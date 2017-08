Sheep and cattle prices from Hilltown

Have your say

A super show at Hilltown on Thursday, August 3, with lambs fetching £94.

Heavy Lambs: Ballyward farmer - £94 for 25kg (365ppk). Dromore farmer - £91.50 for 24kg (378ppk). Newry farmer - £91 for 25kg (364ppk). Kilkeel farmer - £90 for 24kg (371ppk). Hilltown farmer - £89.50 for 25kg (365ppk). Kilkeel farmer - £89 for 27kg (329ppk). Hilltown farmer - £88 for 22.5kg (391ppk), £87 for 22kg (393ppk), £86.50 for 23kg (372ppk). Rostrevor farmer - £86.50 for 25kg (340ppk).

Store Lambs: Hilltown farmer-£69.50 for 17kg (390ppk), £68 for 18kg (359ppk). Kilkeel farmer - £67.50 for 19kg (344ppk). Rostrevor farmer - £66.50 for 17kg (384ppk), £65 for 18kg (355ppk). Rathfriland farmer - £65 for 17kg (377ppk). Cabra farmer - £64.50 for 16kg (395ppk). Kilkeel farmer-£63.50 for 17kg (371ppk).

Ewes: Kilkeel farmer - £85 (twice), £76 (twice). Hilltown farmer - £81. Rathfriland farmer - £75. Hilltown farmer - £74.50. Rostrevor farmer - £69. Banbridge farmer - £68.50. Hilltown farmer-£65 (twice).

There was a flying trade at Hilltown on Saturday, August 5, with all grades of cattle in high demand.

Cows: Kilkeel farmer - £1315 for 784kg. Warrenpoint farmer - £1035 for 622kg, £985 for 616kg, £975 for 644kg, £900. for 734kg. Ballynahinch farmer - £980 for 704kg. Rostrevor farmer - £895 for 614kg. Hilltown farmer - £865 for 704kg.

Bulls: Ballynahinch farmer - £1350 for 1108kg. Rathfriland farmer-£1190 for 916kg.

Cows and Calves- Hilltown farmer - £1460, £1380. Newcastle farmer - £1450. Castlewellan farmer - £1255, £1100, £1040, £1000. Clough farmer - £1255, £1250. Hilltown farmer - £1205. Gilford farmer - £1150.

Heifers: Mayobridge farmer - £1395 for 662kg (210ppk), £1350 for 688kg (196ppk), £1245 for 586kg (212ppk). Kilkeel farmer - £1200 for 600kg (200ppk). Mayobridge farmer - £1190 for 562kg (211ppk). Hilltown farmer - £1080 for 580kg (186ppk). Rostrevor farmer - £1075 for 536kg (200ppk). Ballynahinch farmer - £1055 for 544kg (193ppk).

Weanling Heifers- Banbridge farmer - £760 for 348kg (218ppk), £740 for 360kg (205ppk), £740 for 326kg (227ppk). Mayobridge farmer - £735 for 324kg (226ppk), £730 for 336kg (217ppk). Hilltown farmer - £605 for 310kg (195ppk), £570 for 288kg (197ppk).

Bullocks: Warrenpoint farmer - £1480 for 652kg (227ppk), £1385 for 660kg (210ppk), £1220 for 578kg (211ppk), £1150 for 636kg (180ppk). Castlewellan farmer - £1175 for 562kg (209ppk). Mayobridge farmer - £1110 for 520kg (213ppk), £1100 for 638kg (180ppk). Warrenpoint farmer - £1040 for 540kg (193ppk). Castlewellan farmer- £1025 for 516kg (198ppk).

Weanling Bullocks: Mayobridge farmer - £980 for 374kg (262ppk). Rostrevor farmer - £970 for 400kg (242ppk). Kilcoo farmer - £800 for 330kg (242ppk). Hilltown farmer - £725 for 324kg (223ppk), £700 for 298kg (234ppk). Mayobridge farmer - £670 for 380kg (176ppk).