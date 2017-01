Shorthorn cow sells to £1400 at Saintfield Mart

There was a seasonal show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield with a sharp trade throughout.

FAT CATTLE: 80 fats sold to £1475 for a 940kg Daq cow, £157 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Daq cow 940kg, £157, £1475, Lim heifer 640kg, £187, £1196, Ballynahinch producer Lim heifers 640kg, £190, £1216, 570kg, £174, £991, Dromara producer Lim bullock 720kg, £170, £1224, Fkv cows 620kg, £158, £979, 580kg, £156, £904, 570kg, £156, £889, Downpatrick producer Lim cows 780kg, £130, £1014, 760kg, £133, £1010, 700kg, £144, £1008, 710kg, £128, £908, Downpatrick producer AA cows 810kg, £121, £980, 850kg, £107, £909, 690kg, £121, £834, Ballynahinch producer Fr cows 680kg, £132, £897, 620kg, £134, £830, 710kg, £101, £717, Crossgar producer Hol cows 760kg, £118, £896, 610kg, £146, £890, 690kg, £126, £869, 710kg, £113, £802, 750kg, £107, £802, 700kg, £109, £763, 680kg, £111, £754, 570kg, £129, £735.

BULLOCKS: 60 sold to £1065 for a 550kg Her.

Leading prices: Comber producer Her 550kg, £1065, 550kg, £1035, 530kg, £1000, 550kg, £995, 500kg, £970, 500kg, £955, 500kg, £940, 490kg, £910, 450kg, £900, Ballynahinch producer Chars 350kg, £970, 360kg, £925, 300kg, £845, Downpatrick producer Lims 300kg, £790, 450kg, £760, 250kg, £700, 250kg, £690, 240kg, £675, Kircubbin producer Lims 320kg, £735, 260kg, £675, 220kg, £635.

HEIFERS: Sold to £1130 for a 590kg AA.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer AAs 590kg, £1130, 600kg, £1130, 550kg, £1095, 540kg, £1085, 400kg, £940, 440kg, £900, 390kg, £870, Comber producer Lims 440kg, £955, 400kg, £905, 410kg, £900, 370kg, £885, Downpatrick producer Lims 230kg, £660, 200kg, £630, 200kg, £620.

SUCKLER COWS: Sold to £1400 for a Sh cow with AA heifer calf at foot.

DROPPED CALVES: 90 drops sold to high demand of £460 for a Lim heifer and £385 for a Lim bull.

Leading prices: Comber producer Lim heifer £460, Lisburn producer Lim bull £385, Carryduff producer Her bulls £350 twice, £345, Her heifers £335, £300 twice, £290, £250, Belfast producer BB bulls £360, £270, £365, £240, Saintfield producer BB heifers £265, £245, £235, £215, Saintfield producer AA bulls £300, £240, AA heifers £250, £240, £205, £200.