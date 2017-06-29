Saintfield Mart: Fat cows sell to a top of £1,288

A great show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart with trade holding similar to last week.

FAT CATTLE: Fat cows sold to a top of £1,288 for 800kg Shorthorn Beef.

LEADING PRICES: Newtownards producers Shorthorn Beef 800kg, £161£1,288, Hereford 830kg, £152, £1,261, Holstein 590kg, £926, Holstein 740kg, £123, £910, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 860kg, £145, £1,247, Limousin 590kg, £185, £1,091, Limousin 590kg, £157, £926, Carryduff producer Charolais 800kg, £155, £1,240, Downpatrick producers Limousin 770kg, £152, £1,170, Daq 690kg, £166, £1,145, Ballygowan producers Shorthorn Beef 590kg, £190, £1,121, Friesian 760kg, £126, £957, Crossgar producer Limousin 710kg, £143, £1,015, Ardglass producer Belgian Blue 720kg, £140 £1,008, Dromara producer Hereford 600kg, £168, £1,008.

Bullocks: Seaforde producer Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £206, £1,442, Parthenais 710kg, £194, £1,377, Hillsborough producer Hereford 750kg, £165, £1,237, Limousin 670kg, £180, £1206.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,140 for 510kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Dromara producer Limousin 510kg, £1,140, 520kg, £1,020, Daqs 470kg, £1,020, 490kg £1,000, Limousins 510kg, £985, 490kg, £915, 450kg, £900, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,060, Downpatrick producers Charolais 460kg, £990, 430kg, £980, Charolais 450kg, £950, 450kg, £950 Limousin 460kg, £930, Charolais 420kg, £860, Limousin 440kg, £850, Strangford producers Simmental 470kg, £955, Limousin 460kg, £865, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 410kg, £920, 370kg, £900, Daqs 380kg, £890, 360kg £880, Limousin 390kg, £850. Lisburn producer Limousin 380kg, £880, Newtownards producer Charolais 370kg, £860.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,560 for 710kg Charolais.

LEADING PRICES: Carryduff producers Charolais 710kg, £1,560, 700kg, £1,500, Aberdeen Angus 670kg, £1,420, 550kg, £1,340, Charolais 520kg, £1,145, Lisburn producer Limousins 720kg, £1,495, 630kg, £1,445, Charolais 660kg £1,420, Limousin 710kg, £1,400, Dromara producer Daqs 520kg, £1,290, 590kg, £1,235, Limousin 590kg, £1,220, Daq 510kg, £1,220, Limousin 510kg, £1,190, Belgian Blue 480kg, £1,100, Limousins 440kg, £1,080, 470kg, £1,075, 490kg, £1,030, Newtownards producer Limousins 720kg, £1,230, 590kg, £1,220, Simmental 460kg, £990, Downpatrick producers Limousin 690kg, £1,190, Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £1,170, 470kg, £1,090, Newtownards producer Limousin 550kg, £1,160, 610kg, £1,160, Hillsborough producer Limousin 570kg, £1,130, Saintfield producer Hereford 490kg, £1,010, Lisburn producer Limousin 370kg, £1,000, Ardglass producer Belgian Blue 450kg, £1,000, Belgian Blue 460kg, £975. Ballynahinch producer Charolais 390kg, £990.

COWS & CALVES: Sold to a top of £1,620 for Limousim cow with male calf at foot.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £390 for Hereford heifer calf and £360 for Hereford bull calf.

WEANLINGS: Sold to a top of £670 for Limousin bull calf.