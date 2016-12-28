Steers and bulls sell to £775 at Lisnaskea

There was a good turnout of cattle this week again at Lisnaskea Mart with a very strong demand for quality lots and many more required to satisfy a growing demand.

Leading prices:

STORE BULLOCKS: Derrylin producer sold a 460kg AA to £950 and a 350kg AA to £770. Lisnaskea producer 430kg Lim to £790.

STORE HEIFERS: Newtownbutler producer 540kg Lim to £990, 430kg Ch to £825, 430kg S/Horn to £805 and 430kg Char to £800. Derrylin producer 410kg Ch to £735.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Derrylin producer 340kg Lim to £775, 280kg Lim to £680, 260kg Lim to £538 and 260kg Lim to £530. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Sim to £732. Newtownbutler producer 400kg Lim to £750 and 330kg Ch to £608. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Lim to £702 and 250kg AA to £545. Aghalane producer 320kg Lim to £645. Derrylin producer 240kg Chars to £620 twice. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Lim to £602. Derrylin producer 240kg AA to £578, 220kg Ch to £550, 250kg AA to £514, 200kg Lim to £416, 160kg AA to £352, 160kg AA to £340 and 150kg AA to £350.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Derrylin producer 270kg Lim to £652, 310kg Lim to £635 and 220kg Lim to £440. Aghalane producer 310kg Lim to £635. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Ch to £600 and 320kg Ch to £525. Maguiresbridge producer 330kg Ch to £558 and 310kg Ch to £558. Newtownbutler producer 240kg Lim to £535, 260kg Lim to £516, 230kg Daq to £500 and 210kg Shb to £500. Lisnaskea producer 260kg Lim to £520. Derrylin producer 190kg Lim to £460.

FAT COWS: Sold to £655 for a Newtownbutler producer.