Steers sell to £1,300 for 600kgs at Armoy Mart

A fine turnout of 168 head last Monday night at Armoy Mart met with an excellent trade with a lot of Friesian cattle on offer.

Steers sold to £1,300 for 600kgs, heifers to £1,140 for 490kgs, fat cows topped at £1,420 for 760kgs and suckler outfits sold to £1,370.

STEERS: Colin Hamilton, Carnlough, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,300. T and T Wilson, Ballymoney, Charolais, 490kgs, £995, 480kgs, £975. A Wilkinson, Mosside, Limousin, 460kgs, £950. T and D Caldwell, Clough, Limousin, 540kgs, £1,030, 570kgs, £1,095, 570kgs, £1,130. Sam McAllister, Bushmills, Friesians, 670kgs, £1,160, 560kgs, £1,080. Hugh Cameron, Ballymoney, Friesians, £560, £990, 590kgs, £895, 600kgs, £980. Sam Glass, Ballycastle, Friesians, 590kgs, £1,000, 560kgs, £990, 565kgs, £990. Armoy producer, Friesians, 640kgs, £1,000, 620kgs, £1,030, 660kgs, £1,160, 550kgs, £970. Raymond Dunlop, Bushmills, Friesian, 600kgs £1,065. A and S Elliott, Dunloy, Limousins, 560kgs, £1,060, 570kgs, £1,040, 540kgs, £1,030. Richard Loughrey, Friesian, 640kgs, £1,015. Colin Hamilton, Carnlough, Limousin, 405kgs, £880.

HEIFERS: Bryan Taggart, Bushmills, Limousin, 490kgs, £1,140. M McClafferty, Armoy, Charaolais, 500kgs, £1,010, 500kgs, £1,000, 460kgs, £925. Sam McAllister, Bushmills, Limousin, 450kgs, £925, 490kgs, £990, 420kgs, £830, 400kgs, £800. Pat McKay, Martinstown, Belgian Blue, 460kgs, £915, 440kgs, £845. Ivan Smyth, Bushmills, Charolais, 350kgs, £760. M McClafferty, Armoy, Charolais, 450kgs, £930, 460kgs, £940, 400kgs, £840.

FAT COWS: Trevor Butler, Ballycastle, Charolais, 760kgs, £1,420. Bryan Taggart, Bushmills, Limousin, 800kgs, £1,160, 690kgs, £1,010, 560kgs, £880. Sam Booth, Ballymoney, Friesian, 600kgs, £660. R Loughrey, Belgian Blue, 610kgs, £905, 575kgs, £785. Patrick McDonnell, Cushendall, Limousin, 600kgs, £885. William Bradley, Maghera, Limousin heifer/heifer calf, £1,370.

No sale 12th week - mart reopens on Monday, July 17th.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.