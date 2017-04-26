Spring lambs sell to a top price of £96 at Saintfield Mart

A good show of 623 sheep on Tuesday at Saintfield Mart with hoggets selling to a top price of £95 and a top of £3.80 per kg.

Spring lambs selling to a top price of £96 and a top of £4.20 per kg.

Fat ewes selling to a top price of £112.

Breeding sheep selling to a top price of £225 for 1 ewe and 2 lambs.

LEADING PRICES:

HOGGETS - Lisburn producer, 18, 32.5kgs, £95, Ballygowan producer, 11, 29kgs, £94, Ardglass producer, 11, 33kgs, £92, Saintfield producer, 46, 27kgs, £90, Killyleagh producer, 23, 27kgs, £92, Saintfield producer, 2, 33kgs £90.50, Comber producer, 1, 27.5kgs, £90, Carrowdore producer, 4, 26kgs, £90, Ardglass producer, 5, 24kgs, £88, Diownpatrick producer, 20, 24.5kgs, £88, Castlewellan producer, 9, 27kgs, £85, Comber producer, 22.5kgs, £84, Ballynahinch producer, 6, 25kgs, £83, Downpatrick producer, 8, 20kgs, £76.

SPRING LAMBS - Carrowdore producer, 14, 23.75kgs, £96, Downpatrick producer, 12, 22kgs, £92.40, Carrowdore producer, 18, 22.5kgs, £90, Saintfield producer, 5, 22kgs, £90.

FAT EWES - Newtownards producer, £112, Carrowdore producer, £100, Hillsborough producer, £92, £65, Carrowdore producer, £92, £70, £62, Newtownards producer, £90, Castlewellan producer, £86, Ballynahinch producer, £84, Newtownards producer, £80, Killinchy producer, £80, Saintfield producer, £80, Newtownards producer, £80, Downpatrick producer, £80, £74, Seaforde producer, £79, £73, Saintfield producer, £75, Ballygowan producer, £73, Hillsborough producer, £73.

BREEDING SHEEP - Castlewellan producer, 1 ewe and 3 lambs £225, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £185, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £175, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £175, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £145, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £140.

Sheep sale as usual next Tuesday.