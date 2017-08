Steer prices peak at £1480 at Dungannon

Have your say

An increased entry of stock at Dungannon saw Steer prices peak at £1480 705kg Char (210.00).

Heifers topped at £1405 685kg Char (205.00); Dropped calves topped at £355 Lim Bull While heifer calves sold to £325 Daq Hfr Suckled Cows and Calves peaked at £1420 Char Cow & Char Bull Calf at foot; Milk stock sold to £1620 for a very smart springing Fr Heifer; Weanlings sold to £1150 for a 545kg Lim Heifer (210.00), While Weanling males sold to £985 415kg Char (237.00).

STEERS (75)

Steer prices remain steady to peak at £1480 705kg Char (210.00) presented by J & S Boland, £1360 670kg Sim (203.00); R Smyth £1405 675kg Sim (208.00), £1400 670kg Char (209.00), £1390 670kg Char (208.00), £1370 650kg Lim (211.00), £1345 645kg Lim (209.00), £1335 660kg Lim (203.00), £1280 615kg Lim (208.00); R Davidson £1320 650kg Lim (203.00); D & P Greenaway £1310 630kg Char (208.00); T Brown £1270 600kg Lim (212.00), £1260 605kg Her (208.00), £1140 570kg Daq (200.00); J Stinson £1175 555kg Lim (212.00), £1165 575kg Lim (203.00), £1125 515kg Sim (218.00), £1120 555kg Lim (202.00), £1060 525kg Lim (202.00); J Bell £1155 560kg Lim (206.00); J & M Greenaway £1090 540kg Lim (202.00), £1045 490kg Lim (213.00); J Daly £1000 490kg AA (205.00); S Davidson £1000 465kg Lim (215.00), £990 485kg Lim (204.00); F Devlin £925 450kg Lim (206.00).

HEIFERS (60)

Heifer prices remain strong to peak at £1405 685kg Char (205.00) presented by C McGurk, £1400 700kg Char (200.00); I Hewitt £1370 665kg Char (206.00), £1080 490kg Char (220.00), £1075 530kg Char (203.00), £1050 495kg Char (212.00); B McGurk £1325 655kg Char (202.00); N Jenkinson £1270 575kg Char (221.00), £1245 605kg Char (206.00), £1165 580kg Char (201.00), £1150 540kg Lim (213.00); S Hopper £1250 530kg Lim (235.80), £945 425kg Lim (222.00); R Lester £1140 530kg Lim (215.00); W Bloomer £1120 550kg Lim (204.00), £1150 500kg BB (210.00), £990 495kg Lim (200.00), £955 470kg Lim (203.00); W Murphy £1110 525kg Char (211.00); C Montgomery £1100 530kg Char (208.00), £1090 520kg BB (210.00); A Patterson £990 470kg Char (211.00); R Jones £965 470kg BB (205.00); W Conn £920 445kg Lim (207.00); Mountview Farms £720 340kg Sim (212.00).

DROPPED CALVES (140)

A good entry of calves sold to a height of £355 Lim Bull presented by M Bloomer, £245 Lim Bull; O Robinson £345 x 2 Her Bull; E Fox £315 BB Bull; Churchview Farms £310 BB Bull, £200 AA Bull; C Dixon £290 Lim Bull; V McReynolds £280 MB Bull, £250 Her Bull; F Oliver £280 Char Bull; W McCullough £275 x 2 AA Bulls, £250 Lim Bull; A Kinnear £275 BB Bull; M Rea £275 Her Bull, £250 Her Bull; R McGuigan £265 Her Bull; J Brannigan £265 Lim Bull; L Allen £240 AA Bull; I Marshall £225 x 2 Her Bulls, £200 Her Bull; Reared Fr Bull Calves sold to £305 x 6 presented by R Anderson.

Meanwhile Heifer Calves topped at £325 Daq presented by S Johnston, £320 Daq Hfr; I Marshall £310 Her Hfr, £205 Her Hfr; G Hammond £300 Sim Hfr; M Rea £295 Her Hfr, £265 Her Hfr, £245 Her Hfr; I Clarke £285 BB Hfr, £250 BB Hfr; E Fox £250 Her Hfr, £210 Her Hfr; H Dolan £250 Lim Hfr, £200 Lim Hfr; F Oliver £245 Char Hfr; L Allen £235 AA Hfr, £230 AA Hfr, £205 AA Hfr; M McCann £225 AA Hfr, £220 AA Hfr; Churchview Farms £215 AA Hfr;

Suckled Cows and Calves sold to £1420 Char Cow & Char Bull Calf at foot presented by K Barnes, £1070 Sim Cow £ Sim Hfr Calf; W Berry £1260 Char Cow and Lim Hfr Calf at foot, £1200 Lim Cow & Lim Hfr Calf; Meanwhile In Calf cows sold to £1070 Her Cow presented by W Berry, £1050 Lim Cow, £1030 BB Cow.

A special entry of 14 quality in-calf Friesian Heifers forwarded by E & S Lavery sold to a height of £1620, £1600, £1580, £1560, £1540, £1500, £1480, £1460, £1440, £1420, £1400.

WEANLINGS (75)

Quality Weanlings continue to sell sharply to peak at £985 415kg Char (236.00) presented by P Beggan, £875 400kg Char (218.00); J Hughes £980 440kg Lim (223.00), £920 365kg Lim (250.00), £840 365kg Sim (230.00); R Wilson £905 405kg Sim (222.00); S Kelly £825 290kg BB (285.00), £600 230kg BB (261.00); J Dickson £810 345kg Sim (236.00), £800 345kg Sim (230.00); G Newell £670 280kg Sim (238.00), £630 275kg Sim (228.00), £610 255kg Sim (240.00), £470 205kg Sim (230.00); J Waugh £590 260kg Char (228.00); Meanwhile weanling Heifers peaked at £1150 550kg Lim (209.00) presented by C Watt, £880 440kg Lim (200.00), £715 295kg Lim (240.00), £700 305kg Lim (228.00); N Ellison £750 355kg Lim (211.00); P Cush £695 310kg Lim (222.00); J Dickson £655 305kg Sim (214.00); J Waugh £475 200kg Char (230.00).