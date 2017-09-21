Saintfield Mart: Fat cattle sell to top price of £1,513

There was an excellent show of over 500 cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart with exceptional prices in all sections.

FAT CATTLE: Sold to a top of £1,513 for 880kg Fleckvieh bullock £172kg.

Leading prices:

BULLOCKS: Crossgar producers Fleckvieh 880kg, £172, £1,513, Aberdeen Angus 820kg, £170, £1,394, Limousin 690kg, £200, £1,380, Limousin 760kg, £162, £1,231, Limousin 670kg, £180, £1,206, Dromara producers Simmentals 750kg, £186, £1,395, Blonde D’Aquitaine 650kg, £192, £1,248, Belfast producers Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £190, £1 254, Shorthorn beef 640kg, £188, £1,203, Dromore producer Blonde D’Aquitaine 620kg, £198, £1,227, 680kg, £180, £1,224, Downpatrick producer Hereford 760kg, £158, £1,200, Blonde D’Aquitaine 640kg, £183, £1,171, Charolais 640kg, £183, £1,171.

COWS: Hillsborough producers Limousin 670kg, £189, £1,266, Simmental 730kg, £155, £1,131, Limousin 680kg, £153, £1,040, Millisle producer Blonde D’Aquitaine 850kg, £146, £1,241, Blonde D’Aquitaine 830kg, £142, £1,178, Belgian Blue 790kg, £143, £1,129, Killinchy producer Limousin 600kg, £197, £1,182, Charolais 640kg, £184, £1,177, Saintfield producer Limousin 590kg, £180, £1,062.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,150 for 540kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Dromara producer Charolais 540kg, £1,150, Limousin 530kg, £1,115, Charolais 500kg, £1,100, Limousin 580kg, £1,080, Charolais 500kg, £1,070, Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £1,050, Saler 480kg, £1,000, Charolais 470kg, £980, Parthenais 450kg, £950, Limousin 510kg, £950, Charolais 450kg, £940, Lisburn producer Limousin 580kg, £1,100, Ballynahinch producers Charolais 520kg, £1,100, Limousin 510kg, £970, Limousin 490kg, £960, Hillsborough producer Simmental 630kg, £1,100, Charolais 550kg, £1,045, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 470kg, £1,080, Limousin 500kg, £1,035, Ch 470Kg £1025, Lim 460Kg £1020, Lim 470Kg £1000, Bangor producer AA 570Kg £1075, Downpatrick producers Lim 490Kg £1065,Lim 480Kg £1000, Lim 490Kg £1000,Lim 480Kg £980, Newtownards producers BB 560Kg £1050,BB 470Kg £945, Lisburn producers Lim 510Kg £1030,Lim 450Kg £980,Lim 520Kg £940, Killinchy producer Ch 540Kg £1000, Kircubbin producer AA 490Kg £950,

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,275 for 620kg Charolais.

LEADING PRICES: Crossgar producers Charolais 620kg, £1,275, 600kg, £1,220, Charolais 530kg, £1,140, Charolais 510kg, £1,130, Charolais 590kg, £1,225, Charolais 560kg, £1,120, Charolais 590kg, £1,100, Killinchy producers Limousin 630kg, £1,270, Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,205, Charolais 620kg, £1,220, Limousin 580kg, £1,150, Limousin 530kg, £1,110, Limousin 510kg, £1,110, Limousin 510kg, £1,100, Limousin 560kg, £1,100, Limousin 460kg, £1,090, Limousin 470kg, £1,080, Limousin 460kg, £1,080, Millisle producers Belgian Blue 660kg, £1,270, Limousin 550kg, £1,160, Limousin 620kg, £1,100, Limousin 510kg, £1,090, Kircubbin producers Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,215, Charolais 610kg, £1,170, Charolais 540kg, £1,125, Charolais 510kg, £1,100, Charolais 530kg, £1,090, Bangor producer Belgian Blue 620kg, £1,210, Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,100, Ballynahinch producers Charolais 580kg, £1,175, Limousin 560kg, £1,155, Charolais 500kg, £1,130, Limousin 550kg, £1,115, Limousin 590kg, £1,100, Limousin 510kg, £1,095, Ballygowan producer European Angus 540kg, £1,100, Comber producer Belgian Blue 490kg, £1,100, Limousin 460kg, £1,085, Limousin 480kg, £1,085, Crumlin producer Shorthorn 670kg, £1,090.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £380 for Friesian bull calf and £350 for Aberdeen Angus heifer calf.

WEANLINGS: Sold to a top of £525.

First suckled calf sale is Friday, September 29th, starting at 11.30am sharp.