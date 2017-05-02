Saintfield Mart: Fat cattle sell to a top price of £1,422

A good entry of cattle at Saintfield on Wednesday, April 26, with trade up in all sections.

FAT CATTLE: Sold to a top of £1,422 for 790kg Ch 180p per kg. Fat heifers sold to a top of £1,316, £209 per kg for 630Kg Char.

Leading prices: Newtownards producer Ch bullock 790kg, £180, £1,422, Dromore producer Char heifers 630kg, £209, £1,316, 620kg, £200, £1,240, cows, Killough producer AA 650kg, £154, £1,001, Hillsborough producer Lim 670kg, £141, £944, Lisburn producer Friesian 620kg, £140, £868, Downpatrick producer Friesian 630kg, £140, £882, Lisburn producers Friesians 620kg, £139, £861, 690kg, £134, £924, Friesian 650kg, £133, £864, Carrowdore producer Holstein 620kg, £131, £812, Ballynahinch producer BB 630kg, £128, £806, Ballygowan producer Friesian 720kg, £126, £907, Dromore producer Friesian 780kg, £122, £951.

Leading prices: Millisle producer Ch 790kg, £180, £1,422, Lim 760kg, £170, £1,292, Carrowdore producer Hereford 670kg, £156, £1,045, Hillsborough producer Fkv 740kg, £1,132, Sim 730kg, £148, £1,080, AA 690kg, £143, £986, Ballynahinch producer Hereford bull 930kg, £159, £1,478, Killough producer AA bull 980kg, £130, £1,274.

HEIFERS Sold to a top of £1200 for 630kg BB.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer BB 630kg, £1,200, Clough producer Daq 570kg, £1,080, Ch 460kg, £860, Nutts Corner producer Chars 570kg, £1,060, 520kg, £1,055, 550kg, £995, 450kg, £900, Comber producer Lims 500kg, £990, 470kg, £915, Lim 440kg, £830, Clough producer Lim 490kg, £980, Cargycreevy producer Lim 460kg, £960, AAs 410kg, £850, 410kg, £845, Sim 460kg, £840, Newtownards producer Shb 480kg, £885, Castlewellan producer Lims 420kg, £850, 400kg, £845, Downpatrick producer Lim 410kg, £830, Drumreagh producer Eea 370kg, £825.

BULLOCKS: An exceptional trade again for good quality stock with a top price of £1,360 for 580kg Lim.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producers Lims 580kg, £1,360, 370kg, £935, Downpatrick producer Lim 580kg, £1,335, Nutts Corner producer Lims and Chars 620kg, £1,330, 660kg, £1,305, 590kg, £1,225, 580kg, £1,165, 540kg, £1,000, Hillsborough producer Lims, Chars and Sims 640kg, £1,280, 550kg, £1,225, 550kg, £1,190, 580kg, £1,165, 600kg, £1,205, 510kg, £1,170, 520kg, £1,140, Downpatrick producers BBs Chars and Lims 570kg, £1,225, 560kg, £1,190, 570kg, £1,190, 500kg, £1,185, 550kg, £1,165, 570kg, £1,130, 460kg, £1,130, 530kg, £1,120, 460kg, £1,090, 570kg, £1,060, 520kg, £1,060, Castlewellan producers Lims and Sims 500kg, £1,225, 490kg, £1,180, 460kg, £1,160, 490kg, £1,100, 420kg, £1,100, 450kg, £1,100, 460kg, £1,090, 450kg, £1,075, 450kg, £1,070, 410kg, £1,060, 380kg, £1,060, 460kg, £1,040, 470kg, £1,035, 450kg, £1,035, 460kg, £1,030, 530kg, £1,010, 420kg, £1,005, BB 550kg, £1,055, 490kg, £990, 390kg, £990, 340kg, £985, Cargycreevy producer AA 450kg, £1,060, 460kg, £980, 460kg, £940, 420kg, £910, 420kg, £890, 450kg, £890, Comber producers Lims 450kg, £1,035, 510kg, £970, Carryduff producer Ch 360kg, £915, 390kg, £890, 320kg, £890, Portaferry producer Lim 370kg, £900.

DROPPED CALVES: Good entry of calves Newtownards producer getting top prices of £570, £540 for BB bulls and £405 for BB heifer other calves making up to £440.

