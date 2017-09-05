Steers sell to £1,265 and heifers to £1,200 at Armoy Mart

One of the biggest shows of the year at last Monday’s sale at Armoy Mart with 342 head on offer met with a great trade.

Steers sold to £1,265 and heifers to £1,200.

STEERS: Randal McDonnell, Ballycastle, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,265. Robert McLernon, Loughguile, Limousin, 590kgs, £1,225, 550kgs, £1,115, 580kgs £1,160, 560kgs, £1,135, 530kgs, £1,140. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Limousin, 530kgs, £1,120, 600kgs, £1,160, 645kgs, £1,170, 585kgs, £1,120, 570kgs, £1,150, 600kgs £1,220, 605kgs, £1,130. William Wharry, Broughshane, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,190. Gareth Neely, Limavady, Charolais, 530kgs, £1,125. Michael McKenna, Dervock, Charolais, 460kgs, £975. J D Wilson, Armoy, Charolais, 500kgs, £1,120, 500kgs, £1,045. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, Limousin, 570kgs, £1,165. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 580kgs, £1,125. Damien McCloskey, Loughguile, Hereford 600kgs, £1,170. Hugh McLean, Coleraine, Limousin, 560kgs, £1,125, 550kgs, £1,040, 560kgs, £1,100. Alistair McGuckian, Cloughmills, Limousin, 390kgs, £850. J and W Caldwell, Antrim, Friesian, 600kgs, £1,095. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, Charolais, 380kgs, £840. M McKenna, Dervock, Blonde D’Aquitaine, 420kgs, £875, 380kgs, £785, 500kgs, £970. E Dowds, Dunloy, Limousin, 400kgs, £815, 405kgs, £805. Geo Baker, Armoy, Limousin, 390kgs, £800, 440kgs, £930, 470kgs, £935, 360kgs, £720. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, Hereford, 560kgs, £1,090. Thomas Deighan, Limavady, 700kgs, £1,220, 600kgs, £1,120, 680kgs, £1,200.

HEIFERS: John Todd, Ballycastle, 530kgs, £1,075, 540kgs, £1,080. Ian McMullan, Glenarm, Limousin, 460kgs, £1,035, 440kgs, £890, 400kgs, £800, 390kgs, £835, 400kgs, £860. David McMullan, Glenarm, 440kgs, £900, 390kgs, £890, 400kgs, £850. G A Rea, 435kgs, £870. Jas A McNeill, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs, £1,120. Sean A McBride, Ballycastle, Charolais, 500kgs, £1,080, 470kgs, £915. P Brown, Ballintoy, Belgian Blue, 410kgs, £880, 450kgs, £875. M McKenna, Dervock, Charolais, 400kgs, £875. John D Wilson, Armoy, 490kgs, £1,070, 490kgs, £1,085, 480kgs, £1,050, 470kgs, £990. Hugh McLean, Coleraine, Limousin, 460kgs, £925, 440kgs, £850, 470kgs, £910. Alister Sampson, Magherafelt, Hereford, 610kgs, £1,200. W and T Munnis, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs, £920, 420kgs, £800. Sam Morrison, Liscolman, Simmental, 460kgs, £900.

Sale every Monday.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.