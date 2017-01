Simmental heifer sells to £995 for 470kg at Lisnaskea

A very good entry this week at Lisnaskea sales sold to a strong demand for all types of stock and many more could be sold to a growing demand from buyers province wide.

LEADING PRICES:

Store heifers: Brookeborough producer 450kg Sim to £995, 470kg Ch to £960, 480kg Ch to £932 and 460kg Ch to £908. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Sim to £845 and 350kg AA to £650. Derrylin producer 400kg S/H to £700.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Lisnaskea producer 350kg Ch to £905, 350kg Ch to £855 and 360kg Ch to £828. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Ch to £885 and 410kg Ch to £880. Derrylin producer 450kg B/B to £870, 470kg AA to £750 and 420kg AA to £720. Derrylin producer 470kg AA to £850, 370kg Daq to £780, 390kg Daq to £755, 360kg AA to £720, 420kg Shb to £695, 360kg Daq to £690, 310kg Daq to £680, 300kg AA to £648, 310kg B/B to £625 and 260kg AA to £550. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Lim to £818, 330kg Lim to £700, 350kg Lim to £652 and 300kg Lim to £645. Tempo producer 410kg Ch to £805 and 330kg Ch to £685. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Ch to £790, 300kg Ch to £780, 340kg B/B to £752, 310kg Ch to £745, 320kg Ch to £720, 320kg Ch to £725, 320kg Ch to £720 and 290kg Ch to £700. Macken producer 270kg Ch to £736, 310kg Ch to £680, 210kg Ch to £592 and 240kg Lim to £500. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Sim to £760 and 400kg Sim to £725. Rosslea producer 340kg Lim to £680 and 280kg Lim to £648. Florencecourt producer 280kg Lim to £700, 310kg Lim to £658, 280kg Lim to £600. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Ch to £690. Brookeborough producer 290kg Ch to £650 and 260kg Ch to £650.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Newtownbutler producer 400kg Lim to £800, 380kg Ch to £725, 400kg Sim to £700 and 370kg Lim to £630. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Ch to £770, 350kg Ch to £770, 300kg Ch to £715 and 310kg Ch to £655. Tempo producer 310kg Sim to £738 and 330kg Sim to £700. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Lim to £700, 320kg Lim to £675, 290kg Lim to £642, 300kg Ch to £618 and 260kg Lim to £520. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Lim to £652, 280kg Lim to £630, 310kg Lim to £612, 300kg Lim to £602 and 280kg Lim to £550. Derrylin producer 310kg AA to £625, 380kg Daq to £600, 320kg AA to £575, 340kg AA to £552.