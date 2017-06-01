Steers sell to £1,150 for 545kg at Dungannon Mart

A small entry of stock at Dungannon Mart was met by a very strong trade for all classes of stock saw steers sell to £1,150, 545kg Char (211.00).

Heifers peaked at £955, 425kg Char (225.00); fat cows sold to £760, 500kg Par (152.00); dropped calves sold to £435 Sim bull and heifer calves to £370 BB heifer; suckled cows and calves sold to £1,380 for a cow with a AA bull calf at foot. Weanlings sold to £955 480kg ST bull (200.00), while weanling heifers topped at £780, 375kg Char (208.00).

STEERS: Steer prices remain very strong especially for lightweight stock saw a top price paid of £1,150, 545kg Char (211.00) presented by S O’Neill; Mountview Farms £1,065, 510kg Lim (209.00), £860, 415kg Lim (207.00); E Donaghy £1,060, 515kg Sim (206.00); J Hogg £980, 335kg Lim (293.00), £975, 310kg Lim (315.00), £940, 315kg Lim (298.00), £860, 380kg Lim (226.00); O Barker £875, 410kg AA (213.00), £865, 405kg AA (214.00).

HEIFERS: Moore heifers needed weekly with a top price paid of £955, 425kg Char (225.00) presented by Mountview Farms, £780, 370kg Lim (211.00); S McNally £910, 435kg Lim (209.00); S O’Neill £905, 452kg Lim (200.00), £840, 375kg BB (224.00), £740, 380kg Lim (195.00); B Hutton £875, 390kg Lim (225.00).

Fat cows sold to £760 500kg Par (152.00) presented by R Emerson.

DROPPED CALVES: Dropped calves sold sharply to peak at £435 Sim bull presented by A Richardson; W and F Armstrong £375 AA bull, £350 AA bull; W Purdy £340 BB bull; E Robinson £335 Lim bull; F Oliver £255 Char bull, £235 Char bull, £210 Char bull; Churchview Farms £250 AA bull, £240 AA bull; reared Friesian bulls sold from £130 to £210; heifer calves cleared to £370 BB heifer presented by W Purdy, £355 BB heifer, £300 BB heifer; J Doyle £370 BB heifer; W and F Armstrong £350 BB heifer, £330 Her heifer, £325 AA heifer, £315 AA heifer; E Robinson £295 Lim heifer; J Vance £265 BB heifer; F Oliver £230 Char heifer, £215 Char heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1380 Sim cow and AA bull calf at foot presented by J Doyle.

WEANLINGS: Weanling trade remains strong to peak at £955, 475kg ST Bull (200.00) presented by P Boyd; B Campbell £930, 414kg Lim (225.00), £890, 355kg Lim (251.00), £885, 400kg Lim (222.00), £800, 300kg Lim (266.00), £790, 315kg AA (248.00), £775, 285kg Lim (270.00), £690, 285kg Lim (240.00); R Johnston £820, 340kg Daq (241.00); L Johnston £700, 300kg Daq (231.00), £690, 270kg Daq (255.00); C Mackle £635 x 2, 260kg Lims (245.00); weanling heifers sold to £780, 370kg Char (211.00) presented by J McQuaid, £710, 335kg Char (212.00); M McElmeel £740, 295kg Char (250.00), £720, 300kg Lim (240.00), £700, 330kg Char (212.00), £655, 280kg Char (235.00); L Johnston £700, 330kg Daq (211.00), £590, 260kg Daq (228.00); I Irwin £690, 270kg Char (254.00), £605, 250kg Lim (242.00), £600, 250kg Char (240.00), £535, 235kg Lim (225.00); R Johnston £660, 260kg Daq (252.00); H Kerr £645, 305kg AA (211.00), £640, 300kg AA (211.00), £635, 310kg AA (206.00), £550, 255kg AA (214.00); S McNally £640, 300kg Lim (214.00), £555, 225kg Sim (247.00); A Hamilton £630, 305kg AA (206.00); A Johnston £575, 260kg Daq (220.00); T Irwin £535, 235kg Lim (225.00).