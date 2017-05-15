Sharp demand for cattle at Clogher Mart

Another large entry of 982 cattle on offer for show week sold to a very sharp demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows were a very strong demand with £219 for an 820kg Lim, £200 for a 920kg B/Blue, £200 for 700kg Ch and £190 for a 710kg Lim.

Cow heifers sold to £198 for a 660kg Ch, £194 for a 630kg Lim, £193 for a 630kg Lim and £193 for a 570kg Lim.

Friesian cows peaked at £132 per 100kg.

The top 20 average this week for cows and cow heifers rose to £188 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES: Greysteel producer 820kg Lim to £219 and 920kg B/Blue to £200. Fivemiletown producer 700kg Ch to £200. Cookstown producer 660kg Ch to £198, 630kg Lim to £194, 630kg Lim to £193, 570kg Lim to £193, 660kg Ch to £184, 610kg Lim to £184 and 740kg Ch to £178. Fivemiletown producer 680kg Lim to £192. Sixmilecross producer 710kg Lim to £190 and 830kg Lim to £186. Maguiresbridge producer 550kg Her to £188. Dungannon producer 680kg Ch to £186. Enniskillen producer 520kg Ch to £185. Benburb producer 540kg Ch to £183. Ballygawley producer 490kg B/B to £179. Middletown producer 550kg Ch to £179. Dungannon producer 420kg B/B to £178.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £176 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £115 to £137 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £116 to £132 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £94 to £112 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £62 to £88 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 820kg Lim to £150. 900kg Lim to £146. 810kg Par to £144. 1,080kg Shb to £129. 930kg Ch to £119. 720kg Lim to £107.

FAT STEERS (overage): 770kg Lim to £203. 680kg Lim. to £202. 660kg Ch. to £200. 700kg Lim to £197. 720kg Ch to £182. 750kg Her to £180. 670kg Her to £178. 720kg Friesian to £169. 670kg Fkv to £168. 600kg Friesian to £165. 570kg Her to £147.

FAT STEERS (underage): 700kg Ch to £198. 610kg Lim to £198. 680kg B/B to £184. 550kg Ch to £182. 760kg Her to £179. 640kg Ch to £170. 780kg Sim to £170. 980kg Friesian to £146. 490kg Friesian to £146. 530kg Friesian to £146. 640kg Lim to £140. 500kg Fkv to £140. 570kg Sim to £140.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 620kg Ch to £208. 590kg Daq to £204. 560kg Ch to £202. 610kg Ch to £202. 590kg Daq to £189. 520kg Lim to £186. 500kg B/B to £185. 530kg B/B to £169. 60kg Sim to £168. 500kg Friesian to £110.

STORE BULLOCKS: A very strong trade in this section as demand outstrips supply with forward lots selling to £1,580 for a 690kg AA and a 640kg AA to £1,340 for Keith Caldwell, Fivemiletown. I S Farrell, Fivemiletown 790kg Ch. to £1,530, 710kg Lim to £1,480 and 700kg Ch to £1,430. S Corley, Aughnacloy 700kg Ch to £1,500, 690kg Lim to £1,415, 650kg Ch to £1,415, 660kg AA to £1,410 and 630kg Ch to £1,320. M McAnenley, Ballygawley 750kg Ch to £1,480 and 690kg Ch to £1,430. Roy Hall, Fivemiletown 670kg Ch to £1,440, 650kg Lim to £1,390 and 680kg Ch to £1,315. J McAree, Killylea 710kg Ch to £1,395.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: L Hall, Fivemiletown 490kg Sim to £1,105, 460kg Ch to £1,000 and 440kg Lim to £850. C S Wiggan, Ballygawley 500kg AA to £1,090 and 460kg AA to £1,025. Roy Hall, Fivemiletown 450kg Ch to £1,050. J Lee, Derrylin 450kg AA to £1,010. C McArdle, Middletown 440kg Ch to £985, 410kg Ch to £985, 420kg Ch to £955 and 410kg Ch to £875. G Mooney, Ardboe 460kg Lim to £945 and 470kg Lim to £900. J Wilson, Moneymore 450kg B/B to £870, 460kg B/B to £855 and 410kg Ch to £855.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: J Lee, Derrylin 400kg AA to £940 and 320kg AA to £665. C McArdle, Middletown 400kg Lim to £840. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon 400kg Ch to £820. C Bates, Magherafelt 290kg Sim to £630. L Hall, Fivemiletown 330kg Her to £600.

