 180p per kg. Fat heifers sold to a top of £1,316, £209 per kg for 630Kg Char.

Leading prices: Newtownards producer Ch bullock 790kg, £180, £1,422, Dromore producer Char heifers 630kg, £209, £1,316, 620kg, £200, £1,240, cows, Killough producer AA 650kg, £154, £1,001, Hillsborough producer Lim 670kg, £141, £944, Lisburn producer Friesian 620kg, £140, £868, Downpatrick producer Friesian 630kg, £140, £882, Lisburn producers Friesians 620kg, £139, £861, 690kg, £134, £924, Friesian 650kg, £133, £864, Carrowdore producer Holstein 620kg, £131, £812, Ballynahinch producer BB 630kg, £128, £806, Ballygowan producer Friesian 720kg, £126, £907, Dromore producer Friesian 780kg, £122, £951.

Sold to a top of £1,422 for 790kg Ch 180p per kg.

Leading prices: Millisle producer Ch 790kg, £180, £1,422, Lim 760kg, £170, £1,292, Carrowdore producer Hereford 670kg, £156, £1,045, Hillsborough producer Fkv 740kg, £1,132, Sim 730kg, £148, £1,080, AA 690kg, £143, £986, Ballynahinch producer Hereford bull 930kg, £159, £1,478, Killough producer AA bull 980kg, £130, £1,274.

HEIFERS Sold to a top of £1200 for 630kg BB.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer BB 630kg, £1,200, Clough producer Daq 570kg, £1,080, Ch 460kg, £860, Nutts Corner producer Chars 570kg, £1,060, 520kg, £1,055, 550kg, £995, 450kg, £900, Comber producer Lims 500kg, £990, 470kg, £915, Lim 440kg, £830, Clough producer Lim 490kg, £980, Cargycreevy producer Lim 460kg, £960, AAs 410kg, £850, 410kg, £845, Sim 460kg, £840, Newtownards producer Shb 480kg, £885, Castlewellan producer Lims 420kg, £850, 400kg, £845, Downpatrick producer Lim 410kg, £830, Drumreagh producer Eea 370kg, £825.

BULLOCKS: An exceptional trade again for good quality stock with a top price of £1,360 for 580kg Lim.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producers Lims 580kg, £1,360, 370kg, £935, Downpatrick producer Lim 580kg, £1,335, Nutts Corner producer Lims and Chars 620kg, £1,330, 660kg, £1,305, 590kg, £1,225, 580kg, £1,165, 540kg, £1,000, Hillsborough producer Lims, Chars and Sims 640kg, £1,280, 550kg, £1,225, 550kg, £1,190, 580kg, £1,165, 600kg, £1,205, 510kg, £1,170, 520kg, £1,140, Downpatrick producers BBs Chars and Lims 570kg, £1,225, 560kg, £1,190, 570kg, £1,190, 500kg, £1,185, 550kg, £1,165, 570kg, £1,130, 460kg, £1,130, 530kg, £1,120, 460kg, £1,090, 570kg, £1,060, 520kg, £1,060, Castlewellan producers Lims and Sims 500kg, £1,225, 490kg, £1,180, 460kg, £1,160, 490kg, £1,100, 420kg, £1,100, 450kg, £1,100, 460kg, £1,090, 450kg, £1,075, 450kg, £1,070, 410kg, £1,060, 380kg, £1,060, 460kg, £1,040, 470kg, £1,035, 450kg, £1,035, 460kg, £1,030, 530kg, £1,010, 420kg, £1,005, BB 550kg, £1,055, 490kg, £990, 390kg, £990, 340kg, £985, Cargycreevy producer AA 450kg, £1,060, 460kg, £980, 460kg, £940, 420kg, £910, 420kg, £890, 450kg, £890, Comber producers Lims 450kg, £1,035, 510kg, £970, Carryduff producer Ch 360kg, £915, 390kg, £890, 320kg, £890, Portaferry producer Lim 370kg, £900.

DROPPED CALVES: Good entry of calves Newtownards producer getting top prices of £570, £540 for BB bulls and £405 for BB heifer other calves making up to £440.

Cattle sale every Wednesday. Keen demand for every section.

An entry of 1,280 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 26th April sold in a steady trade.

Hoggets sold to £98 each with several pens from £92 to £96.80 each. Middleweight hoggets sold to 379p per kilo for 21 kilos at £79.50 each. Main demand from 350p to 373p per kilo. Heavy hoggets sold from 330p to 360p per kilo for 25 kilos at £90 each.

An increased entry of 300 spring lambs returned a firmer trade. Good quality light lambs sold from 420p to 445p per kilo for 21.7 kilos at £96.50 each for a katesbridge farmer. Heavier lambs sold from £92 to £97 each.

Cull ewes sold to £114 with all fleshed ewes from £90 to £110 each. Second quality ewes sold from £60 to £80 each.

Another very large entry of ewes and lambs maintained their recent trade. Good quality doubles sold to £270 each and several more outfits from £200 to £265 each. Singles sold to £200 each with good quality singles from £140 to £175 each.

HOGGETS: Portadown farmer: 21k, £79.50, 379p, Portadown farmer: 22k, £82, 373p, Richhill farmer: 21.5k, £80, 372p; Mayobridge farmer: 21.4k, £79, 369p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 25k, £90, 360p; Madden farmer: 24.3k, £85.50, 352p; Richhill farmer: 25.8k, £90.50, 351p; Poyntzpass farmer: 28k, £98, 350p; Tandragee farmer: 26.9k, £93.50, 347p.

SPRING LAMBS: Katesbridge farmer: 21.7k, £96.50, 445p; Richhill farmer: 21.4k, £92.50, 432p; Portadown farmer: 22k, £95, 432p; Loughgilly farmer: 22.4k, £96.50, 431p; Armagh farmer: 22.5k, £96.50, 429p; Markethill farmer: 22k, £93, 423p; Richhill farmer: 23k, £97, 422p.