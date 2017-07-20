Saintfield Mart: Top price of £1,407 paid for Simmental beef bullock

Have your say

Great show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale sold to a very keen demand with a sharp trade throughout.

FAT CATTLE: Sold to a top of £1,407 for 690kg Simmental beef bullock £204 per kg.

Leading prices: Portaferry producer Simmental beef bullocks 690kg, £204 £1,407, 720kg, £190, £1,368.

Beef cows: Saintfield producers Limousin 760kg, £179, £1,360, Belgian Blue 660kg, £1,042, Limousin 640kg, £153, £979, Belgian Blue 720kg, £126, £907, Newtonards producer Limousin 780kg, £169, £1,318, Belgian Blue 740kg, £153, £1,132, Portaferry producers Charolais 760kg, £159, £1,208, Limousins 790kg, £144, £1,137, 670kg, £140, £938, Leitrim producer Limousin 700kg, £165, £1,155, Lisburn producers Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £186, £1,153, 640kg, £180, £1,152, Limousin 740kg, £154, £1,139, Limousin 530kg, £189, £1,001, Limousin 530kg, £176, £932, Montbeliarde 720kg, £128, £921, 640kg, £142, £908, Downpatrick producer Blonde D’Aquataine 700kg, £154, £1,078, Ballykinlar producer Limousin 580kg, £185, £1,073.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,360 for 600kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Dromara producer Charolais and Limousin 600kg, £1,360, 550kg, £1,325, 560kg, £1,290, 560kg, £1,260, 570kg, £1,240, Simmentals 580kg, £1,220, 550kg, £1,160, 500kg, £1,160, 530kg, £1,135, 510kg, £1,120, 530kg, £1,120, 480kg, £1,090, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 620kg, £1,150, 530kg, £1,070, 540kg, £1,000, Downpatrick producer Charolais 530kg, £1,150, Saintfield producers Charolais 490kg, £1,115, 390kg, £980, 420kg, £955, Limousin 410kg, £935, Charolais 410kg, £900, Crossgar producer Limousins 480kg, £1,010, 480kg, £990, Charolais 440kg, £890, Blonde D’Aquataine 450kg, £865. Lisburn producer Limousin 460kg, £955, Seaforde producer Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £950.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,300 for 690kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producers Limousins 690kg, £1,300, 570kg, £1,175, Newtownards producers Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,255, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,140, Hereford 600kg, £1,100, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,065, Charolais 480kg, £1,060, Belgian Blue 500kg, £990, Crossgar producers Limousins 590kg, £1,250, 510kg, £1,030, 510kg, £1,030, 540kg, £1,030, Stabiliser 530kg, £975, Limousin 540kg, £970, Downpatrick producers Limousin 560kg, £1,190, Limousin 480kg, £1,080, Limousin 480kg, £1,025, Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £1010, Limousin 440kg, £970, Limousin 460kg, £960, Carrowdore producer Fleckviehs 640kg, £1,175, 630kg, £1,160, 600kg, £1,090, 580kg, £1,070, 640kg, £1,055, 600kg, £1,000, 590kg, £980, 580kg, £960, 590kg, £950, Drumbo producer Hereford 550kg, £1,170, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £950, Limousin 490kg, £950;

SUCKLERS: Sold to a top of £1,560 for Limousin cow with bull calf at foot

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £445 for Belgian Blue bull calf and £375 for Simmental heifer calf.