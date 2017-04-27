Spring lambs to £98.50 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Over 160 spring lambs sold to £98.50 for 8 lambs weighing 22k from a Rathfriland farm. This was 444 pence per kilo.

Other spring lambs sold to £96.50 for 26k from Newry.

A pen of 10 lambs weighing 21.7k from Annalong sold at £95 or 438 pence per kilo.

Loughbrickland farmer: 22k at £93. Moybrick farmer: 22.5k at £92.50. Hilltown farmer: 23k at £92.50. Markethill farmer: 22.3k at £91.50. Newcastle farmer: 21.5k at £91. Hilltown farmer: 22k at £90.

Over 200 fat ewes cleared up to £100 for a Dromore farmer, with most ewes selling from £85 to £100.

Ewes with lambs at foot sold to £175 several times for Rathfriland and Ballyroney farmers.

Next open dairy sale is on Monday, May 1 at 12 noon. The sale will include 30 young cows – mainly British Friesian crossed Holstein cows with a few MBE and Shorthorn bred cows.

25 of these are freshly calved and the remainders are springing.

Owner is retiring from milk production.

One pedigree Holstein bull also entered.

Other entries to date of sale.

Every Tuesday at 7.00pm, weekly sheep sale. All sheep paid on the night.

Every Friday at 11.00am, weekly cattle sale.