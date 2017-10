Smaller show of cattle mets a super trade at Armoy

A smaller show of 208 head last Monday night met with a super trade for quality lots but poorer lots were harder to sell.

Steers sold to £1,340, Heifers to £1,160 for 570kgs and Fat Cows sold to a top of £1,000.

STEERS: Colin Hamilton, Carnlough, Char, 600kgs £1,295, 500kgs £1,040. John Crawford, Glarryford, Friesian’s 750kgs £1,230, 820kgs £1,340. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, Lim, 500kgs £1,060, 390kgs £850, 380kgs £825, 400kgs £855, 390kgs £815, 400kgs £855. N J Black, Glenariffe, A/A, 590kgs £1,140. Matt Workman, Larne, Char, 430kgs £880, 500kgs £930, 410kgs £870. Jas Torrens, Ballymoney, Char, 600kgs £1,105. Vincent Hughes, Martisntown, A/A, 510kgs £1,035, HER, 490kgs £965, 490kgs £955, 470kgs £890, 560kgs £1,060, 470kgs £870. Sam Glass, Ballycastle, Fresians, 600kgs £980, 580kgs £955, 590kgs £930, 580kgs £940. G A Rea, Ballymoney, Char Bulls, 330kgs £720, 340kgs £750. Martin Millar, Coleraine, Sim, 470kgs £860. M McKenna, Ballymoney, B/B, 500kgs £970. W Gamble, Ballymoney, HER, 430kgs £900, 480kgs £890.

HEIFERS: Colin Hamilton, Carnlough, Char, 500kgs £1,090, 540kgs £1,135, 500kgs £1,055, 570kgs £1,160, 560kgs £1,090, 480kgs £960. B Chambers, Ballycastle, A/A, 400kgs £800. Boyd Atcheson, Ballymoney, HER, 500kgs £920. R Chambers, Ballycastle, A/A, 500kgs £900, 440kgs £800. R Douds, Cloughmills, HER, 500kgs £970. Rob Orr, Cloughmills, B/B, 300kgs £600.

FAT COWS: B McAuley, Ballycastle, Lim, 810kgs £1,040. NJ Black, Glenariffe, A/A, 750kgs £895, 750kgs £840. C Lynch, Bushmills, Fres, 530kgs £600, 610kgs £610, 600kgs £590. T Clyde, Antrim, Lim, 570kgs £615. Alex McKillop, Cushendall, HER, 530kgs £700. D McAlister, Ballyvoy, Lim, 620kgs £855, 600kgs £790, 550kgs £750.

SUCKLERS: B Dowey, Aged cow & Bull Calf, £1230. Robin Orr, Cloughmills, A/A, Heifers with B/B Calves at foot £970, £930, £900.

Sale every Monday night

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister & Son