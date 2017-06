Saintfield Mart: Fat cattle sell to a top price of £1,482

A larger entry of cattle at Markethill Mart on Wednesday (June 21st) with an exceptional trade in all sections:

FAT CATTLE: Fat cattle sold to a top of £1,482 for 780kg Limousin £190 pp/kg.

Leading prices: Kircubbin producers Limousin 780kg, £190, £1,482, Aberdeen Angus 820kg, £164, £1,344, Daq 620kg, £212, £1,314, Limousin 590kg, £195, £1,150, Daq 680kg, £157, £1,067, Limousin 640kg, £158, £1,011, Downpatrick producer Charolais 760kg, £180, £1,368, Limousin 760kg, £180, £1,368, Newtownards producers Shorthorn Beef 890kg, £148, £1,317, Hereford 720kg, £166, £1,195, Carrowdore producer Hereford 810kg, £156, £1,263, Hereford 780kg, £144, £1,123, Comber producer Simmental 830kg, £148, £1,228, Downpatrick producer Daq 710kg, £168, £1,192, Limousin 590kg, £168, £991, Dromara producer Limousin 690kg, £168, £1,159, Comber producer Simmentak 720kg, £150, £1,080, Lisburn producer Limousin 600kg, £164, £984.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,100 for 600kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices: Seaforde producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,100, Downpatrick producers Belgian Blue 640kg, £1,100, Limousin 460kg, £900, Belgian Blue 490kg, £870, Lisburn producer Limousin 450kg, £220, £990, 460kg, £975, 450kg, £960, 450kg, £940, 480kg, £935, 440kg, £920, 460kg, £915, 460kg, £905, 440kg, £900, 420kg, £890, 420kg, £870, 400kg, £870, 410kg, £865, 380kg, £860, 410kg, £850, 440kg, £850, 390kg, £830, 390kg, £825, Kircubbin producer Limousin 430kg, £935, 390kg, £920, Ardglass producer Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £855, Portaferry producer Limousins 350kg, £715 Newtownards producer Limousin 250kg, £600.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,630 for 870kg Simmental.

Leading prices: Comber producers Simmentals and Charolais 870kg, £1,630, 750kg, £1,555, 730kg, £1,460, 730kg, £1,400, 680kg, £1,395, 670kg, £1,395, Belgian Blue 760kg, £1,380, Belgian Blue 740kg, £1,375, Charolais 700kg, £1,370, 710kg, £1,365, 730kg, £1,350, Simmental 660kg, £1,345, Limousin 570kg, £1,305, 600kg, £1,255, Charolais 600kg, £1,190, 600kg, £1,175, 610kg, £1,135, Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,105, Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,100, Limousin 510kg, £1,060, Hereford 570kg, £1,010, Belgian Blue 470kg, £995, Downpatrick producers Hereford 710kg, £1,380, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,250, Limousin 520kg, £1,190, Ballynahinch producers Limousins 630kg, £1,335, 640kg, £1,300, 560kg, £1,245, 550kg, £1,235, Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,180, Portaferry producer Belgian Blue 570kg, £1,100, Kircubbin producers Limousins 450kg, £1,090, Belgian Blue 430kg, £1,085, Limousin 450kg, £1,070, 410kg, £1,035, Charolais 430kg, £1,030, Downpatrick producers Limousins 510kg, £1,070, 480kg, £1040, Carryduff producers Limousin 380kg, £1,060, Charolais 500kg, £995, Limousin 280kg, £900, Ardglass producer Hereford 600kg, £1,050, Lisburn producers Limousins 470kg, £1,045, 560kg, £1,040, 430kg, £995, 410kg, £910,

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £520 for Limousin bull calf and top of £265 for Limousin Hereford heifer calf with all calves selling to a great trade throughout.