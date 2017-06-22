Steers and bulls sell to £870 at Lisnaskea Mart

At Lisnaskea Mart there was a smaller seasonal entry this week which sold to a very strong demand especially for quality lots with many more required to supply a growing demand.

SAMPLE PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Newtownbutler producer 340kg Simmental to £870, 370kg Simmental to £855, 340kg Simmental to £855, £320kg Charolais to £765, 260kg Simmental to £710 and 280kg Limousin to £600, Newtownbutler producer 330kg Limousin to £795, 270kg Limousin to £770, 290kg Limousin to £765 and 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £690. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £750. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £730.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £900. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Simmental to £810, 310kg Limousin to £670, and 290kg Simmental to £665. Derrylin producer 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £800 twice, 330kg Charolais to £620, 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £620 and 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £610. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £650.

STORE BULLOCKS: Lisnaskea producer 510kg Friesian to £990 and 450kg Hereford to £770.

Store heifers sold to £1,075 for a 520kg Charolais for a Newtownbutler producer.