STORE HEIFERS: A good steady demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,340 for a 640kg Lim and 660kg Lim to £1,210 to G McKenna, Armagh. M Campbell, Armagh a 620kg Lim to £1,335. A Beggan, Rosslea 580kg Sim to £1,315. A McGuinness, Greysteel 600kg Ch to £1,295, 580kg Ch to £1,205, 530kg Sim to £1,175, 520kg Ch to £1,175 and 510kg Lim to £1,140. P Hackett, Clogher 550kg Ch to £1,290. C O’Hagan, Eskra 610kg Ch to £1,285. P J Kelly, Ballygawley 550kg Lim to £1,265, 580kg Lim to £1,255, 590kg Lim to £1,245 and 610kg Sim to £1,160. Claudy producer 600kg Ch to £1,260. J Beggan, Rosslea 570kg Lim to £1,185. W Crawford, Clogher 540kg Lim to £1,170. H Macauley, Ballyclare 530kg Lim to £1,170. B Fegan, Ballygawley 510kg Ch to £1,140.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: J J Moane, Cooneen 500kg Lim to £1,185 and 470kg Lim to £1,085. B Fegan, Ballygawley 480kg Lim to £1,145. A Maguinness, Greysteel 470kg Ch to £1080, 430kg Lim to £945 and 470kg Ch to £940. H Macauley, Ballyclare 490kg Lim to £1,075 and 470kg Lim to £1,000. P Hackett, Clogher 450kg Ch to £1,070 and 440kg Ch to £985. B McCaffery, Derrylin 460kg AA to £1,010. M G Maguire, Derrylin 480kg AA to £990. C and R Graham, Enniskillen 490kg Ch to £970. H McFarland, Trillick 440kg Lim to £955. E Johnston, Newtownbutler 450kg Daq to £950. Claudy producer 450kg Ch to £950 and 450kg Ch to £940. M A Donnelly, Clogher 430kg Lim to £900. A Beggan, Rosslea 430kg Ch to £895. J Lee, Derrylin 430kg Ch to £890.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: Mountview Cattle, Dungannon 370kg Ch to £885 and 400kg Sim to £835. H McFarland, Trillick 380kg Lim to £850 and 370kg Lim to £600. H G Quinn, Galbally 390kg Lim to £830.

A very good entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with steers and bulls selling to a high of £1,135 for a 390kg Ch, £1,080 for a 430kg Ch and £1,060 for a 380kg Ch for A Dobbs, Carrickmore. Jude Fullerton, Benburb 480kg Ch to £1,075. T J Aiken, Kesh 340kg Ch to £1,030, 410kg Ch to £1,020, 390kg Ch to £985 and 350kg Ch to £955. P Donnelly, Fintona 410kg Ch to £1,020. Fergal Mallon, Armagh 430kg Lim to £1,015 and 440kg Ch to £1,010. O P Donnelly, Augher 400kg Ch to £1,015. Patrick Hughes, Dungannon 390kg Ch to £1,010. Kesh producer 390kg B/B to £1,005. K McCrory, Sixmilecross 320kg Lim to £1,005. K Cullinan, Fivemiletown 320kg Ch to £995. S McConnell, Clogher 380kg Lim to Drumquin 370kg Ch to £955. A McGuinness, Greysteel 410kg Lim to £980, 400kg Lim to £865, 370kg Lim to £835, 350kg Lim to £805, 360kg Ch to £800 and 370kg Lim to £770. K McCrory, Sixmilecross 350kg Lim to £935. P McConnell, Clogher 350kg Lim to £855 and 300kg Ch to £770. Darren McKenna, Clogher 350kg Sim to £855 and 280kg Ch to £800. M Donnelly, Loughgall 390kg Au to £850. T J Aiken, Kesh 320kg Ch to £820 and 350kg Ch to £815. Mark Wylie, Aughnacloy 350kg Her to £800, 380kg Her to £785 and 330kg Her to £780. K O’Neill, Omagh 320kg Ch to £790. J Beggan, Rosslea 340kg Lim to £785.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A larger entry this week sold to a steady demand with R J Bleakley, Fivemiletown selling calved heifers to £1,360 and £1,320. Walter Noble, Clogher £1,280, £1,210, £1,055 and £1,050 for calved heifers. Armagh producer £1,135 £1,105 and £980 for calved heifers. J Greaves, Derrylin £1,200, Dungannon producer £1,080 for calved heifer for calved second calver. Springing heifers sold from £900 to £1,050.

