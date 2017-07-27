Saler to £895 for 410kg at Lisnaskea Mart

A small turnout at Lisnaskea Mart sold to a good steady demand with many more required to meet the growing demand.

LEADING PRICES:

STEERS & BULLS: Lisnaskea producer 410kg Saler to £895 and 360kg Saler to £750. Newtownbutler producer 420kg Charolais to £835 and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £702. Newtownbutler producer 390kg Limousin to £820, 330kg Limousin to £765 and 320kg Shorthorn Beef to £700 twice. Tempo producer 350kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £780 and 270kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £690. Magheraveely producer 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £778 twice, 420kg Limousin to £718, 350kg Limousin to £638 and 330kg Limousin to £638. Maguiresbridge producer 350kg Limousin to £770.

HEIFERS: Newtownbutler producer 490kg Charolais to £900, 470kg Charolais to £802 and 430kg Charolais to £765. Lisnaskea producer 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £858, 390kg Belgian Blue to £840, 340kg Limousin to £770 and 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £750. Clogher producer 400kg Limousin to £852, 400kg Charolais to £795 and 400kg Charolais to £785. Tempo producer 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £780. Derrylin producer 330kg Limousin to £625 and 330kg Hereford to £625. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Hereford to £548 and 330kg Limousin to £508. Enniskillen producer 280kg Limousin to £545 and 230kg Simmental to £420.