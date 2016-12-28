Second calver sells to £1690 at Ballymena Mart

Dairy stock sold well to £1690 for a second calver from C Annett, Hillsborough.

Ruling prices: Mrs C Annett, Hillsborough £1690, £1620, David McKeeman, Ballymoney £1610, Norman Scott, Nutts Corner £1530, Mrs C Annett, £1500, W G Johnston, Ligoniel £1500, David McClintock, Moorfields £1400, David A Strange, Ballyclare £1400, WG Johnston, Ligoniel £1340, Alex McClintock, Glenwherry £1220, Wm Calderwood, Dunloy £1180, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry £1180, T J Gordon, Ballyclare £1150, Robert Hanna, Cullybackey £1080, £1060, R R Cupples, Rathkenny £1010.

Very small entries in all three sales on Friday 23rd December. Suckler stock sold to £1170 for an in calf heifer from J Kane and Co, Castledawson, James Watt, Templepatrick sold a Sim heifer with bull calf at £1070.

In the calf ring, top price of £465 was paid for an Angus bull (11 weeks), young bull calves to £400 for a Lim, heifer calves to £375 for a Friesian, and £340 for a Simmental.

Bull calves sold to: D Mallon, Toomebridge (2) AA £465, AA £460, D McKay, Broughshane Lim £405, local farmer Lim £400, Victor Campbell, Lisburn Char £380, S D Gillespie, Portglenone Sim £370, W J Thompson, Glenwherry Lim £365, R Thompson, Glenarm Sim £360, R R Cupples, Rathkenny Ea £350, R Thompson, Glenarm Sim £345, S D Gillespie, Portglenone Sim £340, B Gribben, Dunloy BB £335, H Alcorn, Limavady BB £330, D Robinson, Carnalbana Lim £310, B Gribben, Dunloy Lim £310.

Heifer calves sold to: W P and W J Jackson, Crossgar £375, R Thompson, Glenarm Sim £340, S J and R J McLean, Straid BB £330, W P and W J Jackson, Crossgar Fr £320, S McKay, Dunloy BB £305, R Thompson, Glenarm Sim £300, Terence Duffin, Toomebridge Lim £290, S R and R J McLean, Straid BB £290, W P and W J Jackson, Crossgar Fr £290, Stewart McIlwaine, Glenwherry Here £285, P McKeown, Toomebridge Lim £280, H Alcorn, Limavady BB £270, W P and W J Jackson £270, H Mulvenna, Glenarm Lim £260, W P and W J Jackson Fr £260.

Friesian calves sold to: B E Montgomery, Ballymena £135, £130, H Mulvenna, Glenarm £100, B E Montgomery £95, S J and R J McLean, Straid £85, David McKeeman, Ballymoney £70, G Rea, Rasharkin (2) £65, B E Montgomery £55, David McKeeman, £52, O Magill, Crumlin £45, S J and R J McLean, Straid (2) £42, D Robinson, Carnalbana £40, David McClintock, Moorfields (2) £35.