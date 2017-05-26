Seasonal entry of cattle at Enniskillen

A seasonal entry of cattle ring at Thursday’s sales. Lightweights sold from 220 to 280 for a CH 362kg @ 915, mediumweights sold from 210 to 256 for a CH 410kg @ 1050, Heavy Weights sold from 190 to 225 for a LIM 510kg @ 1150 and sold up to 1345 per hd.

BULLOCKS: Lisnaskea producer CH 326kg 915, LIM 510kg @1150. Bellanaleek producer CH 366kg @1010, CH 380kg @1020, CH 410kg @1050, SIM 398kg @1000, CH 446kg @1075, Roslea producer CH 376kg @980, CH 352kg @875, CH 404kg @980. Dungannon producer SIM 446kg @1085. Cullybunekey producer LIM 606kg @1345, AA 566kg @1220, SIM 560kg @1210.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £1040 paid for a 409kg CH, while HFRS ranged from £550 to £940 for a 398kg SIM.

Ruling price: Lisnaskea producer 241kg CH bull @750, 315kg BB hfr @725, 279kg LIM hfr @700, 268kg LIM hfr @680. Tempo producer 341kg CH steer @905, 337kg CH hfr @800, 272kg CH bull @770, 267kg LIM bull @735, 272kg CH hfr @700. Belleek producer 396kg CH steer @940, 327kg AA steer @830, 292kg SIM bull @725. Lisbellaw producer 273kg CH bull @765, 289kg LIM bull @815, 232kg LIM hfr @700, 340kg CH hfr @780. Enniskillen producer 258kg CH hfr @670, 309kg CH hfr @735. Derrygonnelly producer 341kg CH hfr @775, 309kg CH hfr @735, 310kg CH hfr @765, 290kg CH hfr @730. Garrison producer 368kg LIM bull @890, 356kg LIM bull @840, 398kg SIM hfr @940, . Derrylin producer 409kg CH steer@1040, 466kg CH hfr @960, 337kg LIM steer @870, 353kg CH steer @900, 334kg CH steer @860, 461kg CH steer @1030. Kesh producer 200kg CH hfr @525, 227 kg CH bull @570, 231kg LIM hfr @520, 205kg CH bull @840.

CALVES ‘2 MONTHS’: Aughanaclogy producer CH bull @580. Trillick producer LIM bull @500. Lisnaskea producer CH bull @480. Enniskillen producer LIM bull @380. Dungannon producer LIM hfr @80. Aughnogly producer SIM bull @375. Boho producer SH bull @365. Lisbellaw producer HERE hfr @345. Enniskillen producer AA hfr @345. B’mallard producer LIM hfr @345. Lisbellaw producer HERE hfr @330. M’brige producer HERE bull @330. Derrygonnelly producer AA hfr @335. Enniskillen producer LIM hfr @325, FR bull @130, FR bull @120

SUCKLER COWS: Kesh proucer CH cow with bull @1820. Omagh producer SIM cow with bull @1580, LIM cow with hfr @1520. Derrygonnelly producer CH cow wit bull @1500. B’mallard producer BB cow with bull @1340, BB cow with bull @1250, bb cow wth bull @1260, BB SPG cow @1090

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 207pk paid for a 600kg CH @1240 and to a top price of £1285. Medium weights from 192 – 228ppk paid for a 450kg CH @ 1025. Light weights from 196- 234 for a 335kg CH @ 785.

NTB producer 640kg CH @ 1265, 600kg CH @1240, 565kg CH @1220. Rosslea producer 640kg CH @1285, 540kg CH @1180, 600kg CH @1235. M’bridge Producer 610kg CH @1240

Enniskillen Producer 560kg LIM @1165, 460kg CH @1080, 490kg CH @1090. Kesh Producer 530kg CH @1105. Newtown Butler Producer 515kg CH @1140, 540kg CH @1145, 520kg CH @1105

Fat cows

Another tremendous trade fleshed continentally types, selling from 150p to 181p for a SIM 624kg @ 1130, Grazing cows from 140 to 162p for a CH 696kg @1125. Dairy types sold from 115 to 127p for a 598kg @860. Fat Bulls to 164p for a LIM 802kg @1315

Lisnaskea producer SIM 558kg @990. Florencecourt producer LIM 668kg @1185. Brookeborough Producer CH 700kg @1230. Springfield producer LIM 642kg @1090. Belcoo producer LIM 596kg @1020. Boho producer LIM 610kg @1020. Fivemiletown producer LIM 548kg @930. Florencecourt producer LIM 624kg @1050. Lisbellaw producer CH 830kg @1385.