BREEDING BULLS: B Mallon, Eglinton £1,610 for pedigree registered Lim D Dougan, Armagh. £1,500 for pedigree registered Lim. R Robinson, Portadown £1,500 for pedigree registered Char (2010). Enniskillen producer £1,170 for pedigree registered Hereford. A McDonald, Ballygawley £1,140 for pedigree registered Shorthorn (2012).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Another full house this week again sold to a very strong demand especially for quality lots with M J McDonald, Middletown selling second calver and bull calf to £2,110, heifer and heifer calf to £1,745, and £1,570 for 2011 cow and heifer calf to £1,570. Eskra producer £1,855 for 2012 cow and bull calf and £1,435 for 07 cow and bull calf. Cecil Bothwell, Fivemiletown £1,700 for heifer and heifer calf, £1,625 for heifer and bull calf, £1,550 for heifer and bull calf. Wm John and David Fee, Brookeborough £1,560 and £1,350 for heifers and bull calves. G Robinson, Fintona £1,430, £1,355 and £1,335 for heifers and heifer calves and £1,350 and £1,230 for heifers with bull calves. R and D Hamilton, Drumquin £1,420 for heifer and bull calf and £1,410 for heifer and heifer calf. M McMeel, Armagh £1,400 for 2012 cow and heifer calf. F G Flynn, Cooneen £1,400 for heifer and bull calf. C Doonan, Kinawley £1,390 for heifer and bull calf. M Murphy, Mackin £1,355 for 06 cow and bull calf. Several other outfits sold from £960 to £1,200. Incalf cows and heifers sold from £800 to £1,080.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: Very keen competition in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £480 for a B/B to W R Adams, Fivemiletown. J W McFarland ,Trillick sold Lims to £400, £360, £355, £345, £330 and £325. O Mitchell, Eskra £385 for AA. Omagh producer £365 for Ch. E and T Beacom, Maguiresbridge £360 and £355 for B/Bs. P Hackett, Augher 350 for Lim. P McGee, Augher £325 for Shb.

HEIFERS: W R Adams, Fivemiletown £355 for B/B. Aughnacloy producer£352 for Ch £350 for Lim and £345 twice for Simms. Dungannon producer£340, £335 and £330 for Lims. Dungannon producer £330, £325 and £320 for AAs.

REARED BULLS: S Lagan, Moneymore £770, £725, £665 and £640 for Chars and £665, £650 and £640 for Sims. Conor Fee, Tempo £605 and £575 for Sims. F J Stewart, Dungannon £550 for Her. M McGinley, Eskra £500 for Her. Fintona producer £495 for AA.

REARED HEIFERS: Martin Rafferty, Dungannon £670, £650 twice £615, £600, for Lims and £630 for Sim. F J Stewart, Dungannon £650 for Her. S Lagan, Moneymore £615 for Ch and £515 for Sim. F and M Flynn, Rosslea 590 and £520 for Lims. P Byers, Fivemiletown £580 and £540 for Lims. Conor Fee, Tempo £510 for Sim and £445 for Lim. Kesh producer £490 for Lim. J McElroy, Clogher £475 for Lim.