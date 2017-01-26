Sharper trade for all types of cattle at Omagh

More cattle on offer meeting a sharper trade in all sections at Omagh Mart.
Bullocks: B and J O’Kane Drumquin 435k, £1055; 540k, £1100, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 415k, £970; 375k, £800, Gary Fyffe, Omagh 470k, £1085; 510k, £1105; 540k, £1165; 505k, £1080, G Dolan, Ederney 450k, £1035; 405k, £935, S McGrath, Knockmoyle 455k, £1045; 425k, £970; 515k, £1135, Patk McNabb, Dromore 420k, £935; 380k, £830, Derek McFarland, Omagh 500k, £1100, F Ferris, Leglands 550k, £1215; 565k, £1175, M McDonald, Creggan 540k, £1190, L McKeown, Augher 520k, £1125; 525k, £1070; 440k, £925, K Donaghy, Carrickmore 580k, £1235; 600k, £1210; 630k, £1265, P Mulligan, Dromore 515k, £1100, M Ferris, Leglands 565k, £1195; 530k, £1125, R Rea, Clanabogan 510k, £1100; 535k, £1130; 465k, £990, B Donnelly, Eskra 560k, £1175; 535k, £1125; 520k, £1090, M Nugent, Carrickmore 440k, £900; 435k, £870; 355k, £745, Jack Sproule, Castlederg 360k, £855; 355k, £845; 330k, £770, M McDonnell, Dromore 350k, £840; 365k, £835, Thos Teague, Trillick 350k, £780, Jas Henderson Trillick 395k, £865, S McCann, Altamuskin 355k, £765, L Shields, Sixmilecross 390k, £815.
Heifers: D Hetherington, Omagh 525k, £1225; 480k, £1060; 490k, £1055, M Browne, Crewe 575k, £1280; 590k, £1275; 585k, £1250, G Boden, Newmills 605k, £1340; 645k, £1400; 595k, £1265; 590k, £1250, G McMaster, Pomeroy 545k, £1160; 580k, £1200, Geo Earls, Belleek 575k, £1215; 560k, £1160; 565k, £1160, T McVitty, Magheraveeley 570k, £1200; 560k, £1150, D McGovern, Belcoo 500k, £1050; 475k, £1090; 465k, £1030, G Wilson, Carrickmore 595k, £1240, D McFarland, Omagh 630k, £1310, A McFarland, Clanabogan 560k, £1140, P McNabb, Dromore 570k, £1150, I Whiteman, Newtownbutler 565k, £1135; 495k, £1060, G Clarke, Sixmilecross 595k, £1195, A Barrett, Trillick 520k, £1035; 480k, £955, S McLaughlin, Dromore 510k, £1020; 475k, £970, D W Reaney, Plumbridge 465k, £1080, Gary Hawkes, Crosh 440k, £980, J Haughey, Creggan 480k, £1060; 465k, £990, I Anderson, Sixmilecross 420k, £920, J Farley, Sixmilecross 400k, £840; 440k, £900; 450k, £910, H Henry, Fintona 460k, £940; 440k, £895, Pat McCrystal, Mullaslin 440k, £890, G Dolan, Ederney 395k, £900; 390k, £880, M McDonnell, Dromore 310k, £710.
Fat cows: E McGurk, Kildress 510k, £214, R Matthewson, Newtownstewart 540k, £193, R Graham, Killadeas 770k, £179; 680k, £163, P Connolly, Castlederg 650k, £175, B Kerlin, Donemana 720k, £171, B Martin, Carrickmore 500k, £170, P Gormley, Carrickmore 580k, £163, D Reaney, Plumbridge 480k, £163, Des Cummins, Mountjoy 660k, £163, F O’Hagan, Pomeroy 700k, £161, G Wilson, Carrickmore 670k, £158, D Monaghan, Drumskinney 440k, £150.
Dropped calves: A and R Armstrong, Trillick £425 and £400 Char bulls, Des Scott, Omagh £405 Angus bull, Hall Kee, Strabane £400 Angus bull, R A McConnell, Knockmoyle £380 B Blue heifer, A Rutledge, Fintona £365 B Blue heifer, S Mitchell, Baronscourt £345 B Blue heifer; £350 Angus bull, J Marshall, Omagh £350 and £335 Angus bulls; £295 Angus heifer, C McGinley Ballygawley £345 B Blue bull, M Davis, Dromore £340 Angus bull, H and T Wilson, Enniskillen £330 Angus bull, H O’Neill, Dromore £330 B Blue heifer, E and W Crawford, Newtownstewart £320 B Blue bull, Nigel Kennedy, Omagh £305 B Blue bull.