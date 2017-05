Spring lambs sell to £95.00 at Armoy Mart

A seasonal show of 490 head last Wednesday night met a firm trade for all sorts of stock at Armoy Mart.

Spring lambs sold to £95.00, fat ewes made up to £92.00 and breeding sheep were very sharp, selling to £170.00.

SPRING LAMBS: Dundarave Properties, 25kgs, £95.00. Mark Galbraith, Coleraine, 23kgs, £92.00. Tom Lyle, Ballymoney, 25kgs, £90.00. Wm Murdock, Kilraughts, 22kgs, £89.00. Robt Hodges, Armoy, 21kgs, £87.00.

FAT EWES: Robt Wylie, Clough, 12 Suff, £92.00. Edwin Irwin, Coleraine, 2 Tex, £89.00. R I Strawbridge, Coleraine, Tex, £87.00. Tom Lyle, Ballymoney, 3 Tex, £87.00. Robt Hodges, Armoy, 5 Suff, £84.50. James Kane, Armoy, 3 c/bs, £78.50. Matt Taggart, Coleraine, 3 Char, £77.00.

EWES & LAMBS: Philip Sleeman, Limavady, 1 ewe, 2 lambs, £170. Ian Montgomery, Ballymena, 8 hoggets, 8 lambs, £170, 3 Suffolk hoggets, 3 lambs, £170. J and C Mark, Limavady, 5 aged ewes, 9 lambs, £158.00. P Sleeman, Limavady, 5 aged ewes, 10 lambs, £166. M L Patton, Ballymoney, 1 ewe, 1 lamb, £150.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.