Steady demand for all types of cattle at Lisnaskea Mart

Another seasonal entry this week at Lisnaskea Mart again sold to a good steady demand with lots more cattle required to meet a very strong trade for all types of stock.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE BULLOCKS: Lisnaskea producer 520kg Friesian to £960 and 490kg Char to £955. Newtownbutler producer 420kg Lim to £920, 420kg Lim to £915, 420kg Lim to £880 and 410kg Lim to £840.

STORE HEIFERS: Omagh producer 500kg Lim to £980. Derrylin producer 430kg AA to £842 and 360kg Lim to £785.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Newtownbutler producer 370kg S/h to £885, and 400kg AA to £750. Magheraveely producer 330kg Char to £840, 250kg Char to £700 and 260kg AA to £690. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Sim to £700 and 300kg Sim to £690. Omagh producer 260kg Lim to £650. Maguiresbridge producer 280kg Sim to £610.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Derrylin producer 360kg Lim to £710 and 330kg AA to £550. Maguiresbridge producer 300kg Lim to £695. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Sim to £695, 260kg Sim to £620, 270kg Sim to £600, 270kg Sim to £585 and 260kg Sim to £580. Rosslea producer 220kg Lim to £570, 250kg Lim to £560 and 340kg Lim to £545.