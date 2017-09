Steady trade for fat lambs, stores and cull ewes at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1,910 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 20th September returned a steady trade for fat lambs, stores and cull ewes.

Breeding sheep sold in an easier demand.

Heavy lambs sold steadily from £80 to £86 each and up to 314p per kilo for 25 lambs weighing 26 kilos at £82 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 335p to 367p per kilo for 23 lambs weighing 21 kilos at £77.50 each from a Magheralin farmer.

Light store lambs sold readily from 370p to 428p per kilo for 17 lambs weighing 13.8 kilos at £59 each for a Kilkeel farmer.

Stronger stores sold to a top of 388p per kilo for 17.4 kilos at £67.50 from a Kilkeel farmer.

All good quality pens from 350p to 385p per kilo.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £60 to £77 each.

Breeding hoggets sold up to £145 each with several pens from £110 to £138.

Plainer types sold from £80 to £100 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Tandragee farmer: 26k, £82, 314p; Loughgilly farmer: 26.8k, £84, 313p; Armagh farmer: 26.7k, £83.50, 313p; Gilford farmer: 26.2k, £81, 309p; Whitecross farmer: 26.6k, £82, 308p; Portadown farmer: 27.7k, £85, 307p; Armagh farmer: 27.5k, £84, 306p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Magheralin farmer: 21.1k, £77.50, 367p; Clontigora farmer: 20.4k, £72, 353p; Cookstown farmer: 20.5k, £72.20, 352p; Cookstown farmer: 20.3k, £70, 345p; Newry farmer: 21.4k, £73.20, 342p; Dorsey farmer: 21.9k, £74.50, 340p; Portadown farmer: 22.2k, £75, 338p; Armagh farmer: 20.5k, £70.50, 344p; Lurgan farmer: 20.6k, £70.50, 342p.

STRONGER STORES

Kilkeel farmer: 17.4k, £67.50, 387p; Dromara farmer: 17k, £65.50, 385p; Dromara farmer: 17.3k, £65.50, 378p; Tynan farmer: 17k, £62, 363p; Kilkeel farmer: 18.8k, £68, 362p; Magheralin farmer: 19.2k, £68.50, 357p; Cullyhanna farmer: 17.4k, £62, 356p; Benburb farmer: 17.8k, £63, 354p.

LIGHTER STORES

Kilkeel farmer: 13.8k, £59, 428p; Kilkeel farmer: 13k, £55.50, 427p; Kilkeel farmer: 12.6k, £53.50, 425p; Kilkeel farmer: 13.6k, £57, 419p; Kilkeel farmer: 12.6k, £52, 413p; Ballygawley farmer: 13.6k, £54.50, 401p; Caledon farmer: 13.4k, £52, 388p.