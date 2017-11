Steady trade and excellent prices at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A good entry of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 6th November 2017 which was met with a steady trade and some excellent prices.

More quality stock is required to meet the demand.

Heifers:

Maghera producer; 314kg, £610; 400kg, £755; 352kg, £695; 324kg, £615; 342kg, £635; 322kg, £625; 318kg, £670; Maghera producer; 292kg, £600; 280kg, £560; Portglenone producer; 396kg, £610; 358kg, £500; 372kg, £625; 392kg, £600.

Bullocks:

Claudy producer; 502kg, £1,080; 402kg, £850; 452kg, £950; 478kg, £1,020; 396kg, £850; Maghera producer; 410kg, £780; 276kg, £600; 332kg, £580; 308kg, £600; Maghera producer; 376kg, £775; 368kg, £720; 378kg,£775; 342kg, £670.

Sheep: Over 900 sheep were presented at our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh Mart on Saturday 4th November 2017, witnessing a steady trade for both lambs and ewes.

A small show of fat ewes received some great prices with a top price of £76.00 being paid.

777 lambs were presented also receiving some excellent prices with many lots passing the £80 mark with a top price of £84.50 for 24.8kg (3.41 per kilo).

More fat lambs required to meet the demand.

Sample prices

Heavyweight lambs: Antrim producer; 6 lambs 24.8kg at £84.50 = 3.41p; Moneymore producer; 4 lambs 26kg at £84.00 = 3.23p; Maghera producer; 36 lambs 26.3kg at £84.00 = 3.19p; Maghera producer; 2 lambs 27kg at £84.00 = 3.11p; Draperstown producer; 13 lambs 23.4kg at £83.80 = 3.58p; Eglinton producer; 44 lambs 26kgs at £83.40 = 3.21p; Dungiven producer; 1 lamb 27kgs at £83.00 = 3.07p; Maghera producer; 6 lambs 26.8kgs at £82.80 = 3.09p; Draperstown producer; 12 lambs 23.5kg at £83.00 = 3.53p; Dungiven producer; 29 lambs 24.8kgs at £82.50 = 3.33p.

Midweight lambs: Antrim producer; 9 lambs 21.7kgs at £79.50 = 3.66p; Maghera producer; 3 lambs 22.3kgs at £77.20 = 3.46p; Crumlin producer; 2 lambs 22.5kgs at £75.00 = 3.33p; Ballymena producer; 6 lambs 22.5kgs at £75.00 = 3.33p; Maghera producer; 12 lambs 21kgs at £73.50 = 3.50p; Maghera producer; 12 lambs 21kgs at £73.00 = 3.48; Dungiven producer; 10 lambs 21kgs at £72.50 = 3.45p; Maghera producer; 3 lambs 21kgs at £71.00 = 3.38p.

Store lambs: Slaughtmanus producer; 19 lambs 19.8kgs at £69.50 = 3.52p; 2 lambs 15kgs at £55.00 = 3.67p; Maghera producer; 2 lambs 18.5kgs at £52.00 = 2.81p; Maghera producer; 5 lambs 16kgs at £50.00 = 3.13p.

Sample ewe prices: Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £76.00; Desertmartin producer; 3 ewes at £72.50; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe at £72.00; Desertmartin producer; 1 ewe at £70.