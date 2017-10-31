Sheep to £85 at Newtownstewart

Sample prices from Newtownstewart
SHEEP SALE; D Millar 25kgs £85; W T R Crawford 25kgs £84; C McAskie 24kgs £82; Don Browne 25kgs £81; K McNamee 24kgs £81, P Devine 25.15kgs £80.50; R Scott 23.7kgs £80; R McMenamin 25kgs £80; S Brogan 25.8kgs £80; G Farrell 23.4kgs £75; C F Kee 21.4kgs £73.50.
Cattle Sale:
Fat Cows: R~N Gilchrist. Douglas Bridge 700kgs £150, 530kgs £129, 550kgs £121; S Brogan Omagh 785kgs £145. Hugh O’Connor Claudy 730kgs £143; T ~J Adams Omagh 600kgs £133, 630kgs £125.
Bullock prices: Steven Boyd Strabane 670kgs £1320, 630kgs £1185. A Armstrong Dromore 585kgs £1125, 565kgs £1080, 535kgs £1060. A Scott Newtownstewart 550kgs £1165, 510kgs £1030, 490kgs £1035 and £900, 460kgs £930, 450kgs £905; D Hill Newtownstewart 470kgs £900.
Suckled Calf Sale: Bullock and Bull calves: D Gallen Castlederg 510kgs £980, 420kgs £845, 380kgs £820; B Blee Donemana 430kgs £900, 340kgs £890, £850 and £830 310kgs £800, 330kgs £750. H Catterson Castlederg 310kgs £875 and £830, 280kgs £800, 340kgs £750, 370kgs £850. J Marshall Castlederg 270kgs £730, 240kgs £740
