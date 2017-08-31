Saintfield Mart: Fat stock sell to a top price of £1,462 for 690kg

Another great entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart with a tremendous trade throughout.

Fat stock sold to a top of £1,462 for 690kg Blonde D’Aquataine bullock £212kg.

Leading prices:

Bullocks: Dromara producers Blonde D’Aquataine 690kg, £212, £1,462, Simmental 690kg, £208, £1,435, Blonde D’Aquataine 640kg, £213, £1,363, Blonde D’Aquataine 640kg, £213, £1363, Blonde D’Aquataine 690kg, £194, £1,338, Hillsborough producer Montbeliarde £640kg, £140, £924.

Cows Dromara producer Shorthorn beef 910kg, £144, £1,310, Downpatrick producers Limousin 570kg, £210, £1,197, 570kg, £200, £1,140, 720kg, £148, £1,065, 510kg, £190, £969, 450kg, £200, £900, Lisburn producer Shorthorn beef 770kg, £137, £1,054, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 720kg, £140, £1,008, Killyleagh producer Montbeliarde 760kg, £117, £889, Ballygowan producer Friesian 740kg, £116, £858, Carrowodore producer Holstein 680kg, £115, £782.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top £1,410 for 710Kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Lisburn producers Limousins 710kg, £1,410, 610kg, £1,365, 620kg, £1,340, 580kg, £1,250, Ballygowan producer Limousins 590kg, £1,300, 610kg, £1,270, 540kg, £1,210, 560kg, £1,200, 560kg, £1,190, 550kg, £1,100, 550kg £1100, Castlewellan producers Lims 600Kg £1275, 580Kg £1240, 540Kg £1165, 540Kg £1,145, Lisburn producer Limousin 580kg £1,240, 510kg, £1,170, Saintfield producer Charolais 560kg, £1,240, Charolais 540kg, £1,205, Limousin 540kg, £1,200, Charolais 560kg, £1,190, Limousin 570kg, £1,180, Charolais 530kg, £1,150, 540kg £1,150, Charolais 510kg, £1,135, Limousin 520kg, £1,100. Dromara producer Limousin 550kg, £1,185, Newtownards producer Limousins 470kg, £1,140, 470kg, £1,100.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top £1,235 for 590kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Charolais 590kg, £1,235, 600kg, £1,220, 580kg, £1,200, 610kg, £1,170, 540kg, £1,125, 500kg, £1,020, Limousins 580kg, £1,230, 590kg, £1,040, 480kg, £1,005, 530kg, £1,000, 460kg, £965, Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £960, Lisburn producer Limousin 440kg, £1,105, Greyabbey producers Limousin 490kg, £1,085, Charolais 470kg, £980, Charolais 440kg, £960, Charolais 400kg, £900, Limousin 420kg, £900, Charolais 430kg, £870, Ballygowan producers Charolais 490kg, £1,040, Limousin 470kg, £1,000, Limousin 430kg, £900, Dromara producer 530kg, £1,030, Limousins 460kg, £990, 480kg, £980, 470kg, £980, Saintfield producer Limousin 480kg, £1,015, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 400kg, £930, Limousin 410kg, £915, Charolais 450kg, £875, Portaferry producer Aberdeen Angus 400kg, £870.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £445 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf and £395 for Aberdeen Angus heifer calf.