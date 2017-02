Steady demand for quality lots at Lisnaskea

A smaller entry this week sold to a good steady demand with many more quality lots required to supply a growing demand from purchasers province wide.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE BULLOCKS: Newtownbutler producer 590kg Daq to £950, 430kg Ch to £850, 440kg AA to £740 and 370kg Sim to £675. Derrylin producer 490kg AA to £910, 480kg AA to £822 and 440kg AA to £800.

STORE HEIFERS: Rosslea producer 460kg Ch to £1050, 460kg Ch to £1008, 460kg B/B to £900 and 450kg Ch to £880. Derrygonnelly producer 430kg Ch to £962 and 430kg AA to £800. Newtownbutler producer 390kg Ch to £785.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Rosslea producer 410kg Ch to £910, 370kg Ch to £885, 360kg Ch to £810 and 360kg Ch to £700. Newtownbutler producer 390kg Ch to £900 and 420kg Ch to £870. Tempo producer 310kg Ch to £818, 430kg Sim to £760, 300kg Ch to £742 and 280kg Ch to £708. Maguiresbridge producer 320kg Ch to £814, 340kg Lim to £690 and 320kg Ch to £562. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Ch to £795, 310kg Ch to £795 and 240kg Ch. to £602. Lisnaskea Producer 400kg Her. to £765, 290kg Shb. to £672, 340kg Lim. to £670, and 310kg Shb. to £580. Lisbellaw Producer 290kg Ch to £748, 270kg Ch to £685 and 300kg Ch to £672. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Lim to £718 and 340kg Lim to £712. Teemore producer 290kg Lim to £702 and 230kg Lim to £562. Derrylin producer 270kg Lim to £722, 320kg Lim to £670, 240kg Lim to £602, 240kg Lim to £592, 240kg Lim to £582, 170kg Lim to £552 and 260kg Lim to £545. Derrylin producer 280kg Lim to £670 and 250kg Lim to £510. Derrylin producer 240kg AA to £625.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 400kg AA to £795, 420kg Lim to £750 and 430kg Lim to £735. Tempo producer 320kg AA to £650, 240kg Lim to £562, 230kg Lim to £520 and 260kg Lim to £518. Lisbellaw producer 300kg Ch to £625 and 310kg Ch to £620. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Lim to £558 and 260kg Lim to £555. Derrylin producer 220kg Lim to £540, 280kg Lim to £535 and 240kg Lim to £482.