Steady demand for sheep at Markethill, heavy hoggets from £80 to £83.50

An entry of 1060 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 4th January sold in a steady demand.

Heavy hoggets sold from £80 to £83.50 each and up to 340p per kilo for 24 kilos at £81.50 each. All good quality heavy hoggets sold from 320p to 331p per kilo.

Top quality middleweights sold from 340p to 368p per kilo for 21 kilos at £77.20 each followed by 362p per kilo for 20.6 kilos at £74.50 each.

Store trade was very firm. Light stores sold to 402p per kilo for 14.2 kilos at £57. Stronger stores to 383p per kilo for 19.2 kilos at £73.50 each. Main demand from 350p to 377p per kilo.

First quality cull ewes sold to £80 each with several pens from £65 to £77 each.

Breeding sheep sales commence next Wednesday 11th January at 7.30pm.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Armagh farmer: 24k, £81.50, 340p: Burren farmer: 25k, £82.80, 331p: Armagh farmer: 24.9k, £82, 329p: Armagh farmer: 25k, £82.20, 329p: Tandragee farmer: 24.8k, £81.50, 329p: Portadown farmer: 24.7k, £81, 328p: Cornascriebe farmer: 24.4k, £80, 328p: Tandragee farmer: 25.4k, £81.80, 322p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS: Loughbrickland farmer: 21k, £77.20, 368p: Moira farmer: 20.6k, £74.50, 362p: Drumilly farmer: 20.9k, £75.50, 361p: Loughbrickland farmer: 22.2k, £80.20, 360p: Newtownhamilton farmer: 20.4k, £73.50, 360p: Mullinasilla farmer: 20k, £72, 360p: Loughgall farmer: 20.2k, £72.50, 359p: Loughgall farmer: 22.5k, £79.50, 353p.

STORES: Markethill farmer: 14.2k, £57, 402p: Keady farmer: 19.2k, £73.50, 383p: Kilkeel farmer: 15.9k, £60, 377p: Portadown farmer: 19.3k, £71, 368p: Keady farmer: 18.7k, £68.50, 366p: Richhill farmer: 18.5k, £67.50, 365p: Mullinasilla farmer: 14.8k, £54, 365p: Mullabawn farmer: 19k, £69, 363p: Markethill farmer: 13k, £47, 362p.